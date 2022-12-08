OPPO and HOTD find great resonance with the youth: Damyant Singh Khanoria

As Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon gained traction among audiences and critics, various brands took interest in collaboration with this big franchise. House of the Dragon takes the story back 175 years from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and tells the epic tale of the fall of the Targaryen dynasty. This show became extremely popular and brands like OPPO found it a great way to collaborate and use fandom marketing to increase their customer engagement.



OPPO’s Chief Marketing Officer, Damyant Singh Khanoria speaks to exchange4media about the launch of their new OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set and how fandom marketing is a great way for customer engagement.

What kind of demand does OPPO expect from this collaboration?



As a successor series to the Game of Thrones, HOTD enjoys global fandom. OPPO has always found great resonance with the youth, and we share this common DNA with the House of the Dragon fans. Our OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set allows us to reach out to our young users in yet another way that is both fun and memorable. With this collaboration, OPPO is tapping into our customer base that is connected to their favourite show through such merchandise.

What marketing medium and advertising was used to endorse the limited edition set?



As a consumer-centric brand, we at OPPO India create different touchpoints through which we stay connected to our consumers. During the ICC World Cup, we promoted our HOTD unboxing video and later amplified it on TV and YouTube. It was well-received by viewers and resulted in 150 million+ impressions and over 40 million views.

Similarly, for the limited edition set, we have kick-started our campaign by sharing snippets of the collaboration across our social platforms.



In addition, our digital platforms will run contests where consumers can win exciting prizes including a trip to Ireland.

When and how is the launch of this expected?



We kick-started our campaign with a mystery “UNLEASH THE DRAGON” Twitter bio on our @OPPOIndia handle. We then revealed the much-awaited OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set, and we will now take this conversation to members of the influencer community who love the HOTD as much as we do.

OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart for INR 45,999 starting 6th December 2022. The fans will be able to pre-book the Limited-Edition Set starting 1st December 2022.



Does OPPO see leveraging fandom for a Consumer Product Successful? What feature differences will this limited edition have?



As a consumer-centric brand, we must ensure that our connection with consumers goes beyond just our products. Therefore, studying consumer trends and identifying a common topic of interest is paramount. This, in turn, increases brand preference and helps build a stronger brand community.

This India-only limited-edition set will include the Glazed Black variant of the OPPO flagship, Reno8 Pro 5G. The device comes with OPPO’s proprietary MariSilicon X chip for improved low-light 4K videography, a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max 5G SoC.

The limited-edition set also includes House of the Dragon-themed accessories such as a unique phone case, SIM ejector pin, keychain, phone holder, and a collectable dragon egg. Fans will also get a special-themed scroll with a message that anoints them with the epic saga of House Targaryen.

The brand thought behind the partnership?



As a youth-centric brand, we at OPPO always ensure our collaborations/ partnerships have a larger meaning that creates a stronger bond between us and the consumer. When we were studying the recent consumer trends, we realised that our love and excitement for HOTD were at-par with that of the consumer. Keeping this in mind, we worked towards bringing the best of technology and entertainment together with this partnership.

