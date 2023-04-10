Netizens troll Sabyasachi over ‘tired-looking’ model

Health is the biggest asset today and being healthy is becoming the new life rule for everyone. Good health is an invaluable asset that leads to a fulfilling life. It is important to prioritise health and adopt healthy habits to ensure that we can enjoy life to the fullest. Today, World Health Day is being celebrated across the globe to raise awareness about physical and mental health that can help people live happy lives.

World Health Day is a great opportunity for people to focus on their fitness goals, practise healthy eating habits and make health their priority. As we shift our focus towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, brands too have to pivot their strategies to cater to the consumers’ demand for high-quality and effective health and wellness products.

Health and wellness are critical aspects of human life. In line with this concept, exchange4media Group is proud to announce its 4th edition of Health & Wellness Marketing Awards. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. The award covers a wide range of categories right from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, and auto to real estate. If your brand speaks of healthier alternatives for the masses at large, nominate for the awards now!

Brands are now leaving no stone unturned to create products that elevate their customer’s lifestyle. Consumers are now putting health first among other things and are ready to pay for whatever it takes to get access to healthy and fresh food. With rapid data penetration, brands have got the much-needed opportunity to propagate the message that good health is central to human happiness and well-being through their smart advertising.

Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, several industry leaders shared their thoughts on health being the biggest asset and focused on enjoying a healthy and fulfilling life. Suman Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard, said, “The World Health Day stands tall to raise awareness about health issues and to make each one of us conscious of the fact that our health is the most precious gift we can gift ourselves. We should make a pledge to become active & add some form of exercise in our daily regime.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer India said, "On World Health Day, let us unite and pledge to make self-care accessible to all. With creativity, science, and technology, we can transform healthcare and make it more equitable. At Bayer, we work every day towards our vision of health for all. Together, let's ensure that no one is denied the basic right to access quality care, and that everyone can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life."

Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said it was time to revitalize the country’s healthcare ecosystem and focus on creating a healthier and prosperous future. “On this World Health Day, the country’s healthcare ecosystem should revitalize itself and re-evaluate its current healthcare status. In order to achieve 'health for all' in our country, we must take a multi-pronged approach to health, including improving infrastructure, increasing the workforce, making healthcare affordable, promoting preventive health through appropriate investments, improving access to medicines, and addressing health inequalities. Our goal is to make it easier for people to prioritize their health and well-being so India can overcome challenges and create a healthier, more prosperous future”, Bajaj said.

Mustufa Arsiwalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Bel Foods, said, “Sensory pleasure from taste of food has been a major determinant of food take. In today's world, consumers are not just looking for products that taste good, they want brands that prioritize their health and well-being. Brands are fortifying a food or beverage with essential vitamins, minerals or function ingredients. e4m health and wellness marketing awards recognizes and celebrates brands that prioritize the health and well-being of their customers. It is truly inspiring to be a part of this movement towards a healthier future.”

