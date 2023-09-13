Nissan strengthens 8-year association with ICC

The carmaker is a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with Nissan Magnite as the official car of the tournament

Nissan announced its 8th consecutive year of partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Official sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023 and will feature the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the World Cup.

To celebrate and commemorate its enduring partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and embrace the festive cricket season with great enthusiasm, Nissan Motor India has introduced the all-new Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition.

Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage with multiple activities with millions of cricket fans on their deep passion strengthening its bonds, especially in India where cricket is a festival.”

As the Official partner, Nissan will actively promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium, in addition to exciting on-ground engagement initiatives across the country.

As a significant contribution to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Nissan is also promoting the tournament Trophy Tour, currently on a journey across multiple cities in India, with the introduction of a 3D trophy in malls.. This innovative initiative is designed to engage cricket enthusiasts by offering them exclusive access to the world cup trophy, allowing them to capture 360-degree images with this iconic symbol of cricket excellence. Nissan will introduce and display the ICC World Cup Nissan Magnite during the trophy tour. Customers can click selfies with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite and share to win tickets.

Nissan Magnite has updated many safety features as standard across all variants such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). With the above safety features added and with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP rating, the Nissan Magnite offers superior safety in its segment.

The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets, including recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

