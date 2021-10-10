Mimi Chakraborty stars in Pujo-special ad for Joy Personal Care

Joy Personal Care, an Indian skincare brand under the aegis of RSH Global Private Limited, today, launched a music video ahead of the festive season and DurgaPujo in West Bengal, featuring popular actress, Mimi Chakraborty. The song ‘Nijer Kache Phire Phire Ashi Tai’ which translates to a soul searching journey to re-discover yourself, perfectly captures the essence of the festive spirit, which is just around the corner. The music video is composed by IndradeepDasgupta, written by SrijatoBandopadhyay, and sung by Antara Mitra.

The music video spreads a positive message by depicting the small joys in life and how sometimes, all one needs is a simple journey to discover themselves. The video showcases the journey of Mimi on a soul-searching trip, where she rides a bike on the outskirts of the city, shedding off her usual glamorous life away from the city. Through her journey, she is seen enjoying with kids and helping out a village in Pujo preparations. We see a humble, yet heartwarming pandal, a gorgeous idol, bhog distribution, dhunuchinach and an ear-to-ear smile on Mimi’s face portraying that such simple acts are key to one’s happiness.

Despite the challenges faced by people due to the Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan, the video aims to rekindle the spirit of the festival by depicting the introspective journey by a celebrity during Pujo, amidst the pandemic. The video through Mimi’s bike ride reflects an idea of a happy life, where she is playing and smiling along with kids and celebrating Pujoin a simplistic way.

The campaign song will be played out across OOT platforms, YouTube, and other social media channels.

Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global, said, “DurgaPuja in West Bengal is a festival very close to people’s hearts, and entails socializing and vibrant celebrations. While people have been facing adversities due to the pandemic and natural calamities, we have seen great resilience from people, and positivity towards celebrating this festival. Our latest music video showcases this very spirit as the celebrations are about to begin. We hope the audience enjoys the melodious tune of our music video and creates a deeper connection with our brand.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global, said, “This video is a reflection through Mimi’s eyes of what is the most necessary element in anyone’s life.It’snot the gleam and glamour but something to do with making things happen for people who need it the most. With this music video, we want to express how the small joys derived from the things and people around us, will add up to the celebrations and festivities of Pujo. We are extremely positive about the campaign idea and its execution and hope it establishes an effective connection with the audience.”

Mimi Chakraborty, said, “The essence of the song by Joy Personal Care is to bring forward the positive spirit of Pujo, which may seem to be dimmed by the pandemic and the cyclone. The video is a perfect representation of how by helping each other out, we can spread joy and celebrate DurgaPujothis year in all its glory and grandeur. I hope viewers strike an emotional chord with the video. I would like to thank Joy for presenting me with this opportunity and looking forward to putting out more such interesting content with Joy Personal Care in the future.”

