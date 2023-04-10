Netizens troll Sabyasachi over ‘tired-looking’ model
The model is promoting the label’s zari saree collection
Label Sabyasachi is getting trolled by netizens over a model who is promoting their recent collection.
In the recently launched campaign for their zari saree collection, the brand did a creative photoshoot with models dawning the outfit. However, one of these photos is doing the rounds on the internet, with many netizens questioning the facial expression of the model who is looking famished and exhausted. Social media users took no time to point it out and post numerous comments and troll the label on various platforms. Even marketing experts are writing about the photo looking cold and aloof.
In their posts, people are asking what's wrong with the model.
Netizens chuckling on the photo -
When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear sabyasachi wedding outfit. pic.twitter.com/m04g0rWYHu— Initnamees (@SeemantiniBose) April 6, 2023
Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/b8GmGVnRJX— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) April 6, 2023
Domestic abuse is a serious issue, glad Sabyasachi is taking it up pic.twitter.com/eKtn9B6unA— Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) April 6, 2023
They look unhappy because Sabyasachi is a sadist :) pic.twitter.com/LJmyuI9Now— desi mojito (@desimojito) April 6, 2023
Muted ad environment may mar growth: Elara Capital
According to Karan Taurani, SVP – Research Analyst, Elara Capital, the MSO blackout, poor Box Office performances and the volatile markets are affecting industry performances
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
MSO blackout due to NTO implementation plays spoilsport for TV
Q4 has been a relatively muted quarter with revenues declining both sequentially and yearly due to MSO issues as NTO 3.0 implementation led to a blackout. Also, new age/e-commerce companies posted lower ad spends and FMCG segment saw muted growth due to RM inflationary pressures and weaker consumer demand. TV advertisement/subscription revenues are expected to decline 10%/2% YoY on an average. The Radio medium has been growing slowly compared with other forms of media, while consumers have significantly shifted towards digital. Expect ENIL/MBL to report a revenue growth of 27%/10% YoY.
Footfall recovery, a challenge
The Hindi box office (BO) is expected to recover 75% in Q4FY23 against 85% recovery in Q3FY23 (vs pre-Covid levels of Q3FY20). Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar were the only two films that reported healthy BO. Films such as Shehzada and Selfie performed below expectations. Post the merger with Inox, expect PVR’s BO revenues to decline 20% sequentially due to likely dismal BO performance leading to lower footfalls. Expect other metrics such as ATP/SPH to decline 4%/12% sequentially whereas both may grow 11%/24% versus pre-Covid levels. Footfalls are expected to decline 16.7% sequentially.
Volatile macro headwinds hurt Affle’s growth
Affle is expected to report an overall revenue of INR 3,610mn in Q4FY23E, a growth of 14.6% YoY (4% QoQ dip). March is a seasonally weak quarter for Affle, which with growing pressure in the developed markets may lead to sequential revenue dip in Q4, although the business in the emerging markets is performing well. CPCU pricing is expected to be flat sequentially, but the number of converted users may dip 3%.
Our top picks in the Media space are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV and PVR, and in the internet space is Affle India.
World Health Day and e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 echo the same message
The awards celebrate brands and agencies for creating, and marketing products that enable consumers to experience a better quality of life
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Health is the biggest asset today and being healthy is becoming the new life rule for everyone. Good health is an invaluable asset that leads to a fulfilling life. It is important to prioritise health and adopt healthy habits to ensure that we can enjoy life to the fullest. Today, World Health Day is being celebrated across the globe to raise awareness about physical and mental health that can help people live happy lives.
World Health Day is a great opportunity for people to focus on their fitness goals, practise healthy eating habits and make health their priority. As we shift our focus towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, brands too have to pivot their strategies to cater to the consumers’ demand for high-quality and effective health and wellness products.
Health and wellness are critical aspects of human life. In line with this concept, exchange4media Group is proud to announce its 4th edition of Health & Wellness Marketing Awards. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. The award covers a wide range of categories right from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, and auto to real estate. If your brand speaks of healthier alternatives for the masses at large, nominate for the awards now!
Brands are now leaving no stone unturned to create products that elevate their customer’s lifestyle. Consumers are now putting health first among other things and are ready to pay for whatever it takes to get access to healthy and fresh food. With rapid data penetration, brands have got the much-needed opportunity to propagate the message that good health is central to human happiness and well-being through their smart advertising.
Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, several industry leaders shared their thoughts on health being the biggest asset and focused on enjoying a healthy and fulfilling life. Suman Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard, said, “The World Health Day stands tall to raise awareness about health issues and to make each one of us conscious of the fact that our health is the most precious gift we can gift ourselves. We should make a pledge to become active & add some form of exercise in our daily regime.”
Echoing the same sentiments, Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer India said, "On World Health Day, let us unite and pledge to make self-care accessible to all. With creativity, science, and technology, we can transform healthcare and make it more equitable. At Bayer, we work every day towards our vision of health for all. Together, let's ensure that no one is denied the basic right to access quality care, and that everyone can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life."
Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said it was time to revitalize the country’s healthcare ecosystem and focus on creating a healthier and prosperous future. “On this World Health Day, the country’s healthcare ecosystem should revitalize itself and re-evaluate its current healthcare status. In order to achieve 'health for all' in our country, we must take a multi-pronged approach to health, including improving infrastructure, increasing the workforce, making healthcare affordable, promoting preventive health through appropriate investments, improving access to medicines, and addressing health inequalities. Our goal is to make it easier for people to prioritize their health and well-being so India can overcome challenges and create a healthier, more prosperous future”, Bajaj said.
Mustufa Arsiwalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Bel Foods, said, “Sensory pleasure from taste of food has been a major determinant of food take. In today's world, consumers are not just looking for products that taste good, they want brands that prioritize their health and well-being. Brands are fortifying a food or beverage with essential vitamins, minerals or function ingredients. e4m health and wellness marketing awards recognizes and celebrates brands that prioritize the health and well-being of their customers. It is truly inspiring to be a part of this movement towards a healthier future.”
Click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/e4m-health-wellness-marketing-awards-2023/register
We create brand-safe environments for users to engage with: Julian Fernando, Teads
The Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) spoke to e4m about the stringent process of onboarding publishers and how it builds trust among advertisers
By Shantanu David | Apr 7, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
As Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) for Teads, Julian Fernando is inundated with requests from publishers, to the point of having to become extremely selective of who the company works with.
“At ad:tech (held in Delhi in March) we met so many publishers who wanted to come on board. But we have such a stringent process to onboard publishers that half of them won’t even get in. Then they ask ‘are you really in this business to make money?’ Of course, I am, but I also have a promise to the advertiser.”
“We evaluate on a few criteria. If it’s scale, we evaluate on scale; if it’s relevance, we evaluate on relevance, and relevance is most important to us. So, there are different metrics. Honestly, it might look like a super simple process that anyone can do, but no one understands what’s happening behind the scenes and the kind of evaluations we do. Because once we do that, we see the stickiness of return customers and build partnerships that continue over years. And we do it because we want to know whom we’re promising what to,” he says.
Teads operates a cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform enables partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies. For advertisers and their agencies, it offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s leading publishers and content providers.
Fernando says the company believes in building an ecosystem of trust where advertisers who are advertising on Teads are assured certain results, and that’s why they pay top dollar. “It’s not my process, it’s Teads’ global process. And that’s why we’re not competing for 15, 20 cents. We’re expensive because we’re worth it. We've always operated in the premium content space with the simple promise that we will create clean and brand-safe environments for users to engage with,” says Fernando.
And premium content is ideal, because advertisers, publishers, and platforms all have invested heavily in creating quality products, which is what makes consumers come back. Having worked with The Times of India and Indian Express Groups, Fernando’s print background is bolstered by his stints with Yahoo, and operating in the digital ecosystem.
Fernando compares it to arranging a traditional marriage in India, where parents meet and evaluate their offspring’s potential mates. “That’s why I believe if you want to trust a platform, the platform has to trust you back. Once you’ve signed a contract with Teads, you know exactly where your money is going, and whether or not your entire inventory is sold. People come in and say they want to do a test and then they’ll decide. That’s not marriage, that’s dating.”
India Kids Summit concludes
This was the fourth edition
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 6:46 PM | 3 min read
IWMBuzz.com, an entertainment platform, hosted the 4th edition of its highly anticipated India Kids Summit at KidZania, Mumbai. The summit brought together representatives and speakers from leading players in the kids' content and Entertainment space.
Attendees also had the opportunity to interface with leaders from the media space, including Sonali Bhattacharya (Viacom 18), Sapna Arora (Dentsu India), and Soumini Paul (Hungama Digital Media), among others.
The summit delved into current and future trends in the kids' entertainment space and featured engaging and insightful discussions, debates, and fireside chats. Exciting topics of discussion included 'Looking Ahead: Advertisement Spending In Kids Genre And What Are Brands Betting On', 'Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023', 'Data and Digital: Innovations and Tools For Future Growth', and the Importance Of Experiential Marketing In times of Metaverse Buzz. The event emphasized the seriousness of the kids' entertainment business and experiential learning in today's world.
The event had its keynote speaker, Steen Kokkenborg, General Manager of Lego India, throwing light on the significance of kids’ business for the Lego Group. “Kids learn through role play and that leads to their social development. We are the closest to kids, after their parents, as many children spend time playing legos. This delivers learning through fun and play. With kids getting smarter, we as a company are constantly innovating to give more and help kids grow,” he said.
The Summit took off on an active, interactive note with a panel discussion on Physical Experiential Marketing VS Metaverse. Talking about the tech explosion in the games space for children happening through blockchain, AI or metaverse, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 shared, “We are at the cusp of this merging revolution where physical experiences blend with virtual activations. Children are early adopters and they embrace is head-on. However, one cannot take away the element of physical play from them. Play element is key to their social development and if we all were immersed in just virtual space, enriching Summits like this won’t exist and we would be losing out on a lot.”
Take the virtual space a notch higher and then you have influencers bridging the gap between children/ parents and brands. Just like how any booming industry brings along influencer marketing, the kids’ entertainment industry is marching forward in this segment too. While there are emerging trends to look out for, Chhavi Mittal, a mom influencer and Founder, Being Woman, said, “When a brand approaches me and while planning the project the product’s messaging to children or parents, I look at what value is it adding to the children and how I can put across the messaging that connects the child, mother and the brand.”
In the fast-evolving tech age, a child, along with their parents, is constantly bombarded with content and zillion products tempting them. That is where values play a major role, highlights Nityanand Charan Das, Leadership & Mindfulness Coach from ISKCON “When it comes to learning through various forms, there is material learning but we also have to start creating strong spiritual foundation from the age of 5. This will enable them to develop endurance, resilience and several other values which will help them manifest their dreams,” he concluded.
Rahul Dhamdhere, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania, said, “KidZania is an entire nation, specifically designed-created for children. The concept goes way back to the 1990s. Today we are present in 22 countries with 28 KidZanias worldwide. Children are our future generation and how we shape their personalities is crucial. We are very happy and excited to have been a part of this summit, interacting with a myriad of speakers and brands. The discussions on key topics ensured a huge success.”
Mahindra & Mahindra is Delhi Capitals’ Official SUV Partner
Mahindra will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 8:53 AM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its association as the official SUV partner with Delhi Capitals and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the team, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season.
Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Delhi Capitals as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value."
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “It's an honour and privilege for us to have Mahindra on board as our Official SUV Partner for the 2023 season. Mahindra has a massive customer base, which will definitely help us to take the Delhi Capitals brand to a larger number of people in all corners of the country. We look forward to a long and fruitful association."
Pilgrim appoints Yami Gautam as hair care range ambassador
Announces partnership through national campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand, has roped in actress Yami Gautam as its hair care range ambassador. The brand announced the partnership through a TVC and a digital campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale.
“As a brand that is committed to being toxin-free, Pilgrim's campaign featuring Yami Gautam strives to emphasize on its unwavering promise of providing the most efficacious solutions for consumers' personal care concerns. With this partnership, the brand further aims to amplify the power of concern-oriented personal care,” the company said.
The #PilgrimNeDhoondNikale campaign video features Yami being interrogated by curious Korean natives about the secrets behind her luscious locks. With a clever twist, Yami divulges that it's not her but Pilgrim who has discovered these secrets, and she can be seen sharing the secret i.e. the Korean Hair Growth Serum with the fascinated natives. The personal care brand sources these hair care secrets from Jeju Island in South Korea.
Excited about her association with Pilgrim, Yami Gautam said, “Pilgrim haircare products are the reason behind my good hair days and we all know how important that is. The reason Pilgrim haircare products absolutely work is because they have been thoughtfully formulated with the best natural and science-backed ingredients from around the world. That’s why I was so thrilled to reveal these haircare secrets to everyone, and I am glad to be associated with Pilgrim.”
Anurag Kedia, Co-founder & CEO, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is on an upward curve, continuously gaining consumer trust with our highly efficacious products made with world ingredients. Yami’s belief in the power of concern-oriented personal care products just made her the perfect fit for us and it aligns with what we stand for. Our association with Yami marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue our growth journey in 2023 and beyond.”
Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Pilgrim said, “Our core brand philosophy at Pilgrim is about being deeply consumer-centric and we are passionate about discovering the best ingredients from around the world to offer the best to the Indian consumer. That’s what differentiates us from the other brands. We are excited to amplify our message on multiple digital and traditional mediums, which we are confident will make us the first choice for haircare for millennials and Gen-Z across India.
Rishabh Pant to be the face of D2C luggage brand Nasher Miles
As part of the association, the brand plans to run digital advertisements featuring the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Nasher Miles, a new-age digital-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage brand, has signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador.
As part of the association, the brand plans to run digital advertisements featuring the cricketer to reach an untapped target audience.
The brand resonates with Pant, who has reached peak heights through sheer hard work, perseverance, and his unique style of playing. And the fact that he has done this with the support of those who have been with him through his journey, and staying true to his roots is endearing.
Lokesh Daga, Founder & CEO of Nasher Miles says, “In India, cricket cuts across all age groups, segments and geographies, and Rishabh is a well- known Indian wicketkeeper batsman. His unorthodox style of playing and ‘never give up’ attitude has helped him stand apart from others. Considering this, we have chosen Rishabh Pant as the face of our brand. We, Nasher Miles, wish to be the travel partner of consumers through their ups and downs. Through this fruitful collaboration with Rishabh, we hope to reach an extended audience from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities and even beyond.”
“I am super excited to be the face of Nasher Miles, and I love what they are doing as a new-age brand helping modern consumers flaunt their colourful luggage bags with stunning airport looks. I completely resonate with the brand’s motto of making travel experiences more fun, efficient, and memorable through its wide range of affordable travel bags and accessories. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s journey and looking forward to contributing to its success in all ways possible,” said Pant.
