Need for adaptability & frank experimentation far greater than earlier: Bharat Puri

The MD of Pidilite Industries graced the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 and shared insights about building brands, staying relevant to the times and much more

To build brands, you need to be innovative, remain consistent, and look for long-term impact, not the impressions, says Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries.

Puri was the Chief Guest at the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 on Wednesday in Mumbai. He shared his insights using analogies from cricket, making the session quite interesting.

“The principles won't change irrespective of whether cricket moves from Test to T20, or otherwise. It all starts with understanding your consumer. If you listen to MS Dhoni's quick comments on the stump mic, you will know that he's got a much better understanding of his opponents than most of the captains have ever had. The same thing applies to industry captains, who understand the consumer journey, where and how it happens,” explains Puri.

Innovation

Sharing an anecdote about Cadbury’s marketing strategy during his previous stint at Mondelez, Puri spoke about the company’s plans to project its products for senior citizens abroad even as conventional wisdom says that chocolates are for younger persons.

“We introduced a brand called marvellous creations. Everyone asked why we would introduce a children's brand for grandparents. The product had candy and gems in it. In India, it did well among children too but internationally it was one of our biggest successes over a three-year period. The brand did $500 million in its first year of operations by understanding the consumer and keeping the consumer at the center,” Puri noted.

He further stated that consumers and media consumption both have changed but content is still at the heart of communication. It is important to know what people watch and when they watch, Puri noted.

He also cited the example of Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahi Jodo”, a sustained campaign series that takes a humorous look at the complicated relationship between India and Pakistan by placing the two protagonists at the famous Wagah border. The ads were released during cricket tournaments.

Innovation is the key, he said, while talking about the ‘worms in Cadbury’ incident. Puri also spoke about how a lot of media personalities came out in support of the brand through innovative ways on live television. He added that this gave the brand the credibility it required to bounce back.

Stressing that technological innovations have changed the media for good, Puri said that tech and data now aid in making marketing strategies. One can chart the marketing plan for a distant city, target a test pilot and then scale up with the help of tech.

Highlighting the importance of consistency in marketing, Puri mentioned brands like Kent that has had actor-MP Hema Malini as its brand ambassador for long now.

Adaptability

Mass TV is still the quickest way to build a brand but the ability to experiment, the ability to keep fine-tuning the media mix and the opportunities that it gives were never available earlier, Puri remarked. “I think the need for adaptability is as strong as ever. Just as a set of cricketers adapted to T20 and some didn't.”

Speaking of brands adapting to changing times, Puri cited the instance of Fevicol and how it is pretty much an adjective in India today rather than the name of a brand.

“That famous Ronaldo tweet, in which he snubbed Coke, was converted into a Fevicol ad and it trended. This is again an example of brands adapting while keeping the core the same but not being afraid to experiment, not being afraid to push the envelope,” he said, adding that today the need for adaptability and frank experimentation is far greater than it was earlier.

Puri also remarked how the top 10 non-celebrity influencers put together still have more reach than some of the OTT channels. “It is clearly not about what you tell the consumer about the brand. It’s what consumers tell each other.”

Concluding his address, Puri advised leaders to experiment, innovate, and not be afraid of failure.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)