Pitch CMO Summit 2022 South edition: Glimpses
Some key moments from the conference captured in pictures
exchange4media Group's on-ground Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 is back in all its glory after three years. The conference was held on 23rd September 2022, at Taj, Bengaluru. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference. The event was followed by the glitzy Indian Marketing Awards where agencies and brands of the south Indian markets who created value for their clients and consumers were felicitated and rewarded.
Here are some of the glimpses from the day:
