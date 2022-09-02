Performax signs Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador

Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence and athleticism, the company said

Performax, an activewear brand from Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio, has signed cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence and athleticism, making the India’s lead pacer a great fit for the brand, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India’s pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the 1st Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”

Jasprit Bumrah said, “As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has an exciting line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It's exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance.”

