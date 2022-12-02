Noise onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Noise has roped in Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for their smartwatches.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker. Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”

Commenting on the association, Virat Kohli said, “I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise which is constantly creating new statements and has truly ushered in the era of smart wearables, putting India on the global map. Our partnership symbolizes our shared belief of listening to the noise within.”

Kohli will be involved in a campaign that entails all touchpoints.

