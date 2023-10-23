"Brands are rethinking the traditional marketing funnel, recognizing that people no longer follow a linear path in their purchase decisions," said Teresa Barreira – CMO, Publicis Sapient in conversation with exchange4media.



Given the shifting paradigm in an ever-changing marketing industry, marketers are deep into the technical side of conversations but it is the storytelling and human connection that will make the ultimate difference, according to Barreira.



Speaking about consumer perception in today's world and how brands need to approach their advertising planning, Barreira says, "In the attention economy we live in today, brands are adopting a more people-centric approach, recognizing individuals as essential. This shift entails moving away from extracting value from people and, instead, focusing on delivering value to them. Hyper-personalization, although powerful, can lead to isolation by reinforcing existing beliefs. To build trust and loyalty, brands are diversifying their content to enrich lives more holistically.



Non-branded content is emerging as a key strategy for brand building. It elevates conversations, reaches wider audiences, and fosters trust without aggressive self-promotion."



She spoke about Publicis Sapient 's recent initiative towards unbranded content and it's goals. "At Publicis Sapient , our approach to humanizing digital business transformation centres on perceiving consumers as individuals, not just customers. 'Impact Films,' our innovative initiative is a series of documentary films aimed to reinforce the value of our work through a compelling and artistic medium – films. Our goal was to shift away from traditional case studies and client stories, opting instead to spotlight the positive impact of digital transformation on individuals, emphasizing that technology is an enabler.



"The Impact Films not only garners views and engagement but also serves as a powerful amplifier. It’s empowering our client partners with compelling conversation starters. At the same time, it’s providing a new frame of reference for our organization, fostering pride among our people."



She also explained that one of the biggest target audience cohorts for brands, the Gen Zs and millenials react more to emotional connect in marketing than anything else. "When connecting with GenZ and millennials, authenticity is key. This involves crafting content that aligns with the values and interests of these younger audiences and resonates with their aspirations and concerns. Videos, unlike heavily edited product shots, offer a genuine glimpse into a brand's world, building trust.



The focus needs to be on building trust and genuine engagement over self-promotion. Unbranded content is effective because it doesn't feel like a sales pitch, which helps build trust. Instead of simply promoting products, brands share stories through videos that inspire, inform and emphasize the human element, connect with the audience on a deeper level."



Barreira also opines that short-form videos are a key to engage younger audiences. "We're keenly aware of how short-form videos, have become immensely popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, and cater to younger, engaged audiences. To enhance engagement, we're also launching a new series of 60-second videos on our How Channel."



The impact of user-generated content is undeniable and Barbie Mania, sparked by user-generated content, is a prime example, she says. "This phenomenon created a buzz across platforms, including LinkedIn, drawing people to the movie while demonstrating the compelling influence of user-generated content in captivating audiences. Something for businesses and marketers to think about in today's marketing landscape."



She also spoke about the importance of technology as a helping hand in creating and spreading the marketing word. "In the coming years, emerging technologies like AI, AR, and blockchain are poised to impact the marketing industry. However, it's crucial to view these technologies as enablers, not replacements for human creativity."



Lastly, on the role of India in the growing marketing landscape, Barreira says, "India is expected to play a substantial role in this growth as well. The Indian market is vast, with a burgeoning middle class and a growing digital-savvy population. As brands continue to expand their global reach, India represents immense potential. We are also witnessing a certain shift where more and more Indian businesses are recognizing the importance of customer-centricity, unbranded content, and data-driven marketing."

