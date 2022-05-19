PivotRoots acquires DeepFlux to strengthen MarTech capability

PivotRoots, a Mumbai-headquartered digital marketing agency, has acquired DeepFlux, a MarTech consultancy, for an undisclosed amount. The company will integrate DeepFlux into its Martech lab and consulting division, PivotConsult, in line with its vision to build a result-oriented marketing lab of the future.



Deepflux Co-founder Abhimanyu Vyas will join Yogesh Kothari in leading the new entity PivotConsult as business head. Tarun Taneja who had joined as late-stage co-founder at DeepFlux would continue being a part of PivotConsult. He was heading AI and ML at DeepFlux & will continue to lead for the joint entity.

Speaking on the acquisition, Abhimanyu Vyas, Co-founder, DeepFlux, said, "We believe this association will prove to be a game-changer in serving the needs of Indian and global customers with data analytics and ML-based marketing solutions, especially in the Direct to Consumer(D2C) solutions space to stronghold their pivot’s marketing strategy."

Commenting on the acquisition, Yogesh Kothari, Business head of PivotConsult said: “Abhimanyu & team has done a great job in shaping up Deepflux in the last 3 years. They have built some great products across retail, entertainment and digital acquisition pieces and have done some great work in the measurement & CDP part, the acquisition will help us grow faster, with DeepFlux we are already a 35-member team doing some great work for clients across verticals.”

“Our vision is to build a result-oriented marketing lab and consulting vertical that will drive greater efficiencies and outputs for our current and future clients. I am delighted to welcome Abhimanyu, Tarun and the DeepFlux team to PivotRoots as we continue to strengthen our offer to local and global brands." said Shibu Shivanandan – Co-founder & Managing Director - PivotRoots.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)