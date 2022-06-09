Mouni Roy is the new face of Bryan & Candy

Bath and body care brand Bryan & Candy has roped in actress Mouni Roy as their brand ambassador of their Luxury Foaming Body wash, bath & shower gels, pH 5.5 Bathing bars, and Fragrance candles categories. The ‘Gold’ actress has endorsed the bestsellers of Bryan & Candy including Luxury Foaming Body Wash, Luxury Aromatic Fragrance Candles, Moisturising Bar, and the exclusive Gift Set.

“Roy, in the last few years, has garnered tremendous momentum, and leveraging her popularity, the luxury brand aims to maximize the reach of its products in the Indian market. After her successful carrier on television, Mouni Roy has proved her prowess as an actress in many successful films,” the brand said.

Dipak Desai, Director of Bryan & Candy i shares, “Taking care of the whole body should not be a habit, but a daily ritual. Skin is the biggest organ in our body and the face is only 9% of it. I believe that the full-body needs to be pampered with the sheer goodness that it deserves not just the face. That is why Bryan & Candy has launched many luxury products in the bath & body category to nourish & pamper the entire body.”

“Our products are enriched with the goodness of nature and science. We could not think of anyone better than Mouni Roy to endorse our brand. Through this endorsement, we are optimistic that the products of Bryan & Candy will reach a maximum audience across the Indian cities and towns”, Mr. Desai added.

