We see a lot of synergies in our brand collaborations: Shreya Sachdev

As global sports brand Puma has an ongoing association with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Puma India Head of Marketing Shreya Sachdev shares, “For us, RCB was a very strategic investment we made. Our brand philosophy, our approach, and the way we build our ethos are very similar to the team’s approach. We see a lot of synergies in our brand collaborations. That’s something you would have seen last year and something that’s going to be far bigger this year.” This is the second inning of the brand with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sachdev, in a conversation with e4m, points out that Bengaluru is a key market for the brand. Also, RCB has a huge fan base across the cities where Puma has a presence. “You know, we’ve put up these events specifically in Bengaluru for RCB fans, and we get a lot of requests from fans in Mumbai, Delhi, and elsewhere, saying hey! how about an event in our city? So clearly, there’s a universal engagement,” she notes.

“We’ve invested around 3x the budget in advertising this year as compared to what we did during our first partnership with RCB. This time around we’re doing a 360-degree campaign, though that being said we’ve always found that digital is the best medium to engage with people,” says Sachdev, while adding that on-ground events have also been highly successful.

“I think with people having been stuck indoors for the last two years, fans are really excited to come out and physically engage at events. It’s not just about watching on screens cooped up at home, but stepping out, meeting fellow fans and engaging,” she points out, saying the brand’s strategy this time around is to provide fans (and prospective customers) a platform to come on and feel involved with the players and the game all over again. “Fandom is not the same unless you collectively gather to display your love.”

Sachdev notes while Puma did a digital campaign with global ambassadors last year, and this will be something the brand will continue as they’ve perfected their place in the medium, they also want to engage with fans in the offline world and give them the same experience of being in a crowd cheering for their heroes.

"We’re 100 percent confident in our ROI, given our jersey reveal launch party in which we saw a huge spike in engagement across social media platforms. And, when we launch our athleisure line in a few days from now, there’s no doubt it’s going to be the biggest ever year for us,” says Sachdev.

She further discussed the relationship between the team's performance and the brand's image. “Interestingly you would always think that the team performance would either dampen or increase brand engagement, but RCB has built such a successful franchise that it does not matter at all. Of course, it’s great when they do well, but we’ve never seen any negative impact if they’ve done otherwise, because of the passion fans have for RCB,” concludes Sachdev.

