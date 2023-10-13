Puma India onboards Mohammed Shami as brand ambassador
The cricketer will endorse Puma’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year
Sports brand Puma has roped in Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami as its Brand Ambassador.
“Shami joins Puma’s illustrious roster, which consists of some of the greatest names from the world of sports, including batting icon Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol, and para-shooter Avani Lekhara,” stated a press release.
Under this partnership, the Indian pacer will endorse Puma’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.
Fast bowlers play a critical role in cricket. The long-distance sprint followed by leap, high pressure landing and usage of back and shoulder to bowl, makes fast bowling intense. PUMA has created a new bowling spike with a mid-sole meant for runners, to support fast bowlers.
“Bringing Mohammed Shami into the PUMA family reinforces our dedication to the sport of cricket. We are delighted to support and welcome Shami into the PUMA family which has been home to cricket icons Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur. Shami is an outstanding fast bowler with an impressive track record across cricketing formats. His relentless courage, unwavering spirit and the finesse he brings to the game perfectly resonates with our brand values. We strongly believe that Shami’s association with PUMA will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country,” commented Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India.
Commenting on the association with PUMA India, Mohammed Shami said, “Just as every fast bowler in the world, I love speed and when you talk about speed, nothing beats forever faster PUMA. While I strive for excellence on the cricket field, PUMA continues to create path-breaking products that aid athletes like me to be the fastest in their game. I am delighted to be part of the PUMA family and it’s an amazing feeling to join their star-studded roster.”
Shami has been a key member of India’s pace bowling unit. He made his debut against the West Indies in 2013 at the Eden Gardens, picking up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm fast bowler has played 64 Tests and picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7.
Amitabh Bachchan named APL Apollo’s brand ambassador
The partnership is for a period of two years
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:12 PM | 2 min read
APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.
“Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation. The two-year partnership will see the celebrated Bollywood veteran endorse the brand across all media channels including print, electronic media and outdoor, as well as in-store promotional material,” shared a press release.
Reflecting on the announcement, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Mr. Bachchan as he embodies all the qualities that APL Apollo stands for–excellence, versatility, and timeless quality. We are consistently channelling our efforts to deliver world-class quality, much like Big B and we are confident that this partnership will serve to reinforce our strong presence in the Indian market.”
“Amitabh Bachchan's iconic face is a forever appeal that strikes a chord with millions of hearts, not just in India, but worldwide. His enduring appeal will go a long way in elevating our brand image everywhere. This strategic move by APL Apollo will pave the way for not just elevated brand recognition but also an enhanced brand experience. By bringing diverse audiences through this ploy, the brand will witness wider connections,” said Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
‘BFSI is adopting digital at a fast pace’
A panel of experts deliberated on the topic 'Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing' at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:19 PM | 4 min read
The banking sector is adopting digital at a fast pace to expand its reach and satisfy customers with personalised communication and help them with decision making, banking experts said at the recently held #Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit.
During a panel discussion on ‘Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing’, chaired by Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ, panellists dived deep into the vitality of digital to understand the GenZ customers and more.
Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition/ Website/ Content & Social Media Marketing- HDFC Bank, said that his bank is leveraging digital by using influencer marketing and YouTube, which has come up in terms of “share of voice.”
He said that his bank is also focused on providing not just financial products but financial literacy to the customers through digital channels in order to compete with the new-age banks.
“The change will not come by just talking about it. It has to come from the touch, the feel, and the overall ethos of the bank. The financial literacy in this country is hardly 24%. The first agenda is how to handhold people in terms of financial education. Once you start growing with the whole culture of managing money, our bank wants to be there with customers in their decision-making when it comes to their passion points.
“Apart from literacy, content is not restricted to articles or videos only. We need to understand where GenZ is spending time. Each platform has their own native advantages,” Ahmed said.
Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank, was of the view that BFSI is an industry which has adopted digital at the fastest pace and all the digital channels are in good use in the BFSI sector.
“Each has its pros and cons. What worked for us and is significant in banking is that our journey with the customer starts from the opening of an account and unlike other industries, it does not end with the purchase but begins with that.
“Customer is profitable for us when he/she transacts with us. People have multiple bank accounts now but our endeavour is to make our bank primary for them. For that, automated triggers powered by AI are important. Customers’ behavioural input and transactional inputs are analysed and then triggers are posted. So a customer gets very personalised communication,” Habibulla said.
Rathin Lahiri, Head of Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, too said that the industry is growing very rapidly.
“If you take a certain category of customers who are actually transacting, they are all digital. For financial services today, almost 100% of transactions are digital. Over the last 3-4 years and largely because of Aadhar and UPI, India today, is digitally an absolute first-world country and is actually ahead of several European countries,” Lahiri said.
He added that India is a young nation with a median age of 31 years, so as a result of that, the adoption of new technologies is very high.
“The fact that today smartphone penetration and that of Whatsapp for communication and transaction is very high, means it is easier for you to reach out to customers and vice-versa. This has laid the seeds for faster growth, adoption, lower costs and therefore, higher profitability for customers,” he said.
According to Pulkit Narayan, CEO, Dangle Ads, the way the BFSI sector has adapted to the digital ecosystem (social media, mobile, content, video) is commendable.
“They are communicating with people through social media, videos and customers can also get support there itself,” he said while highlighting how the BFSI sector is making the most of the digital world.
Also on the panel was Sarvesh Bagla, CEO, Techmagnate, who threw light on how the search volumes for lending, insurance or investments have gone through the roof in the last 3-5 years.
“If you look at the set of keywords that represent personal loan as an industry, the search volume has gone up by 46% over the last three years. Gold loan has increased by 1460%. Health insurance has grown by 45 %. Fixed deposits have grown by 100 % in two years.
“Not just financial products but demand for financial literacy has increased as consumers are doing a lot of research online. If you consistently show up in organic search results, it goes a long way towards establishing trust with your brand. So the ones who recognise the potential of organic and have invested in Enterprise SEO, optimising for thousands of keywords which actually drive a ton of traffic,” said Bagla.
Ananya Panday sparkles in Swarovski Diwali 2023 campaign
The actor showcases the luxury brand's new collection
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 4:13 PM | 1 min read
Marking the arrival of the new moon, Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and of light over darkness. The festival’s flickering lanterns and fiery skies bring with them the promise of new triumphs as loved ones exchange gifts, and good wishes, at celebratory feasts.
Partnering with brand ambassador, actress Ananya Panday, Swarovski brings to light a radiant new Diwali campaign.
"Diwali is a time for embracing tradition and celebrating new beginnings, and it is a festival that’s very close to my heart. Swarovski's beautiful pieces not only reflect the magnificence of the festival, but also the optimism and joy that it represents. The fusion of craftsmanship and contemporary glamour perfectly captures the mood of the Festival of Lights, and I am truly honored to be a part of this campaign.,” comments Ananya.
Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski Global Creative Director says, "Epitomizing grace, beauty, and the spirit of modern India, Ananya embodies the essence of Swarovski's Diwali 2023 campaign, which highlights our commitment to creating moments of brilliance. As we join the celebrations, we are thrilled to unveil a campaign that seamlessly blends Swarovski's mastery of light and crystal artistry with Ananya’s exuberant elegance.”
Momspresso.com founders launch growth marketing agency Pravis
Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha's new venture uses market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
After the successful exit to Honasa (Mamaearth), the founders of content and influencer platform for women, Momspresso.com, Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, have announced the launch of their next venture – Pravis. The founders are now offering their demonstrated expertise through a comprehensive growth marketing agency.
Pravis has been conceptualized with the knowledge that organic growth is the only sustainable path for brands considering the rising costs of the paid media route. With 11+ years of running a tech platform in building brands through proven growth digital marketing techniques, Vishal and Prashant are joined by 6 Partners who are domain experts, with a background in entrepreneurship and digital-first brands who can collectively help brands unlock success through organic growth.
Pravis uses a set of market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce.
Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “In an era where paid media costs are skyrocketing, we believe that organic growth is the most sustainable path for brands. With Pravis, we're excited to bring together a team of experts and proven strategies to empower brands through the convergence of content, community, and commerce. Our journey with Momspresso.com has shown us the incredible power of this approach, and we are committed to helping brands unlock their true potential through organic growth.”
Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “After building Momspresso.com from scratch and leveraging the experience of working with 300 brands, we are ready to take the next step – helping brands grow using our widely tested and remarkably successful playbook. We have already got clients like Canara HSBC, PNB Metlife, Philips, Voltas Beko, Urban Company, Jovees and Fitelo which is a strong validation of the differentiated proposition that we offer for brands.”
Pravis offers a comprehensive spectrum of growth marketing services, including Content Creation, Influencer Marketing, Digital Films, SEM and SMM. Their unique expertise is YouTube Marketing, Content Creation harnessing their proprietary content science and AI-based optimization of product listings on e-commerce platforms.
MS Dhoni has clearly strengthened Oreo's brand equity: Nitin Saini, Mondelez India
Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, lets us in about Oreo's brand new campaign for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with ambassador Dhoni and the winning partnership between the two
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 1:42 PM | 4 min read
To ward off any jinxes that could hurt India's prospects of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Oreo India have reunited for yet another campaign.
Centred on an old wives' tale from India of "nazar," the ad shows Dhoni walking into a sports newsroom and instructing the panel to not discuss India and the World Cup since talking can bring bad luck. He offers them Oreos and leaves the newsroom, leaving the anchors convinced yet somewhat perplexed.
Oreo and the cricketing great collaborated last year on the #BringBack2011 campaign, which struck a chord with cricket fans. This year, the duo is back with "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak"), a concerted effort to silence a billion cricket-crazy fans to ward off "buri nazar" and
We reached out to the brand to learn more about the thought behind this creative piece. Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India spoke to us about the campaign and the brand’s objective on the same. He said, “MS Dhoni is renowned not only for his role as our World Cup-winning captain but also for his candour and visionary leadership qualities, which command the respect of billions of fans and is aligned with our brand’s personality to say the right things but playfully. Therefore, we believe there is no one better than Mahi, loved and revered by many, to champion our unconventional take on the cricket frenzy. And our association over the years with MSD has clearly strengthened the brand equity.”
Sharing his learnings from last year’s campaign, Saini said, “Last year, Oreo shared its cricket-loving ethos, and in collaboration with MSD re-introduced Oreo with the aim of contributing to India's victory by reinstating everything related to the winning year 2011, including Dhoni’s signature hairstyle, and extending the stereotype to bringing back Oreo which was launched in 2011 as well. However, it seems we might have spoken prematurely and missed the mark.”
“In a nation gripped by cricket fever, we all have our deep-rooted and genuine rituals, particularly the superstition that we must not speak about the opportunity and maintain silence until it materializes to ward off any unfortunate outcome. Hence, this year, in another partnership with MSD, Oreo is encouraging the entire nation to ‘not say a word’, ‘not jinx it’, till we get what we really want – the World Cup - with their mantra ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’.”
Speaking about the concept of "nazar" that is central to the campaign, Saini said, “Superstition pervades Indian culture, ingrained as a subtle yet undeniable element even for those who may not personally endorse it. This cultural nuance holds particular significance within the realm of sports and cricket. As ardent fans, each of us adheres to deeply rooted and meaningful rituals, often approaching them with the utmost seriousness. However, Oreo believes in breaking the seriousness of adulthood and has therefore embarked on a light-hearted counter-narrative, drawing from a prevailing cultural belief in India that cautions against jinxing positive outcomes through excessive discussion or deductions. Hence, our campaign bears the title ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’, embodying this concept which was a natural succession to our last year’s effort.”
The World Cup is one of the largest media vehicles for brands to create a global presence. With the opening match gaining a viewership of up to 2.5 crores people, it’s a great channel to reach a massive audience. We asked Saini to tell us how is it helping a brand which comes into a niche category. He said, “The World Cup stands as the paramount event within our nation, a time when consumption reaches its zenith. Given cricket's enduring status as the most followed Indian sport, it presents a unique opportunity to craft a campaign that can captivate our consumers and tap yet another snacking occasion amongst Indians. In collaboration with Dhoni, we launched this campaign and disrupted a curated live cricket news show, momentarily diverting the discussion away from India's prospects in the tournament, playfully.”
“Following this impactful launch, we secured the foremost digital position on YouTube's Mast Head, garnering over 6 million views within a mere three hours of airing, coupled with remarkably high positive consumer engagement. Continuing to deliver impact with scale, our presence will be on Digital which has become nearly as big as television with the flexibility it offers and the evolving viewing experience.”
The Indian financial services industry is a 1.4 billion opportunity: Ajay Kakar
The Pitch BFSI Summit 2023 saw brand and marketing strategist Ajay Kakar share insights on the past and future of financial brands
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 1:17 PM | 3 min read
At the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, brand and marketing strategist Ajay Kakar shed light on the past and future of financial brands. Kakar shared that when he joined Ogilvy, back in the 1990s, he set up a financial practice for the agency.
“No one had heard of financial brands or practices at that time because the order of the day was IPOs or public issues,” he said. One evening, a WPP person asked Kakar “what even are these financial brands you talk about”. This was 1991, when people asked what financial brands were. Cut to 2023, financial brands are one of the largest spending categories in the country.
Speaking of how a customer perceives the financial services space, Kakar explained, “He doesn’t see banks, mutual funds, life insurance. He doesn’t see Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai. He just sees India. He just sees financial services. And he sees a host of brands.”
LIC and mutual funds have all been around for over 60 years and have attracted some of the top brands across the globe, who have invested in the category and the country. “But the fact remains that if you talk about the industry from 1991 to 2023, you will hear two words - underpenetrated and this category is sold, not bought,” Kakar said.
He shared an experience from the 1990s when he was asked by SEBI and AMFI to help them with their investor education. “In 1990, we were talking about the need to educate investors. In 2023, AMFI is one of the largest spenders in the financial services industry, again for investor education,” he said.
Kakar feels that this industry was spending a lot of time investing in investor education. “Yet we feel that the investor is not educated,” he added.
He further explained that three words (Life, Zindagi, Sapne) are an investor’s constant state of mind. “I have never met anyone who wants a car loan or a home loan. I have met people who want a car and a home. What we don’t understand is that we take ourselves very seriously. Nobody wants a car loan or home loan, it is just a necessary evil,” he mentioned.
Kakar explained with a Rishi Kapoor classic from back in the days called ‘Paisa ye Paisa’ which basically said having no money is a problem, having too much money is also a problem. “And therefore, I call the Indian financial services industry a 1.4 billion opportunity,” he said.
Taking the example of ICICI Prudential’s mutual fund and life insurance offerings, focusing on the logo, Kakar expressed disappointment stating that it seems as though they were speaking to the manufacturer, not the consumer. “Ït is an industry malice,” he said.
Kakar added, “I will always be a fan of Kotak because they were the first people in my mind who thought of a monolithic brand. It is not a house of brands, it is a branded house.”
