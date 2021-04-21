Prime Focus Technologies crafts PlayerzPot’s new brand film

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), announced that it has delivered a digital commercial for the rebranding campaign of India’s leading online fantasy gaming sports platform, PlayerzPot during the IPL 2021. The film is being showcased across digital and OTT channels.

The film reinforces the new buzzwords in PlayerzPot’s brand personality – candid, optimistic, and approachable. It features young cricket sensations Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana and one of India’s most popular rappers – Kaam Bhaari.

“The new ad takes forward the brand ethos PlayerzPot has become synonymous with, and everything from the brand ambassadors, music, and the overall feel reinforces just that,” said Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot. “We are delighted to have partnered with PFT in bringing this exciting concept to life. Their extensive experience working with IPL and celebrities, state-of-the-art infrastructure and VFX capabilities have contributed immensely to the stunning end result.”

“Shoot during the pandemic with short timelines for a campaign is a difficult task for sure, but we were on our mark to execute this production under strict COVID-19 protocols to give the sense of safety to playerzpot’s team & the celebrities involved. I believe roping in Kaam Bhaari to score the music for the commercial was just a cool idea. We just couldn’t be happier” said Umesh Bopche, VP and Business Head, Brands Services.

The commercial has been rolled out across Disney+ Hotstar and on all of PlayerzPot’s digital platforms. With all the excitement around IPL 2021, the new campaign is certain to appeal to the sports lovers.

