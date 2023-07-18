Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 41! Desi Girl goes global with brand endorsements
We delve into the actor's fascinating brand endorsement journey on her birthday
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the epitome of talent and grace and has mesmerised audiences around the world with her charm. Given her captivating persona and international appeal, Priyanka has become a sought-after representative for most brands, Indian and global. The Indian actress, singer, film producer, and philanthropist, has grown her personal brand on the back of her global appeal, acting prowess, fashion sense, entrepreneurship, social causes and cross-cultural representation. Today, on July 18, Priyanka turns 41. On the occasion of her birthday, we delve into her most fascinating brand endorsement journey.
Apart from endorsing brands, with a follower base of millions, Chopra makes money through paid partnership ads. According to the ‘Instagram Rich List 2021’ released by Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ, Chopra mints $403,000 (around ₹ 3 crores) per post. Her haircare brand Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celeb-owned brand in 2023.
We also spoke to brand experts to discuss Chopra’s brand value. Amrita Mendonza, Director at M5 Entertainment, in a conversation with e4m, said, “Priyanka Chopra’s brand value lies in the diverse nature of the work that she is doing and the fact that she is someone who transcends the Indian market. She is one of the few celebrities from India where one can say she is truly a global brand. The fact that the number of Indians is increasing all around the world only helps her brand since it helps increase awareness. Also vice versa, this helps her become the target of international brands that are looking to target a wider market. In terms of the target audience as well, Priyanka can cut across generations to influence consumers of different ages, strata, and nationalities.”
Apart from her acting career, Priyanka has released three singles, given her vocals for songs in the movie, and has also produced some well-known movies. Commenting on how Priyanka’s involvement in multifaceted activities impacts her brand growth, Mendonza, said, “Definitely, if we have to follow the trend of her brand growth in the last decade, there is nothing that would stop her brand value from increasing. Also, there is nothing that Priyanka Chopra can’t do, if anything, the question should be how much would her brand value increase in the coming years.
Some of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' endorsements over the years:
Bvlgari
Priyanka made fashion headlines this year as she posed with Anne Hathway and Zendaya at the Bulgari event in Venice. She has been the brand ambassador of the luxury brand since 2021.
Parle Agro Appy Fizz
Almost a year ago, Parle Agro unveiled a new campaign for its sparkling fruit drink, Appy Fizz emphasizing the brand motto, ‘Feel the Fizz’. The brand released TVC featuring brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra. The multi-media campaign was rolled out across TV, Digital and OTT channels. With the boost in out-of-home consumption, the brand aimed to drive high visibility for Appy Fizz through outdoor channels as well. The TVC was also advertised during IPL 2022 and world television premieres of Bollywood megahits.
Max Factor
In 2021, Max Factor announced Chopra as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator. She joins Max Factor as the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond, starting with the new Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation campaign.
Crocs
Almost two to three years ago, Crocs, Inc. one of the leaders in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children signed up Priyanka as a global brand ambassador for the 2020 “Come as You Are” campaign.
Bumble
Apart from endorsing the dating app Bumble, Priyanka has also invested a good sum of money in it. Bumble and Priyanka first began collaborating for the launch of the networking mode Bumble Bizz in October 2017. With the help of Priyanka, Bumble has expanded in the country and has also made women feel safe using dating apps in India.
Nirav Modi Jewels
Almost five to six years ago, Chopra became the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels. She appeared in many brand endorsement campaigns during her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels.
Pantene
In 2016, Pantene roped in Priyanka as its global brand ambassador. She appeared in many ad campaigns during her contact with Pantene. She appeared in the brand’s marketing campaign, including TV and digital advertising, public relations and social media. She also appeared in a Pantene ensemble TV spot that debuted on December 26, 2016 in the US as well as her own television ad campaign, which aired in January 2017.
Garnier
Almost more than a decade ago, Priyanka was the brand ambassador of Garnier and was featured in commercials endorsing the Garnier Light Ultra Intense Fairness Moisturizer in both print and television campaigns.
Colgate
In 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care launched a toothpaste to address the inflammatory gum problem of pyorrhea – Colgate Active Salt Neem. Colgate signed her as the brand ambassador for Colgate Active Salt Neem. Chopra appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.
LYF Smartphones
Priyanka was the brand ambassador for LYF Smartphone in 2016 and appeared in many multimedia campaigns. The brand made a commercial featuring her showcasing the newest Smartphone, LYF Earth.
Apart from associating with many Indian and global brands, ranging from gadgets to cell phones to cosmetic products to watches, Chopra also endorsed Pepsi, Nokia, TAG Heuer, Nirav Modi, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Lux, Bru, Nikon, Assam Tourism, UNICEF and Schmitten Luxury Chocolates.
Nandani Creation signs Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador
The company plans to undertake promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding and digital media ads
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:48 PM | 1 min read
Nandani Creation has onboarded actress Madhuri Dixit as a brand ambassador to promote the company’s brands “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” through in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements.
As a part of this association, Madhuri will endorse “Jaipur Kurti” and “Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti” brand products augmenting the company’s reach across the country.
Under the branding campaign, Nandani Creation Ltd. plans to undergo promotional activities through outdoor marketing, in-store visual branding (electronic and print) along with digital media advertisements of its product portfolio. The company looks forward to having a long-standing alliance and strongly believes that the coalition will substantiate the brand philosophy.
On the engagement, Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited said: “We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as the face of our brands. Madhuri Dixit shares a strategic synergy with our brand. We believe this partnership will help us to connect better with our customers and communicate our brand's philosophy. This association will also catalyze our geographical expansion and new product designs.”
eComm brand Styched acquires Flatheads
Flatheads will continue offering its range of products with all departments being operated and managed by Styched
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Styched has announced its acquisition of Flatheads, a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) online casual sneaker start-up that gained fame on Shark Tank India season 2. The deal represents Styched's foray into the footwear segment.
On the acquisition, Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched said: “We have been following Flatheads for quite some time, and I have personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-1000 INR segment, the semi premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand.
“The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of creating unique footwear for the young Indian. Styched has changed the operating model of creating and delivering fashion, and I'm very excited to see Flatheads taking the next leap together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be fulfilling to see Flatheads being an integral part of the market creation and growth,” said Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-Founder of Flatheads.
Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched.
Infra.Market announces Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador for IVAS
The collaboration will span across TV, print media, digital platforms and out-of-home displays
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 2:56 PM | 2 min read
Infra.Market has announced its bold entrance into the consumer products market with its next-in-line brand, IVAS.
The private label brand, IVAS, specializes in a wide range of home renovation products including Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Electricals, Modular Kitchen and Furniture, and Designer hardware.
Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder of Infra.Market, said, "IVAS will drive growth and lead the edge by providing an extensive range of innovative products for home solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose iconic style and grace are evident in all her endeavors. Her outstanding achievements have earned her trust and loyalty which reflect the values we aim to uphold through IVAS.”
He further added, “A complete range of home solutions from one brand, IVAS empowers customers by fostering informed choices and cultivating lasting connections.”
Speaking on the association, Indian Actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, “I am delighted to partner with a progressive brand, IVAS that is striving to inspire and redefine the home interior landscape. I admire their approach of blending science and lifestyle to create customized spaces that elevate design schemes. It's exciting to be part of a brand that not only embraces aspirations but also nurtures innovation. I am super excited to embark on this journey with a leading startup, Infra.Market and represent IVAS.”
The collaboration will span across television, print media, digital platforms, out-of-home displays, and in-store experiences, showcasing their elegance and credibility in this partnership.
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
Ujjval Dua
Brand Lead - Campa, Reliance Consumer Products
Ujjval Dua, Brand Lead for Campa at Reliance Consumer Products Limited, is a marketer with a passion for building brands that make an impact. With over five years of FMCG experience, Ujjval is cultivating a brand presence for Campa, one sip at a time.
In his words, Ujjval has all three - industry knowledge, consumer insights, and a generous pinch of audacity. An engineer turned marketer, the power of numbers and an uncanny ability to decode market trends have helped him to successfully lead cross-functional teams and achieve organizational goals.
Before joining Reliance, he honed his skills at PepsiCo for 4 years. From conquering the rural heartlands of Uttar Pradesh with on-ground campaigns to devising strategies for trade channels, he left his mark.
In his current role, he took on the task of launching Campa, a brand of carbonated soft drinks, from scratch. In a competitive category, he crafted a brand strategy, created the brand identity, and oversaw the product development process that resulted in turning heads and taste buds. By launching a Rs 10 pack, he has positioned Campa as the only national player to offer a PET bottle at such an accessible price point.
Ujjval is a die-hard supporter of Liverpool FC - he breathes, lives, and dreams of football. When he's not cheering on his favourite team, he can be found indulging in diverse cuisines at new restaurants.
Syed Rizvi
Brand Manager - Oreo, Mondelez India
Syed Rizvi, Brand Manager at Mondelez India, believes in building strong brand connections and resonating with consumers. He has spent over 5 years with Mondelez and is now leveraging his FMCG repertoire to cultivate the success of the beloved cookie brand - Oreo.
Syed is an engineer from IIT Mandi, where his research on using AI/ML to track human motion got published in a reputable scientific journal. During his MBA days at XLRI Jamshedpur, he was a national runner-up for TBLA and DBS Hackathon.
Syed's experience as a marketer has had exciting milestones. As Brand Manager for Oreo Activations, he led the ‘Bring Back 2011’ campaign, earning industry acclaim. He also spearheaded geo-plot activations expanding Oreo's footprint in new territories and tripling the festive gifting segment with innovative packaging. One of his brainchilds - The Bakers Republic of Oreo became a successful brand property on Swiggy. As Sales Analytics Manager in the past, he wielded data-driven insights to unlock untapped growth potential.
He has focused on building biscuits gifting as a category during festive occasions and has championed the recipe-fication of biscuits, inspiring consumers to experiment with biscuits as recipe ingredients. In Syed's words, he has a ‘Strong penchant for left & right brained work’. With his finger on the pulse of consumer desires and a passion for music that fuels his creativity, he delivers marketing symphonies that hit all the right notes.
vivo India ropes in Wunderman Thompson India as AOR
Wunderman Thompson was appointed following a multi-agency pitch process
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Smartphone brand, vivo India has appointed Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on record (AOR). Following a multi-agency pitch process, Wunderman Thompson emerged as the agency to handle brand vivo’s product portfolio and will handle three product series (V series, Y series and Series T).
Wunderman Thompson will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand. The agency will concentrate on raising the visibility of the product portfolio, strengthening their positioning, and raising consumer awareness to maintain product leadership.
Commenting on the win, Chief Client Officer – WT South Asia & Managing Partner – WT Delhi, Joy Chauhan, said, “It’s a proud moment to partner with vivo in a highly competitive category. At Wunderman Thompson, we inspire growth for ambitious brands, and we are excited about partnering with Vivo to provide business solutions and drive growth for the brand. With Vivo on an exciting growth trajectory, we are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and create stellar work on their new range of products.”
Commenting on this partnership, Head of Marketing Communications, vivo India, Karun Arora said, “Consumer is at the heart of everything we do at vivo. During the pitch, Wunderman Thompson team presented a consumer-centric integrated approach that resonated with us. We are excited to welcome them as our AOR on product series, I am confident the team will support us in developing engaging communication that supports our overall vision and appeals to consumers at large.”
Havas Media Network India gets Integrated Media Mandate of Capri Global Capital Limited
The agency won the mandate following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch. The account will be led by Manish Sharma, Managing Partner – West, Havas Media India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 11:18 AM | 3 min read
Havas Media Network India, the media arm of Havas India, has secured the Integrated Media mandate for Capri Loans, a brand of Capri Global Capital Limited - a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company. The agency won the mandate following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch. The account will be led by Manish Sharma, Managing Partner – West, Havas Media India to offer cutting-edge strategies and services from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Capri Loans aims to increase its market presence and sought an agency that specializes in developing strategies to amplify brand recognition and foster customer preference in the sector. As the chosen agency, Havas Media Network India demonstrated its prowess in meeting these objectives through a comprehensive and bespoke approach. Havas Media India will leverage its expert integrated approach to drive the accomplishment and enhance visibility of Capri Loans’ Gold Loan, MSME Loan and Home Loan products. The agency's integrated media services encompass a vast spectrum of functions, ensuring a holistic and effective media communication strategy for Capri Loans with the most viable media mix. The agency will provide innovative media strategies and manage all aspects of media planning.
In addition, Havas Play with its combine expertise in Sports, Entertainment and Content will support the sports initiatives of Capri Global.
Talking about the association, Basant Dhawan, Group CMO, Capri Global, said, “Capri Loans is on a mission to democratise the credit access through its products and services and bring a transformative change to credit inclusion. We have an ambitious strategy to leverage the burgeoning opportunities and a critical goal of developing an ecosystem that encourages collective development of the low-income group across the country. Havas Media Network India’s understanding of our vision and their differentiated approach stood out for us. Combined with our expertise in providing the right credit, we are looking forward to work with Havas Media Network India to engage with our target audience more effectively through right media channels. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, stated, "We are thrilled to have secured the integrated media mandate for Capri Loans. Capri Loans believes that financial progress grants families, access to health, education, and an overall better quality of life and we are honored to be associated with such brand ethos. With our integrated approach and strategic planning driven by a team of seasoned professionals, we look forward to creating a meaningful impact that resonates with their target audience and propels their growth in the competitive financial landscape of India.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, said, "We eagerly look forward to driving impactful and result-driven solutions that strengthen Capri Loans’ market position and capture new opportunities within the financing industry. Our agency's comprehensive media services will encompass various channels, facilitating a synchronized and targeted media communication strategy to effectively reach the intended audience."
Cricket media rights: Will broadcasters loosen purse strings?
Industry experts caution that due to market challenges, big spending on IPL and consolidation of players the BCCI bilaterals may not rake in big money
By Sonam Saini | Jul 17, 2023 8:56 AM | 4 min read
While two of the three major cricket media rights for the upcoming cricket season have already been auctioned, the broadcasting rights for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bilaterals are still up for grabs. The IPL’s media rights value has indeed hit the sky, but it remains to be seen if the bilaterals command a premium too.
Industry experts caution that the upcoming cricket media rights may witness a significant drop in premium due to market constraints and a decrease in the number of players as a result of consolidation. Some attribute it to the demand-supply dynamic, which is believed to have an impact on value.
Lull in buyers’ market
According to Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, the cricket media rights auction has shifted from being a seller's market to a buyer's market. He stated that at the IPL media rights auction last year, the pricing increased dramatically and unexpectedly. "The kind of premium paid in the previous cycle was based on the assumption that advertising would always be strong, but what has happened in the last two years has completely reversed it because nobody expected such a sluggish environment in advertising. In some manner, all advertising channels, whether TV or digital, are under pressure.”
New-age companies are slashing ad spends because of the pressure to focus on profitability on account of valuations falling globally and macro concerns.
Taurani believes these macro concerns are here to stay. “They will still take two or three more quarters to come back on track. Advertising from a festive standpoint might grow, at least for the next one year it will be facing challenges both for TV and digital.”
A senior analyst on the condition of anonymity shared that the demand-supply equation has become worse. The macro-environment has changed post IPL and the ICC media rights auctions. “During IPL, viewership might have done well both on TV and digital but in terms of monetization it was very tough. The macro-environment has become tough now.”
Delay in auction
Other experts say that apart from unfavourable market conditions, the delay from BCCI’s end is likely to have an additional impact on the value. It's important to note that players who bid for the IPL and ICC media rights may have already exhausted their budgets.
“The BCCI was long due to come up for their auctions for bilaterals. Those who have already bid for IPL and ICC media rights have already committed a good amount of capital and they need to focus on recovering those investments,” said a senior analyst.
Among other factors, he said was the format. IPL is played in the T20 format whereas the BCCI bilaterals include Test matches along with ODIs and T20s. “Test match ratings are not doing well. These factors also impact the value of the media rights.”
Decline in number of players
To add some context, broadcasters and platforms bid aggressively to get the IPL and ICC media rights. BCCI raked in Rs 48,390 crore by splitting digital and TV rights for IPL's 2023-27 cycle, and Disney Star has paid $3 billion to retain the ICC media rights for the Indian market. The base price for the four-year rights cycle stands at $1.44 billion.
Experts say small players may seek bilateral broadcasting rights as the sector consolidates. For example, the ZEE-Sony merger is still ongoing, while Disney is apparently considering strategic options for its India business.
According to Taurani, the majority of these businesses will now be consolidated. "The number of players bidding for these rights has decreased. So, because of these two bigger reasons, monetization is a challenge in the market. Secondly, the decline in the number of players will have a bearing on the value."
Not all gloom
Sharing reasons for hope, Jigar Rambhia, COO at Sporjo, believes the Zee-Sony merger will put everyone in a stronger position.
“It is Indian cricket at the end of the day. The media rights value is likely to be similar to the last time. There won’t be a drop or hike as such.” He highlighted that the title sponsor has gone at a lower rate compared to last time.
As per media reports, BCCI is planning to close the media rights process by the end of August 2023.
With inputs from Aditi Gupta.
