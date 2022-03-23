Pitch CMO Summit 2022: Panel discussions to explore ‘building brand trust’

The exchange4media Group is hosting its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2022, a virtual half-day conference, on Friday, 25th of March, 2022 from 2pm onwards. The Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Salesforce.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.

The line-up and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Apart from the keynote and speaker sessions, the conference will also witness three panel discussions.

The first panel discussion will be on the topic of ‘Creating Brand Trust In The Digital Age’. Brand trust is the key tenet for any brand as a brand that has a consumers’ trust and loyalty influences buying decisions, gains market share and is a crucial element in defining the company’s success. However, the digital acceleration in a post-Covid world has resulted in brands re-evaluating their stance and strategy while research suggests a crisis in consumer trust at the moment.

At the Pitch CMO Summit, we try to understand how brands are building and safeguarding brand trust in the digital age. In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit, panellists aim to explore and understand how to define consumer trust and brand loyalty, safeguard consumer data and privacy, and ensure transparency. They will also deep dive into how brands drive loyalty with hyper-personalized messaging, creating memorable moments and experiences, and much more.

The session chair for this panel discussion will be Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India and the other panellists will be:

Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, BYJU’S

Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies

Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India

The second panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit will be centered around ‘Winning Brand Trust in an Omni- First World’. Consumer presence across multiple touch-points has highlighted the importance of omnichannel marketing with the focus on the integration of branding, messaging and online and offline touchpoints.

The challenge for marketers in this scenario as consumers move down the sales funnel is enabling a seamless customer experience. At the Pitch CMO Summit, we try to understand how companies can win brand trust in an Omni- first world. In this panel discussion panellists will aim to explore and understand building a Customer 360 approach to engage consumers across platforms with consistent messaging, challenges in the new construct for Omni-channel, leveraging data analytics amid data clutter from multiple sources data-points and much more.

The session chair for this panel discussion will be Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel and the panellists will be:

Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks

Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter

Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions, Salesforce India

Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

A third set of panellists will discuss ‘Building salience for EMI service for online purchases’ at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022. In this panel discussion the panellists will aim to explore and understand the target audience for EMI services for purchasing gadgets and purchases, how brands are reaching out and the communication around EMIs, what differentiates brands from the traditional EMI services or the option of availing EMI from the offline/online shop directly, building trust among consumers considering there may be apprehensions about EMIs, predictions for the BNPL category in 2022 and more.

The session chair for this panel discussion will be Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles and the panellists are:

Aishvarya Murali, Head of Marketing, ZestMoney

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India

Aravind Tambad, Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Uni cards

