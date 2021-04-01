Pilot Industries roped in Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador of Leader Batteries

Pilot Industries, an E-Rickshaw, Inverter and Solar battery company in India, signs Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador for their leading brand “Leader Batteries”. The company, with its focus on power, performance and quality, has been providing world-class and futuristic energy solutions in Storage Energy and Lead(Pb) products.

With this association, Leader Batteries aims to strengthen its pan-India brand presence. While expressing his positive outlook Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, Pilot Group of Industries mentioned, “We are elated to announce this association with Ajay Devgn as an endorsing face of Leader Batteries. He embodies everything our brand stands for – a perfect amalgamation of Power, Performance, Quality, Durability and Reliability.

Talking about this brand association, renowned actor Ajay Devgn said that he has made a conscious effort to associate with brands that offer great solutions to real India. “A Made-In-India brand like Leader Batteries would be a perfect fit with my priorities. With their products that match global standards and energy efficient solutions, I am confident that the brand receives positive response from all corners of the country.

To expand their communication from businesses to consumers at large, Leader Batteries is ecstatic to partner celebrated Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as their brand ambassador. With his strong, grounded personality and established connect in the heartland as well across different corners of the country, he perfectly fits the brand ethos with his everyman yet dynamic demeanour.

The company, with its products available at efficient price points, has its presence on over 30 overseas market and enjoys a sizeable market share. With the recent shift in business strategy, they plan to grow their business by 100% in the coming three years.

With our business journey evolving from B2B/OEM manufacturing to Direct retail and distribution, we aim to take our products and solutions to every home in India.”

