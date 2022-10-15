Piyush Mishra pays ode to hands in Himalaya ad for Global Handwashing Day

Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled its new campaign, “#Saafhaathsekhaaiye” on Global Handwashing Day to encourage Indians to keep enjoying their food the way they like it the most – with their hands. Every year, Global Handwashing Day is celebrated on the 15th of October to find creative ways to urge people to mind their hand hygiene. To join this cause, Himalaya has partnered with Piyush Mishra for a musical video encouraging people to pursue their love of eating with their hands but washing them before they do so. The video, curated by Himalaya, aims to help foster the importance of keeping our cultural roots intact while embracing new habits to stay healthy and safe with Himalaya Pure Hands.

Himalaya believes that a healthy handwashing practice is the first and most important line of defense against germs and illnesses. Celebrating this year’s theme for Global Handwashing Day, “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene,” Himalaya Pure Hands has decided to unite “Love” and “Hand Hygiene” in order to urge and inspire Indians to not shy away from eating with their hands.

The video opens with montage shots of people from various parts of the country, savoring their favorite Indian food with Piyush Mishra’s voiceover in the background, encouraging them to embrace the Indian-ness of eating with their hands. The video closes with Piyush Mishra taking a pledge to remind viewers to wash their hands before eating.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “Himalaya Wellness Company and its history has been rooted in the traditions and the culture of India. We have, thus, been committed to preserving our customs and culture, whether it be advocating for Ayurvedic traditions or eating with our hands. With our vision of bringing “Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart,” this video hopes to remind us Indians that we will always love our habit of eating with our hands and that our health does not need to suffer. While we continue to help people lead healthier lives, we aim to spread Happiness through Wellness.”

On the new campaign by Himalaya, Rajiv Sinha, Brand Manager- Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “Indians love their food, and they love to eat it with their hands. Due to the fear of germs and even a few social stigmas, however, we are straying away from this age-old tradition. With this campaign for Global Handwashing Day, we are hoping to reassure Indians that they can still relish their favorite food in their favorite way without worrying about infections and diseases. This new campaign for Himalaya Pure Hands helps break the hesitancy while beautifully conveying the message “Desh ka swaad humaare haatho me basta hai.”

Speaking on the collaboration, the actor and musician, Mr. Piyush Mishra, shares, “I am excited to be associated with Himalaya Pure Hands in their journey towards bringing Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart. So much thought has gone into the campaign; I especially admire the vision of protecting the old and endeared Indian practice of eating with hands, and this is what brings us closer to our culture and roots. The TVC wonderfully captures the idea that “Desh ka swaad humaare haatho me basta hai” while sensitizing people about the importance of washing hands before eating.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)