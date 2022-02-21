IPL 2022: Octa to become principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals

Investment services brand Octa will unite with Delhi Capitals to become their sponsor for IPL 2022. They will also support the entire league, alongside Tata Group, CRED, Upstox Paytm, and others.

“With such spirit-driven and noble aspirations, for Octa, the DC represents a like-minded community to align with for the people. In these challenging times, we also wanted to deliver fun and enjoyment to our traders and cricket lovers. That's why an idea of the principal sponsorship came out naturally,” stated Anna Raes, the official representative of Octa.

The Delhi Capitals team is excited to extend their collaboration with OctaFX.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with OctaFX,” said DC Interim CEO Vinod Bisht. "The previous season’s association was an extremely successful one, as Octa became an integral part of our digital content, which is so crucial in reaching out to our fanbase. We couldn’t be more excited about having Octa back on board for what we are sure is going to be a very fruitful partnership," he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)