Ozone Group unveils its new corporate identity

Ozone Group, one of South India’s real estate developers, today announced the unveiling of its new corporate identity. This rebranding initiative was undertaken to encapsulate the seamless interface between residences, workplaces and leisure areas and also reiterate the status of a sustainable integrated township developer, known for creating the ‘future of habitation’.

The company is undergoing changes that are expected to enhance brand perception, a better customer connect and service, that are reflected in the new brand identity, brand colours and design aesthetics. The new iconography of the logo embodies the globe, which is signature to the group’s logo along with the latest addition of Tulsi leaves- representing the green cover that is a part of every Ozone project, while also lending a touch of Indian culture.

“Inclined towards creating a safe, secure and sustainable future, Ozone Group centres its new strategy on 5 pillars- Physical and virtual infrastructure; a product mix that encompasses residential, commercial, education, medical, senior-care, SOHO, villas; convenient amenities for residents like crèches, dining areas, retail spaces, club-houses, drive-in theatres, etc.; eco-friendly developments that constitute breathing townships made of green building and biophilic features; cultural spaces like amphitheatres to foster unity and celebrate diversity; responsible business practises that ensures dignity of labour employed and providing subsidised education & medical assistance to migrants as well as select homes to families of defence personnel and public servants involved in nation building,” the company said.

Commenting on the new corporate identity, S Vasudevan, Chairman and Managing Director, Ozone Group said, “During the course of developing standalone projects, we realised that the future of real estate is in creating sustainable large developments with a varied product mix. This philosophy evolved into building large scale integrated townships. To embody this message consistently to all our stakeholders, we considered it pertinent to communicate our ideology through a creative lens and showcase our vision to the world. We do expect better brand perception and an increase in brand loyalty and Investor confidence through this timely exercise of reinvention”

Ozone Group has also rebranded their flagship project in Bengaluru, Urbana to showcase its multi-cultured outlook and the vast green spaces and are also launching new smart homes at FI Greens in Chennai this month.