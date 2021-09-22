MiArcus ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

Baby & mom products start-up MiArcus has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand face for its range of premium baby & mom products. Started as an e-commerce shopping destination amidst the pandemic, Mi Arcus offers a range of nursery care products across multiple categories, serving pregnant mothers and kids up to four years of age. It was co-founded by Gian Singh, Garima Kaur and Preeti Chugh.

“This segment is bound to grow further at a CAGR of over 11% in the period 2021-2025 and we are aiming to clock in double digit growth annually for the next three years. We also plan to expand across metros and mini metros by opening five to six physical stores by the end of this fiscal”, said Gian Singh, Co-founder, MiArcus.

On the association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Today I am so happy to be associated with MiArcus. I have been appreciating the wonderful products they have been making for our little ones, and now I get to be a part of the brand. So, team MiArcus, together let’s do it. Give our children the best childhood that they so so deserve... MiArcus HAR PAL MEIN HAPPINESS.”

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Chugh, Co-founder and Creative Head responsible for design MiArcus said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our association with Kareena Kapoor Khan. As a mother of two, she has gone through the journey of pregnancy and perfectly understands the millennial parents’ perspective, requirements, and limited options of products with international standards. She is someone to whom every young mom relates. Through her, we would like to reach out to new and expectant mothers and enhance their happiness and comfort in this beautiful journey of motherhood going by our vision of …MiArcus HAR PAL MEIN HAPPINESS”.

She further added, “We have focused diligently on creating products without harmful dyes or chemicals to ensure safety for babies and mothers.”

