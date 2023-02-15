Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 to be unveiled today

The report will analyse how and where advertising money was spent in the past year, and project the future of media & advertising industry

The much-awaited Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR), which reveals predictions of ad spending in the media and advertising industry, will be unveiled today, February 15, in Mumbai. The report will be launched by Pitch, in partnership with Madison World.

Over the years, PMAR has become a benchmark in the industry and is often quoted in the media, pitch presentations, company reports, corporate boardrooms and even IPO documents filed by media companies. The event is co-powered by Viacom18 and Dangal TV. The presenting partner of the event is ABP News and Lemma Technologies is the lanyard partner.

The Pitch Madison Advertising Report tracks and analyses how and where advertising money was spent in the past year and projects the future growth of the sector. It aims at understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for marketers and various media segments, including print, TV, radio, OOH, internet and cinema.

The event will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media. Following the welcome note, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, will share highlights of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 after which the report will be unveiled in the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the industry.

The event will also see an illustrious line-up of speakers during the day. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, who will be the Chief Guest of the event, will address the gathering followed by an address by Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd, who will share valuable insights on the topic ‘Why News TV will survive the digital onslaught?’. Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, will speak on the topic ‘Media planning in a video world’.

Sankalp Mehrotra, VP Monetisation – Flipkart, will share insights on ‘The growing importance of Retail Media’.

The event also features an exciting standalone session on the topic ‘IPL: How should brands decide – TV or Digital?’. Engaging in the discussion will be Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star and Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Sports, Viacom18. It will be moderated by Nikhil Naz, Consulting Editor, Sports, India Today.

We will also have Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, speaking on the topic ‘Sense and Nonsense in our Media World’.

The event will witness two panel discussions. The first is on the topic ‘Continued growth of Linear TV in today's media landscape’. The panellists are Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertising Revenue, ZEEL, Amrutha Nair, Head of Entertainment, Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star. The session will be moderated by Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media.

The next panel discussion would be on ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’ where the panellists including Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited will share insights on the topic. The panel will be moderated by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO – Madison Media and OOH.

