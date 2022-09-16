Pitch CMO Summit 2022 is coming to Bengaluru after 3 years
To be held on September 23, 2022, from 9am onwards
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on September 23, 2022, from 9 am onwards. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are Co-Gold Partners for the conference.
Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.
A brand story represents not just the company’s origins but also its value, mission and future goals. In today’s digital era, where omnichannel is key to targeting consumers - present across multi-platforms – a relatable brand story can be the difference between getting the share of the consumers’ wallet or not. The fast-paced adoption of technology has made it imperative that brands double their efforts in powerful storytelling to keep consumers engaged.
At Pitch CMO Summit - Bangalore 2022, we aim to explore how brands can bring their brand story to life in a cluttered digital world to create maximum impact and engagement. We try to understand the evolution of the marketing playbook to create a nuanced and impactful brand in the changing technological landscape.
The line-up and agenda of Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
Registration Link:
To attend the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, click and register on:
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
prateek.goyal@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
More information about the summit can be found here:
https://e4mevents.com/cmo-summit-banglore-2022/
Indian Marketing Awards - South
The conference will be followed by the Indian Marketing Awards - South felicitation ceremony.
For more information, visit:
https://e4mevents.com/IndianMarketingAwards-south-2022/
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube