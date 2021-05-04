Parryware launches #TapToPOT campaign

Sanitary ware brand Parryware has launched an integrated marketing campaign #TapToPOT for ‘Parryware Safe Buy’. The newly launched campaign aims to provide a complete touch-free, timely solution with the most convenient shopping experience to pot all our bathroom worries. Parryware Safe Buy online platform, launched last year, provides a one-stop solution to explore, indulge and buy Parryware products from the complete comfort of their homes.

The brand leverages print and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google properties to reach out to consumers. It gets extended to various other platforms via Display networks, search, discovery ads, and in-app targeting. The campaign in a form of TVC highlights that Parryware Safe Buy brings the safest and most convenient shopping experience.

Conceptualized with an idea that you are just a tap away from potting all your bathroom worries, #TapToPOT has more than just a single connotation to it. From Tap to Pot, It also notify that Parryware has a whole array of products and POT – Products, Outlets, and Technicians – all in just one tap of your finger. The 3 part TVC series unfolds itself through scenarios of three different games - An Air-hockey player potting the puck, a Pool pro potting the ball and a Carrom pro potting the dice. The film then shifts its focus to the fact that potting bathroom worries is much easier and safer than all these games, highlighting how ‘Parryware Safe Buy’ provides seamless and timely solutions on a single tap.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, ‘We at Parryware, strive to provide innovative solutions that are easy, safe and quick. With us being at the cusp of tech-revolution, offerings like Safe Buy fits perfectly in today's world where people are becoming extremely tech-savvy and opting for online purchase. When finalising the #TapToPOT campaign TVC, we ensured to take a playful approach to the problem and suggesting ‘POT’ as the solution for bathroom fittings.

“As we continue to fight the deadly pandemic, safety has become the topmost priority for the customer when it comes to shopping. To help customers overcome this concern Parryware comes up with a Safe Buy solution to provide a completely seamless service for a wide range of products and services. We are hopeful that our new campaign connects well with consumers and encourages them to go for touchless shopping.” He further added.

Parryware Safe Buy has been created to provide users with a one-stop solution for any bathroom product/services related queries. Customers can easily access tailor-made functions to explore Parryware products simply at their convenience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)