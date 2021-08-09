OMG Content, Diageo India come together for Black & White Scotch

Diageo India has partnered with Omnicom Media Group’s Content Arm OMG Content to bring alive a unique content format and amplify Black & White Scotch Hipster, an innovative pocket-friendly pack. Leaning on Black & White’s ‘Made for Sharing’ concept, the story appeals to millennials’ way of celebrating casual moments spontaneously, even during the days when virtual hangouts have become the new normal.

The sleek and stylish design of the Scotch Hipster makes it a perfect accompaniment for those who never stand still in the pursuit of the new, the different and the unique. Adapting to the narrative, ScoopWhoop media conceptualised and executed a unique sharable video. The video showcases a light-hearted engagement between friends who choose to create a unique occasion by sending each other a Black & White Hipster hamper with snackable recipes that they put together themselves and an easy-to-mix cocktail kit. With something to eat, sip and share, they get together virtually to share a wholesome experience with each other.

Commenting on the video content, Shailja Saraswati Varghese, Chief Content Officer, Omnicom Media Group, said, “During the times when socialising in person had taken a pause, we noticed that trends had emerged where friends began spending time virtually. It was the perfect avenue to partner with Diageo India and showcase the Black & White Hipster Scotch as a companion for the continued banter with friends over food and cocktails even on-screen.”

"Today a lot of consumers are choosing to experiment and recreate their favourite Scotch cocktails at home and continue to celebrate casual catch-ups virtually. So, we thought we would highlight moments and experiences that could be enjoyed over a Black & White Hipster and shareable food as the quintessential accompaniments,” added Savita Pai, Chief Digital & Media Officer, Diageo India.

