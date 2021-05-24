Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi: Marketers to explore 'Power of Brand Love'

The exchange4media Group is back with the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles brand leaders and marketers and is a platform to encourage dynamic conversations. The upcoming Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “The Power Of Brand Love”. Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn. That involves positioning a brand as a product that consumers not only want but also connect emotionally with. In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. At the Pitch CMO Summit, marketers from across verticals look at brand love as the perfect remedy against the pandemic consequences.

The Summit consists of three panel discussions. The topic for the first panel discussion is, ‘Brand Love: Going Beyond Algorithms’.

In today's data-rich environment, the brand connect with the consumer has become stronger than ever with marketers being privy to the consumers likes and dislikes. For a brand to be loved, it’s important to remain true to its core values, across time and across every consumer touch-point. Brands of today are laden with the latest tech and algorithms that map consumers perception and behaviour. But, to be a truly loved brand, it goes beyond this mechanical connection to a more personal level. Through this panel, we aim to explore:

In the era of personalisation, have brands missed out on the personal connect?

Can a mechanical approach to consumer experience lead to an emotional connection with the brand?

How can brands build brand love in the era of highly mechanised UX ad UI

How do brands stay true to their values that consumers love in an algorithm-driven era?

How do you leverage data to enhance the customer experience?

The panelists for this discussion are Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto; Simeran Bhasin, VP - Brands and New Ventures, Licious; Amit Sethiya, Head - Marketing, Syska Group; Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial; Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile; Prashant Halbe, Senior Creative Strategist, India Lead, Snapchat India and the moderator for the discussion is Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media.

The second panel discussion explores the topic, ‘ Role of Brand Love in Consumer Brand Relationships’

Consumers have started developing relationships with brands and holding certain brands close to their hearts. According to research, the connections consumers make with brands can be as deep and emotional as their relationships with other people. Brand love plays an enormous role in bringing consumers and brands together and further strengthen the relationship. The panel discussion aims at exploring:

How consumer-centric brands of today are building relationships through brand love?

The value of consumer loyalty in brand love and consumer-brand relationships

Are brands looking at making 'fans' rather than just 'customers'?

Importance of brand love in driving sales

The panellists who will share their insights are Hitesh Malhotra, CMO, Lenskart; Prasanna Rai, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting; Lucky Saini, Head of Brand, Vedantu; Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra and Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO General Insurance. The Session Chair for this session is Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, India, Spotify

The topic for the final panel discussion is, ‘Importance of Multilingual & Diverse Cultures In Building Brand Love’ – Powered By ABP Nadu. The panel discussion will look at the importance of Indian languages in brand communication, how brands target India’s diverse, multilingual and diverse population and how they ensure the right tonality across states. The panellists for this session are Rahul Gandhi, CMO - India & UAE, iD Fresh Food; Kavitha Ganesan, Head – Brand Marketing, TVS Eurogrip and Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President & South Head, 82.5 Communications. The Session Chair for this session is Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.

More information on the event can be found on the event microsite

https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-delhi-2021/

Registration Link:

To register for the Pitch CMO Virtual Summit Delhi 2021, click and register on https://bit.ly/2QQupFm

