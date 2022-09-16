Pitch CMO Summit 2022 is coming to Bengaluru after 3 years

To be held on September 23, 2022, from 9am onwards

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on September 23, 2022, from 9 am onwards. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.

A brand story represents not just the company’s origins but also its value, mission and future goals. In today’s digital era, where omnichannel is key to targeting consumers - present across multi-platforms – a relatable brand story can be the difference between getting the share of the consumers’ wallet or not. The fast-paced adoption of technology has made it imperative that brands double their efforts in powerful storytelling to keep consumers engaged.

At Pitch CMO Summit - Bangalore 2022, we aim to explore how brands can bring their brand story to life in a cluttered digital world to create maximum impact and engagement. We try to understand the evolution of the marketing playbook to create a nuanced and impactful brand in the changing technological landscape.

The line-up and agenda of Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

