NBA captures the spirit of 'The Game' in new campaign

The film highlights the different experiences of fans and players, establishing the reason which unites them all

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 24, 2021 10:40 AM
NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled its new campaign ‘That’s Game’, capturing the excitement of the 2020-21 Playoffs that tips off Sunday morning (IST).  Encapsulating the energy, swagger and style of NBA basketball, the campaign highlights the different experiences of fans and players and establishes the reason which unites them all. The film portrays the impact of the game which motivates, inspires, helps defeat all odds, redefines the meaning of standing up for a cause and all in all be the greatest possible.

Fans all over the world expressed their excitement by sharing the campaign and letting the world know what ‘That’s Game’ means to them.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Campaign Nba Sports brand film Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
pure nutrition

Tonic Worldwide bags integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition
14 minutes ago

Pitch CMo

Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi: Marketers to explore 'Power of Brand Love'
2 hours ago

tbwa

TBWA\India roped in as creative partner for Dixcy Textiles
2 hours ago