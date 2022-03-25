OLX Autos partners with Star Sports broadcast of TATA IPL 2022

OLX Autos will be leveraging Fall of Wickets and DRS features in IPL 2022

OLX Autos has partnered with Star Sports, which is broadcasting TATA IPL 2022. The partnership will entail OLX Autos leveraging Fall of Wickets and DRS (Decision Review System) feature in IPL 2022 across 74 matches to showcase the brand in a contextual manner.

The brand campaign will run on a concept called “Out & In” where, upon the fall of wickets or upon review from the DRS, OLX Autos will drive its core brand positioning that only OLX AUTOS always provides the best price for a used car.

To strengthen this proposition, OLX Autos plans to leverage a multi-channel approach that includes digital, radio, OTT, and Television, with deployment plans to deliver the maximum reach and impact among potential used-car sellers across the country.

Talking about the partnership, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India, said, “Cricket is still a religion in India, and IPL continues to be an apt platform on the TV from the perspective of viewership, reach and affinity among car owners.

OLX Autos media agency Wavemaker is spearheading efforts around media buying and planning for this campaign.

