Pitch CMO Summit 2022: Power-packed list of speakers to share insights

Summit will be held on-ground on 23rd September from 9 AM onwards and the theme this year is 'Building Powerful Brand Stories'

The exchange4media Group is hosting the Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years on-gound. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on Friday, 23 September 2022 from 9 am onwards. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various panel discussions, the summit will also witness various speaker sessions.

The conference will witness a keynote address by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige. As a brand, over the years, Prestige has built impactful brand stories keeping innovation and consumer centricity at the core of its storytelling. At the Pitch CMO Summit, Kalro will take the stage to share how the brand’s storytelling has evolved over the decades in his address on “From Pressure Cookers to Kitchen Appliances: Delighting Consumers Through Innovation”.

In this digital era led by omnichannel personalisation that helps build brand stories, data can be a really powerful tool. Data can help in more than one way to understand consumer insights and pain points better to formulate the brand story in a more holistic manner. Exploring more on the role of data in building brand stories that lead to building consumer loyalty, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer - South Asia Media, dentsu will take the stage to deliver her address.

Next up on the CMO stage will be a leader representing a brand that has been a disruptor since its inception. Rooted in strong traditional values, the brand has managed to stay relevant to its consumers even decades after it was established through its unique storytelling. While the brand has many sub-brands under the larger umbrella, each of these sub-brands is a consumer favourite in its own right. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director, CavinKare will talk about this and more in his valedictory address.

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on Friday, 23rd September 2022 from 9 AM onwards.

Registration Link:

To attend the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, click and register on:

https://bit.ly/3p8q26f

Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:

prateek.goyal@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com

More information about the summit can be found here:

https://e4mevents.com/cmo-summit-banglore-2022/

Indian Marketing Awards - South

The conference will be followed by the Indian Marketing Awards - South felicitation ceremony.

For more information, visit:

https://e4mevents.com/IndianMarketingAwards-south-2022/

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)