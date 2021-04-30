Plenty of takers for CRED's Covid drive despite demands for transparency

As people came out in droves to donate their CRED coins for oxygen cylinders, many donors are questioning as to how the money will fix the low supply problem

As thousands of people across the country battle with the fatal second wave of Covid-19, CRED launches a unique initiative to support the community, in association with healthcare fundraising platform Milaap. In less than a week, the support campaign has gained immense traction online with numerous people redeeming their CRED coins to donate oxygen. Founder Kunal Shah’s tweet itself had 4.2K retweets and over 1.4 K comments at the time of filing, with people sharing screenshots of their donations.

Update: CRED members can now donate CRED coins towards buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals, healthcare orgs across India. With a goal of 1 billion litres, we’ve partnered with Milaap to ensure contributions reach hospitals in need. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) April 26, 2021

People are lauding CRED’s initiative and have started donating their CRED coins to get oxygen support delivered to those in need.

I have also contributed marginally 30k litres. A small suggestions, is it possible to pledge all future points also(you may assess based on past) to avail this noble cause. I don't mind giving all future also for this. — Anand Singh (@AnandSi09501453) April 26, 2021

Best use of coins! pic.twitter.com/gf81ngnUuP — Umang Sonthalia (@UmangSonthalia) April 26, 2021

Thanks for listening, Dark Lord!



Committed to contribute 1,60,000 liters of Oxygen at @CRED_club! Just did 20,000 pic.twitter.com/JdeNMhuI2X — Ravisutanjani Kumar (@Ravisutanjani) April 26, 2021

Better late than never.. got best worth of my cred coins today. Hopeful this will help someone in medical emergency for sure. #Cred #CovidHelp pic.twitter.com/GA3QY0GNAC — Deepak Goel (@goeldeepak09) April 28, 2021

I have never used my cred coins for any transaction. This is the best possible use I could have imagined. Thanks for the initiative. pic.twitter.com/mPXyYDv5u0 — vikash jha (@vikash0404) April 26, 2021

Finally a decent place to spend the cred coins without falling in the rabbit hole of consumerism



I wonder if companies like these would make it public how much and where the contribution was made and how it was utilised. — Mayank Chugh (@TheChugh) April 26, 2021

However, there are certain people demanding more transparency in the process and also questioning about the supply chain solutions.

I did my bit. But want to know how and when this is going to make a difference.

As current situation isn't about not having money to buy but it's about supply chain and panic.



Can we have more transparency in the efforts being put up here.

Also solutions to solve current crisis. pic.twitter.com/kSprPPtW8B — aamitkumaar (@aamitkumaar) April 26, 2021

Can you explain how does this even work? How are the cred points acting as a currency to purchase/donate oxygen concentrators (esp when they are in such short supply) and if the cred points are able to purchase it, why aren't they available via INR in differrent points of sales. — touché (@tshl17) April 26, 2021

Sir as per this, i have donated 5000+3500 ltrs of oxygen. It feels really really good to help someone during this time ?

But if you can share the details of allocation and execution also, it'll be great. I like how @ketto or @actgrants are sharing lot of updates to their donors pic.twitter.com/tSfVkzL5J7 — shourya vikram shah (@singahi) April 26, 2021

Despite speculations, many people are stepping up to support the noble cause of assisting the country in fulfilling its oxygen needs, which is currently dealing with great supply-side and other availability issues.

Additionally, the brand had also announced a CRED Partner Fund to disburse advances against future procurement to eligible partners, and physical+mental health support, insurance cover, salary advances, vaccines for all the team members.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)