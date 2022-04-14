Mrunal Thakur is brand ambassador of audio brand Truke

Audio brand Truke, which crafts wireless stereos, wireless headphones, earphones, and bespoke acoustic equipment for sound professionals and music aficionados, has roped in Mrunal Thakur as its official brand ambassador. The actor will feature on all TWS products. With this partnership, Truke aims to utilize Thakur’s growing fan following to reach wider audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Mrunal Thakur, said, ‘’Music is very close to my heart. It is like meditation to my ears and soul which fills me with energy and enthusiasm. I am overjoyed to associate with a brand like Truke that just like me, has been working to establish itself in a market full of competition, solely on the basis of its performance and quality. I am looking forward to introducing Truke to my fans and helping them discover a brand that is rigorously working to achieve excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, ‘Since our inception, we have managed to come a tremendous way by becoming one of the most preferred and fastest growing audio brands in our category. To reach out to the larger audience and add a fresh face to our brand, we made a conscious decision to rope in Mrunal as our brand ambassador. Honestly, we couldn't think of a better celebrity, who has a similar journey as ours, have a huge following of the young generation, and perfectly fits our brand’s ethos. Her journey from TV to Bollywood while being honest and fearless about her performance and views has inspired many people. We are equally confident, ecstatic, and excited about this association and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)