NBA captures the spirit of 'The Game' in new campaign

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled its new campaign ‘That’s Game’, capturing the excitement of the 2020-21 Playoffs that tips off Sunday morning (IST). Encapsulating the energy, swagger and style of NBA basketball, the campaign highlights the different experiences of fans and players and establishes the reason which unites them all. The film portrays the impact of the game which motivates, inspires, helps defeat all odds, redefines the meaning of standing up for a cause and all in all be the greatest possible.

Fans all over the world expressed their excitement by sharing the campaign and letting the world know what ‘That’s Game’ means to them.

