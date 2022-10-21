Pintola names cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador

Superfood brand Pintola has announced its collaboration with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to endorse its range of nut butter and rice cake across platforms. This is the second time in a row that Surya has become the brand’s ambassador.

“With this association Pintola is aiming to further strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer segment at the same time is committed to its vision of being present in 100 M households in the next 2 years,” the company said.

About the collaboration, Anand, owner of Pintola, said, “We are extremely thrilled to renew our faith with India’s renowned cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is without a doubt fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late, His innovative approach and pursuit for excellence riding on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the grounds. He truly embodies the values of the brand, something that seamlessly resonates with the idea of Pintola, which is has a holistic range of nut butter and extends much in the future that poses an apt step towards touching the new realms of healthy eating and living.”

Speaking about the association, Suryakumar Yadav, said, “I am pleased to continue my collaboration with Pintola which has a strong commitment towards offering healthy food choices for consumers. I feel India is already on a journey to becoming a healthier nation which is much more conscious towards a healthier lifestyle. Through this partnership, I hope we can re-iterate the importance of healthy and rich food habits, something I firmly believe in.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)