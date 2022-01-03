Mullen Lintas wins creative duties for Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals, a flower and gifts retailer and one of the largest flower retailers globally, has recently appointed Mullen Lintas Delhi to handle its creative duties after a multi-agency pitch process. Known for its challenger approach and path-breaking work across several categories, Mullen Lintas will be responsible for the brand's strategy and creative output.

Apart from having the widest distribution network, Ferns N Petals' strong physical and digital presence makes them the default choice for sending flowers and gifts across India and around the globe. However, a large chunk of the market is still unorganised and carries immense potential for the brand to further blossom. Mullen Lintas will work towards building greater brand preference for Ferns N Petals.

Commenting on the association, Sai Thota, Head – Digital Marketing, Ferns N Petals said, “The forthcoming campaign that we are currently working on is a landmark one in the journey of Ferns N Petals towards an accelerated growth. Since it is a very important campaign, we have partnered with Mullen Lintas, one of the best creative agencies in the country. We are very confident that this association is going to help Ferns N Petals to get into the next orbit of growth."

Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas commented, “We are seeing an accelerated evolution across many traditional product categories. Business models are pivoting to keep up with the dynamic environment around us where D2C brands are emerging faster than mushrooms. At such a juncture, to partner, a brand like Ferns N Petals to chart it’s future journey is an exciting challenge and we look forward to it.”

Sunil Singh, Sr. Vice President & Business Head, Mullen Lintas said on the win “Ferns N Petals has been a leader in the gifting segment, it’s a brand that has touched millions of hearts. It was an exciting brief and we were able to demonstrate a strategic approach that would help build an enhanced brand preference. We are delighted to partner them and look forward to creating a work that gets Ferns N petals, an unfair share of attention.”

