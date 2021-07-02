Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is global ambassador, creative collaborator for Max Factor

Chopra-Jonas will be the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond

Max Factor has announced Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator.

Priyanka joins Max Factor as the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond, starting with the new Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation campaign.

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer at COTY said, “Priyanka is the modern embodiment of our diverse Max Factor audience, and a champion of the empowerment that comes with transformation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with her and know we will be able to achieve so many extraordinary things together.”

Priyanka will be joined by a network of makeup artists around the world who will continue to provide an expert professional lens on how to use Max Factor products to deliver effortless transformation.

“A brand with a rich heritage that spans more than 100 years, Max Factor is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture, and I am honoured to be collaborating as their new global ambassador," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Confidence can be someone’s most powerful asset, and it’s important to trust that your beauty products will deliver. From make-up artists to people all over the globe, I know I’m in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I’m proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter.”

Kicking off this partnership, Chopra-Jonas stars in the first creative spot launching the brand’s new FaceFinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation. Chopra-Jonas was very involved in the language used in the spot, ensuring its authenticity to her voice and her personal experience with the brand and the product.

