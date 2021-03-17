NeoGrowth ropes in Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador

This association aims to draw attention to the day-to-day struggles of small businesses, who often face tremendous challenges in scaling up, the company said

NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd., a SME lending player, today announced that the company has signed up the vice-captain of the Indian cricket test team, Ajinkya Rahane, as its brand ambassador.

NeoGrowth provides finance to small business owners such as retailers, restaurants, apparel shops, kirana stores, petrol pumps, groceries, pharmacies and other MSMEs, with flexible repayment options and customized products addressing multiple business needs.

Rahane will endorse the company’s business offerings. This association aims to draw attention to the day-to-day struggles of small businesses, who often face tremendous challenges in scaling up. However, through sheer hard work and support from growth enablers such as NeoGrowth, such challenges can be overcome, and their lives and livelihoods can be bettered, the company said.

Arun Nayyar, CEO, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd., said, “Ajinkya has overcome many challenges in his career through his positive attitude, hard work, straight batting technique, and simplicity. At NeoGrowth, we salute the spirit of small businesses who wish to enjoy growth through their continuous efforts and remarkable resilience. We focus on simplifying the funding challenges faced by such small businesses by offering business loans which are easy to apply for and convenient to repay.”

Ajinkya Rahane said, “Small businesses help to create large scale employment opportunities and provide goods and services in every nook and corner of India. Unfortunately, their growth is often hampered due to lack of funds. With this association, I want to spread awareness about how NeoGrowth can support businesses in their growth journey through simple, tension-free loans for every requirement.”

