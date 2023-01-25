Policybazaar named ‘Advertiser of the Year’ at e4m Prime Time Awards
The insurance company won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze metals for its impressive content marketing campaigns across categories
Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award at the ninth edition of the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) on Tuesday, January 24. The company also won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze metal for its impactful and powerful marketing campaigns.
Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. won the Best Television Advertisement award for ‘Paap’ campaign. Coming to the medal tally, the insurance company won golds for its ‘Paap’ campaign under the ‘Banking, Financial Services and Insurance’ category and also in the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign’ (Use of two or more mediums along with TV category. Policybazaar was also awarded gold for its Mr. Policybazaar campaign under ‘Best Use of TV to Launch/Re-Launch Product/Service’ category.
The company took home silver metals for its ‘Paap’ campaign under the ‘Best Use of Influencers/ Celebrities on TV’ category. Coming to the bronze tally, Policybazaar won one metal for its Mr. Policybazaar campaign under ‘Best Use of TV to Create Brand Awareness’ category.
The Prime Time Awards, founded in 2014, is one of the leading platforms to acknowledge creative excellence for television commercials. The awards celebrate the power of an advertising or marketing campaign and recognise the expertise that goes behind curating them.
Anushka Sharma and Slurrp Farm spearhead digital-first community for moms
'Yes Moms' is a support group for mothers who want to discuss, debate and engage with one another on topics related to kids' nutrition
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 3:15 PM | 4 min read
Millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm today unveiled “Yes Moms”, a digital-first community of mothers to enable mothers to connect with, learn from, and support one another. Yes Moms was launched at a high-decibel event in Mumbai by mother, Bollywood actor, and Slurrp Farm investor, Anushka Sharma. The event saw the presence of over 150 mothers from across the country.
Mothers are constantly thinking of and worrying about their kids, especially when it comes to feeding them. But what makes this journey easier is dialogue and support from others who are going through the same experiences. The sisterhood of moms is one of the biggest pillars of strengths for them to lean on and it is this insight that has formed the core of Yes Moms.
Yes Moms will create a safe space for moms to discover, debate, and engage with each other on topics related to food and nutrition as their children journey through babyhood into childhood and beyond. It will enable mothers to connect, share and celebrate the sisterhood of motherhood and learn from each other’s experiences. A panel of nutritionists and pediatricians will also help arm mothers with the right information.
Yes Moms community aims to make a difference in the lives of mothers by being an enabler for her and in the lives of her children by creating a positive impact on their health through the use of nutrient-dense superfoods.
The launch of Yes Moms also coincides with the UN-designated International Year of Millets - the community will provide a platform for mothers to learn more about supergrains like ragi, jowar, amaranth, bajra amongst others. Research has shown that nutricereals like millets go a long way in improving health and nutrition, especially if consumed in the early years of one’s life. At the core of Slurrp Farm’s brand proposition is to take millets to the center of kids’ plates, in a bid to set them up for healthy and happy futures.
Anushka Sharma, a longtime advocate of healthy and natural eating shared her experience with mothers present at the event. She said, “I am a Mom and it is important for me to be conscious about my daughter’s food. I’ve discovered that the best way is to surround myself with the right allies. My allies are other mothers who are going through the same experiences, creating and trying out new ways to keep their children happy and healthy. ‘Yes Moms’ is a milestone initiative by Slurrp Farm to enable mothers like myself to connect and share tried and tested tips and tricks. Moreover, it will also educate mothers on the benefits of the super grain millet, a grain I have personally grown up eating. I know the immense value it adds to our overall health and well-being. Especially if included in our diets from the early years. I can’t wait for mothers across India to discover more about these wonder grains through Yes Moms.”
Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, Co-founders of Wholsum Foods, the parent company of Slurrp Farm, said, “As mothers ourselves, we recognize, and greatly emphasize the importance of feeding kids right and also having a support system, in other moms who can relate to your experiences. We’re firm believers that only a mom can truly understand and add value to the journey of another. With Yes Moms, it is our endeavour to do just that - give moms like us a platform to learn, help, and support each other, connect on the basis of common experiences around feeding children. Feeding is one of the most intrinsic parts of a mother-child relationship and there’s a lot of pressure on getting it just right. We want to drive behaviour change to allow for a healthier, happier future for all children. At the same time, we want to bring back the joy to it by surrounding mothers with a powerful sisterhood. Yes Moms will educate mothers, minimize stress, empower them and just let mealtimes be happy, healthy and yummy.”
e4m Prime Time Awards: Madison Media & Policybazaar take home big honours
Mindshare, Tata Digital, Network18 and ZEEL among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 8:53 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Tuesday hosted the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2022 that acknowledges the impactful work done by creative, advertising, brands and media agencies in the television advertising domain. The ninth edition of the Prime-Time Awards was held on Tuesday, January 24, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The two key awards went to Madison Media and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. While Madison Media bagged the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award. The Best Television Advertisement award was given to ‘Paap’ by Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.
The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. Coming to the medal tally, Madison Media bagged 1 gold, Policybazaar won 3 gold, Mindshare bagged 2 gold, Network 18 took home 2 gold, Shreyansh Innovations took home 2 gold, Tata Digital bagged 2 gold, Zee5 was awarded 2 gold metals and JSW Steel bagged 1 gold for their outstanding work in television commercials. The other agencies that took home the gold metal include Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Sony Max- Sony Pictures Networks India, Viacom18, UltraTech Cement Limited, Asian Paints Ltd and The Small Big Idea.
A total of 20 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze metals were awarded at the e4m Prime Time Awards. Founded in 2014, Prime Time Awards is one of the leading platforms to crown the absolute standard of creative excellence for television commercials. The awards celebrate the effectiveness of an advertising or marketing campaign and recognises the talent, expertise and hard work that go behind curating a powerful campaign.
The awards have been co-powered by ABP News while Shemaroo Umang is the Broadcast Partner.
M&M to retire 'spokescandies' after outrage over mascots' shoes
The iconic anthropomorphic characters will now be replaced by actor Maya Rudolf, the company announced
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 1:59 PM | 3 min read
This is the last we will see of the iconic M&M spokescandies after the confectionery giant announced that they will be phasing the mascots out. The recent changes to the spokescandies' shoes triggered widespread outrage in the United States, which prompted the company to shelve the mascots, at least for the time being.
The adorable mascots will now be replaced by former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolf.
The classic button-shaped, sugar-coated chocolate candy by Mars, Incorporated had introduced its mascots, known as "spokescandies" back in 1945.
These anthropomorphic characters -- complete with hands, legs and faces -- were modelled after M&M candies. Each colour wore a distinct set of shoes to match their personalities.
In January 2022, the company announced its decision to alter the shoe styles of Green and Brown M&M mascots, who were widely believed to be females. The change was to reflect inclusive progressive values and promote a more gender-neutral image of the mascots.
The Green M&M was traditionally shown wearing go-go boots and the Brown one wore high-heeled pumps. After the rebranding exercise, the Green one was given a pair of trainers and the Brown one had her heels shortened.
The move triggered widespread outrage, particularly from the American right wing. They decried what they believed was the woke-washing of the much-loved mascots. Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson led the attack against the brand saying: "M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal.”
A year later, ahead of Super Bowl, the company announced its decision to phase out the M&M mascots entirely as the debate around the spokescandies refused to die down. The iconic mascots, who have always been associated with the candy brand since 1945, will now be replaced by Maya Rudolf, said the company.
A message from M&M'S. pic.twitter.com/EMucEBTd9o— M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 23, 2023
Despite the decision to walk to the middle path by antagonising neither the right nor the left, M&M's social media pages are rife with angry comments left by both sides of the political spectrum. "what a way to destroy a history of making people smile. Your CEO should step down for choosing to virtue signal rather than put the investors first," said one.
"You mean, your sales dipped after going woke and you don’t want to admit it outright?" wrote another.
"Let’s take the candy out of this. Your advertising was based on supporting women. You are now backing down from it because a conservative talk show host didn’t like supporting women," said a user criticising the company for cowering to right-wing demands.
Yash marks Pepsi collab with a declaration of love
The south star has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the beverage brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Pepsi has roped in south star Yash as its brand ambassador.
"Pepsi® has constantly reinvented and innovated itself to be a part of the cultural fabric of India. Yash, on the other hand, has been lauded for his fearless and bold persona in Kannada cinema and enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation. This blockbuster collaboration is all set to enthrall consumers this summer," said the beverage company.
View this post on Instagram
Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Rocking Star Yash, a name that truly defines the spirit of fearlessness and living life on your own terms – something that Pepsi consumers resonate strongly with. Yash brings a strong connect and influence over the youth that cuts across geographies. Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Pepsi’s journey in 2023 as we gear up to showcase the actor in an all-new avatar which is bound to leave fans pumped!”
Sharing his excitement on coming on board as Pepsi®️’s ambassador, Yash said, “I am exhilarated to engage with Pepsi and join them as the face of the brand. I believe in living life to the fullest, make most of each moment, and follow my passion unabashedly, which is synonymous with Pepsi’s philosophy. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can't wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar!”
The collaboration was ushered in by Yash as he posted a video of him taking a swig from a chilled Pepsi® bottle confirming his love for the brand with his family of over 12 million followers as he says, 'I love you, Pepsi!’ Fans and consumers will soon witness Yash feature in Pepsi®’s new TVC campaigns in a new avatar that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country.
Busting the myths of video ad serving complexity
Dan Brackett, Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Reach, shares why reaching consumers today across any screen is nothing short of game-changing
By Dan Brackett | Jan 24, 2023 12:52 PM | 4 min read
A video ad server is the foundation of the advertising technology stack. It’s also one of the most misunderstood, wrongly veiled in an illusion of complexity and sophistication. In large part, this is due to the rapid evolution of the digital ecosystem and its swift coupling with the complex art and science of programmatic media buying and data-driven audience decisioning.
It has been a tumultuous couple of decades as the internet changed the face of marketing — and thank goodness it did. Reaching consumers today across any screen is nothing short of game-changing.
But the act of playing an ad on a screen is often misunderstood, with myths arising about the level of complexity involved. It’s time to shine a light on some of the misconceptions surrounding video ad serving and see it clearly as a non-subjective logistical step in the campaign activation workflow.
Here are four myths about video ad serving and why marketers shouldn’t give them a second look.
- Selection Requires an Extensive Amount of Planning, Buying, and Ad Ops Expertise
Video ad serving is not as complicated as it’s made out to be. At the core, it is the mechanism to play precisely formatted creative assets from the cloud in response to an ad call, according to the media plan and based on targeting parameters. Zero art, all workflow science.
It is the essential system that powers the magic of brilliant digital teams.
- The Right Solution Depends on One’s Digital Media Plans and Buying Strategies
Video ad serving technology is the software component that comes into play after the plan is approved and the buys are in place. The video ad server is the engine that makes it happen, associating the correct ad creative with each media placement and collecting the return path data for real-time optimization.
Along the rapid blur of change, ad serving was understood to be — and viewed as — part of the media buying process. It’s time to welcome more stakeholders to the table when selecting a video ad serving solution because there are inherent dependencies on other critical workflow steps, most importantly, preparing the creative assets.
- Video Ad Serving Is Inseparable from a Brand’s Demand-side Platform (DSP)
Ad serving has become conflated with other parts of the tech stack, when, in reality, it stands on its own as the mechanism for associating the correct marketing message with each media opportunity. It is simply the technology that instantly reacts to an ad call from the DSP to play the right, perfectly formatted creative.
In fact, there are many benefits to selecting a video ad server-of-record that becomes the independent, single source of data no matter how plans and buying strategies shift or change.
- Selecting a Video Ad Server Only Affects the Digital Video Ad Ops Team
The digital experts should absolutely lead the discussion regarding digital ad technology, and the video ad server should stand up to the most robust selection criteria. But this critical decision should not be made in a vacuum. In fact, it is fair to expect more tangential benefits from a video ad-serving solution than once thought possible.
For example, marketers should consider the power of a seamless connection from the brand’s creative asset library straight into the video ad server campaign setup software.
Expect More from a Video Ad Server
Selecting a video ad serving solution must meet the requirements of the digital activation team. They will be the day-to-day users, working in the software to set up, launch, and optimize plans. In fact, marketers want their external and in-house agency teams doing just that — flawlessly executing campaigns and continuously optimizing them. Marketers also want their teams to deliver on a creative messaging strategy. They do not want them spending days or weeks hunting down the right assets, waiting on digital transcodes, or dealing with endless file rejections.
Broadening the goals and ideal selection criteria for a brand’s video ad server-of-record will reap rewards. It is fair and prudent to expect integration across every non-subjective step of campaign activation. Video ad serving is an increasingly vital and foundational piece of omnichannel campaign activation workflow. Its rightful place is tightly connected with all the other interrelated steps required to move creatively at the speed of media.
It is time to get past the idea that video ad serving is beyond marketers’ understanding and that its connections with digital media buying and data-driven targeting form a knot that can’t be undone. Video ad serving is a basic, albeit critical, technology component of the entire convergent TV creative activation process. Seeing it as such can open opportunities and solve a myriad of widespread issues altogether.
Did you know that Adstream was acquired by Extreme Reach? Together we solve some of the biggest challenges facing marketers, their agencies and production partners around the world. Find out more here.
CTV in India – A scale not proportionate to the hype
Infrastructural challenges like massively low penetration of high-speed internet connections and miniscule cord-cutting limits the scale of CTV in India to 0.5 million homes, 5% of India’s TV universe
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 10:05 AM | 3 min read
The scale of CTV in India has been a concern for advertisers and has not been able to play up to the hype around it. Not just CTV, but the advancement of technology in developed markets from computers, to internet, to smartphones have always brought disproportionate hype to India much before they could become scalable. CTV is witnessing a similar reality check in India, as has been unravelled by credible industry reports over the last year. As per reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in ranges between 10-14 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe.
Factors behind lack of scale for CTV in India
- A very miniscule number of smart TVs in India are CTVs. The penetration of wired broadband in India that drives high speed connectivity to power CTVs is currently limited to ~12 million homes in India as per a TRAI report in 2022 and has witnessed a significantly sluggish growth post pandemic.
- The absence of cost arbitrage for OTT platforms vis-à-vis pay TV subscription is another key factor that is likely to keep CTV growth modest.
- Cord cutting in India as per the recent CII-KPMG Report is limited to merely 0.5 million homes, ~0.2% of the overall TV universe that currently stands at 226 million homes.
HD Channels dominating premium audience viewership with a scale close to 7x of CTV
Premium audiences among India’s TV universe have been seeking high quality viewing experiences on pay TV which has been largely addressed by their shift to High Definition (HD) TV channels. Viewership of HD channels has grown rapidly to reach a base of 70 million homes covering over 25% of the TV universe. This six-fold reach of HD TV in comparison to CTV is demonstrative of its far superior capability in reaching out to premium audiences. In fact, 95% of CTV homes in India are HD homes. TV consumption on HD channels is a key distinguishing characteristic of premium audiences beyond ownership of cars & premium smartphones.
9 out of 10 HD homes watch sports on HD channels
Sports viewership on HD TV is massive with 9 out of ten 10 HD TV homes watching sports on HD channels. This exhibits the choice of sports fan seeking the very best viewing experience via HD channels. A Kantar research showed that nearly two thirds of sports viewers preferred HD channels due to better audio/video quality as compared to CTV. Half of sports viewers on HD channels also cited easier navigation and absence of lag/delay which further illustrated the superior viewing experience perceived relative to CTV. The decision to watch live sports on CTV isn’t influenced by preference but a tendency to utilize existing OTT subscription. Pay TV has retained its status as the most preferred platform for watching live sporting content even in developed markets with high penetration of paid OTT platforms such as U.S. The Super Bowl, which is a megaevent in the US witnessed 9x higher viewership on TV as opposed to digital, showcasing that when it comes to consumption of live sports, TV is the way to go for viewers.
Raymond Consumer Care unveils AR filters on Meta along with Madison Media & Vserv AdLabs
Raymond Consumer Care and Madison Media collaborated with Vserv to promote fragrances and grooming products by using audience cohort & innovative Instagram filters
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:03 AM | 3 min read
Park Avenue Grooming encompassed products like deodorants, eau de parfum, beer shampoo, and pure luxury soap. While the brand has seen growth over the years, a lot of the same was attributed to placements and offering trials at POS.
The content of ingredients was the key aspect in the Personal care & Fragrance category and we wanted to ensure that consumers are aware of these before making an online purchase. Thus, we wanted to make users aware of ingredients on their smartphones, without having to physically visit the offline store. Post Covid when ecomm sales have seen an exponential rise, the brand was in a category where the likes of global giants enjoyed a massive share of voice. With more than 80 brands operating in the space, the clutter was immense.
Madison Media not only refined user engagement in an innovative way, but also helped drive incremental ecomm sales, with its partner Vserv - a leading data-driven marketing platform.
To break the clutter, we made use of the inherent feature of the smartphone – Filter on Instagram App. Vserv AdLabs delivered a unique customer experience by showcasing the ingredients of the products like Park Avenue Beer Shampoo, Park Avenue soap and deo. The filter smartly engaged the selfie camera on the users’ smartphone and coaxed users to experience a virtual try-on of the Park Avenue personal care product range. The user was prompted to tilt the head to explore more ingredients and their benefits – all this was done via a Virtual Try-On filter on Instagram app. The deterministic audience capability of Vserv was used to target customers who were in-market for purchasing these products which enhanced relevancy. Cohorts like gym goers, ecomm shoppers and grocery shoppers gave the highest engagement.
Led by a perfect amalgamation of creativity, technology and audience data, the innovative ad got admiration and love from consumers actively engaging and virtually trying on the new range of products. The campaign delivered close to 11 million impressions and reached unique audiences of nearly 4 million and saw 1.3X percentage rise in ecomm sales. The campaign successfully achieved engagement rate, which was 6.4X the platform benchmark.
“Working with Madison Media and Vserv to crack this impactful product marketing strategy for Park Avenue grooming products was a thorough delight. While Madison Media understood our vision & brand need, Vserv empowered us with their deep audience insights and creative expertise. Engaging the consumers via mobile, an AR-led virtual try-on of Park Avenue grooming products is a great feat we have achieved and we are happy with the way the campaigns has been received by the consumers,” said Pooja Sahgal, CMO, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd
Commenting on the collaboration, Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace says, “Park Avenue grooming campaign receiving consumers' love is another addition to multiple success stories that Madison World and Vserv have delivered together. Vserv has been a reliable partner to lean on for sharper in-target reach and creative innovation on mobile. Vserv Vinja’s effortless alignment to our vision and smart execution makes success story creation a whole lot easier.”
Saurabh Khanna, Vice-President, Agency Partnerships and Large Client Solutions, Vserv, said, “We are humbled by the trust Madison Media and Park Avenue grooming shows in the Vserv Vinjas. We are very delighted with the feat this campaign has achieved and the unique experience we all managed to deliver to the Park Avenue grooming consumers. We are only eager to create more of these success stories.”
