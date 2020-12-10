MY FM & WTC Chandigarh join hands to organise 'Fitothon'

During Lockdown, the majority of people were spending maximum time at home. This meant lesser physical activities and almost negligible work-outs. Once cities gradually got unlocked, MY FM noticed that people have been more inclined towards cycling and running. To promote this healthy practice, MY FM and WTC Chandigarh joined hands to organise a month-long activity-“Fitothon”. Roadies-fame actor Ranvijay Singha was roped-in as the brand ambassador for this activity.

Fitothon encouraged people to cycle or run and send a screenshot of the fitness app with the actual distance covered. The initial target was to achieve 21000 km by all the participants during the 30-day activity. But being the health freaks that the people of Tricity are, the target was achieved in 15 days only. The target was then revised to 51000 km, and astonishingly, the fitness freaks of Tricity blazingly crossed this mammoth goal.

On achieving the desired target, Ranvijay Singha, the brand ambassador of Fitothon said “MY FM always strives to bring a revolution in the society. I am deeply touched by the kind of response we got through Fitothon. The idea was to inspire more and more people to get-up and get-going, and I am glad we got there.”

Commenting on the success, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM, said, “The year 2020 has jolted us from inside and made us think in retrospect about the kind of lives we were living. We, at MY FM, are committed to bring positive changes in our society. Fitothon was a concept to remind our society that the fight against Corona is still to be won. I am honoured and grateful to WTC & Ranvijay and all our participants for joining us in making this activity a huge success.”

Fitothon was presented by WTC Chandigarh, Powered by Raymond Panchkula, Associate Partner Jal bath Fittings, Adorable pet partner Pets only Chandigarh and Just Dogs, Hospitality Partner Saleem Javed Rule the rolls.