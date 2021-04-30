Plenty of takers for CRED's Covid drive despite demands for transparency

As people came out in droves to donate their CRED coins for oxygen cylinders, many donors are questioning as to how the money will fix the low supply problem

Updated: Apr 30, 2021 9:42 AM
CRED

As thousands of people across the country battle with the fatal second wave of Covid-19, CRED launches a unique initiative to support the community, in association with healthcare fundraising platform Milaap. In less than a week, the support campaign has gained immense traction online with numerous people redeeming their CRED coins to donate oxygen. Founder Kunal Shah’s tweet itself had 4.2K retweets and over 1.4 K comments at the time of filing, with people sharing screenshots of their donations.

People are lauding CRED’s initiative and have started donating their CRED coins to get oxygen support delivered to those in need.

However, there are certain people demanding more transparency in the process and also questioning about the supply chain solutions.

Despite speculations, many people are stepping up to support the noble cause of assisting the country in fulfilling its oxygen needs, which is currently dealing with great supply-side and other availability issues. 

Additionally, the brand had also announced a CRED Partner Fund to disburse advances against future procurement to eligible partners, and physical+mental health support, insurance cover, salary advances, vaccines for all the team members.

