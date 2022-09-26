Pitch CMO Summit 2022 South edition: Glimpses

exchange4media Group's on-ground Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 is back in all its glory after three years. The conference was held on 23rd September 2022, at Taj, Bengaluru. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference. The event was followed by the glitzy Indian Marketing Awards where agencies and brands of the south Indian markets who created value for their clients and consumers were felicitated and rewarded.



Here are some of the glimpses from the day:

Xiaomi CEO Anuj Sharma spoke about the company's off-beat approach to business with people and their needs at the centre.

Divya Karani, dentsu CEO - South Asia Media, delivered a special address on how marketing has evolved over the past decade.

Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige, presenting a keynote on the brand's stellar storytelling

Panel Discussion on The Season of Opportunity: Strategies for Marketing during India’s Festivals - Powered By Truecaller

PG Aditya, Co-founder & CCO, Talented, speaks at the event.

exchange4media Group co-founder Nawal Ahuja addresses the audience.

Fireside chat with Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer, The Hindu Group

Ventakesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director, CavinKare, presenting the valedictory speech.

