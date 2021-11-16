Pee Safe launches To-Let-Go campaign on toilet hygiene ahead of World Toilet Day

Pee Safe, India’s hygiene and wellness brand has launched an integrated campaign called To-Let-Go ahead of World Toilet Day on 19th November 2021. The campaign tagline “Don’t hold the flow, just carry Pee Safe and go with the flow” speaks for the name "To-Let-Go", which is focused on making people aware of safe toilet practices, especially while using public restrooms, in order to avoid toilet borne infections such as UTI. The campaign also aims to improve toilet conditions by appreciating and acknowledging their very existence. With a mix of online and offline activities and influencers, the campaign aims to reach out to 10 million people pan India. The campaign will kick off with a GIANT giveaway of 10,000 toilet seat sanitizers across the country.

Toilets are important – particularly for those who lack access. Life without a toilet is dirty, undignified, and unsafe. A toilet alone encompasses various other elements in it – public health, gender equality, education, economics, and our surroundings. Even the urge to pee is universal – whether you are at home or outside. However, lack of access to a clean toilet or good hygiene habits can exacerbate the situation. Through its campaign, Pee Safe aims to spread awareness on these aspects and on inculcating good toilet hygiene and habits.

Pee Safe’s campaign comprises quirky awareness videos on how people manage their urge to pee when they lack access to clean washrooms – especially women. The brand will also be giving away free toilet seat sanitizers to spread awareness regarding best hygiene practices and the risk of UTIs. Approximately 200 influencers will also be a part of this campaign.

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO, Pee Safe, said, “The World Toilet Day is significant for a number of reasons. The urge to pee does not count time or place! It can come just about anywhere we are. However, what is also needed is access to toilets and in India, particularly, clean does not always mean sanitized. Now with the pandemic, the importance of a hygienic toilet has increased manifold since lack of access and unclean habits can lead to a number of infections. Pee Safe’s campaign is extremely special in this regard.”

Adding further, Vikas Bagaria, said, “As a brand, our first and foremost priority has been to raise awareness on all aspects of hygiene. Our first product emerged from a personal experience of having used an unhygienic toilet. It was but natural for us to then take awareness and availability of related products hand in hand. Even during this integrated campaign, we aim to cover all these and keep working towards a better and healthy future for India.”

Pee Safe will also reach out to the majority of its offline stores, where free toilet seat sanitizers will be given out on all orders above INR 99 for one day, regardless of what they buy. The giveaway will take place in both online and offline formats across India. Pee Safe is also hosting an exclusive giveaway with 20+ colleges across the country with an aim to drive awareness on toilet hygiene. Apart from its toilet seat sanitizers, Pee Safe offers a number of other products around toilet hygiene. Some of these include vaginal wash, intimate wipes, etc. Right from the messaging to product packaging, Pee Safe ensures that information and awareness is spread in a quirky, fun, and engaging manner. The brand regularly engages with influencers and uses its social media handles to post far-reaching content that is very relatable for its target audience.

Pee Safe constantly endeavors to enhance public health through bold, topical and pan-India digital initiatives on menstrual hygiene methods and need as well as the role of intimate and personal hygiene. The brand’s online business has seen a 40% jump in the current quarter and it has achieved over 70% growth annually (FY20-21). Currently, Pee Safe is in the process to raise $10 million in Series B funding. Further, Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise-owned brand exclusive stores (FOFO) to enhance customer experience across India. They have already expanded overseas and are building local production of toilet seat sanitizers in Europe.

