Procter & Gamble, in partnership with govt, pledges INR 50 cr towards 10L vaccine doses

Procter & Gamble today announced that the company will contribute towards the vaccination of over 5 lakh Indian Citizens by pledging INR 50 crore in partnership with government and local authorities in India. For every P&G employee in India, the company is contributing towards the vaccination of 100 Indians. In addition, the company will also cover the vaccination cost of its 5000+ employee force in India, and their eligible immediate family members. P&G brands Whisper, Vicks, Pampers, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Pantene are partnering in this vaccination drive through their brand programs and will also continue to raise awareness on safety and hygiene in the country.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “We recognize the urgent need for health experts, relief organisations, government and industries to come together as one in our fight against the pandemic. P&G is committed to playing an active role in India’s fight against COVID-19 and will contribute INR 50 crore towards 10 lakh vaccine doses covering vaccination of 5 lakh Indians, 100 citizens for every one employee we have in India. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, through our #PGSurakshaIndia program, we have stepped up to support the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees, our consumers and the communities. In the current situation and going forward, vaccines play a critical role in containing the spread of the virus. We strongly believe that partnering with various governments and local authorities, who are leading the inoculation initiatives for citizens will enable us to make a meaningful difference to the communities we operate in.”

This contribution towards vaccines will be on top of P&G’s earmarked CSR funds for the current year. As India fights the second wave of the pandemic, under its #PGSurakshaIndia program, P&G will also continue to extend its support to the broader community through the donation of products, in-house manufactured masks and sanitizers especially to aid frontline and essential workers who are tirelessly working to combat the spread of COVID-19. The company will also continue to leverage its advertising and brand voice responsibly to increase awareness on health, safety and hygiene measures among consumers and the community.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, P&G launched the #PGSurakshaIndia program and has been partnering with the government and relief organizations to serve frontline workers and the communities. Through this program, P&G has donated more than 35 lakhs of our health, hygiene and cleaning products (which include Whisper, Ariel, Tide, Vicks, Pampers etc.) to the communities we operate in. P&G stepped up its manufacturing capabilities to produce masks and hand sanitizers to donate more than 15 lakh masks in the country's fight against COVID-19. In addition to this, the company launched 'force for good' campaigns, like Gillette Barber Suraksha Program, Whisper, P&G #ThankYouMa, Vicks #ShowWeCare and Tide #AngelsInWhite to support India’s fight against COVID-19. In total, via these force for good campaigns and efforts from the company’s trial/in-store teams; P&G has reached more than 5 crore Indians to spread awareness on safety, health and hygiene. P&G also partnered with the government and industries to kickstart an initiative called 'Suraksha Circles' and engaged with more than 1400+ organizations/SMEs to lay down the highest standards of hygiene and safety at manufacturing facilities.

