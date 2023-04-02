Pond’s urges women to #GlowOutLoud

Pond’s on its journey of encouraging women to express themselves the way they want to, introduced its #GlowOutLoud campaign earlier this month to mark the celebrations for International Women’s Day. As Pond’s strengthens its positioning in the beauty industry, it is building a space for its consumers to engage and connect with themselves and the brand; and inspire others in their circle to embrace what they truly feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pond’s India (@pondsindia)

The campaign aims to explore what happens when emotions are expressed and unrestrained. What does it mean to truly glow out loud? In a world wherein women have consistently been told they are being too dramatic or over emotional when expressing what they feel, Pond’s urges women to own this stereotype, combat the negativity surrounding expression and begin their journey of glowing out loud.

The first leg of the campaign comprises a mini video series #IGlowOutLoud with 4 inspiring content creators Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, Ishani Mitra, Palak Sheth Ghose and Chandni Bhabhda as they rewrite the rules and transition from breaking gender stereotypes to self-assured and celebrated ways of expressions of laughter, rage, and tears. As these women put their happiness on display, own their vulnerabilities, dictate their own rage, and emerge with their true selves, they embark on a journey of glowing out loud.

The campaign features signature Pond’s products including the Pond’s Bright Beauty Spot-less Glow Serum that penetrates 10 layers deep to help brighten skin; aiming for one’s joy to be beyond surface level and be skin deep, the Pond’s Super Light Gel that provides non-greasy, lightweight moisturization; just like one’s infectious smile that is super cool, super chill and super light, the newly launched Pond’s Serum Boost Sunscreen that protects from sun rays and dark patches and blocks out the negativity and not her smile, the Pond’s Age Miracle Range and the Pond’s BB+ Cream that gives instant spot coverage and a minimal make-up look for her to #GlowOutLoud.

Launched during the week of Women’s Day and amplified across platforms including digital and social media channels, the campaign to date has garnered 1.5 million views over Instagram, with 80 thousand women sharing their support and engaging with #GlowOutLoud in addition to 100+ women who have shared their #GlowOutLoud moments.

Campaign Credits:

Digital Agency: Foxymoron

Production: The Rabbit Hole

PR Agency: Edelman

