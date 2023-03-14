Medtech Life makes an important point about heart health and BP in new campaign
Aamir Khan turns 58: A look into Mr Perfectionist's brand journey
A stickler for quality in everything he does, Khan has always been a darling of brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 4 min read
From Yaadon Ki Baarat to blockbuster movies like Lagaan, 3 idiots, and PK, Aamir Khan has always held sway in Bollywood. Monickered Mr Perfectionist for being a real stickler for quality, Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today.
Just like his brand of cinema, which is unparalleled in the industry, his personal brand is also unique, to say the least. Khan embodies values of perfection, consistency and genius -- qualities that brands would give an arm and a leg for to associate with. Not surprisingly, reports say that he charges five to seven crores for each endorsement deal. His net worth was last reported to be $225 million in 2021 and his brand value was estimated to be $24.9 million in 2020.
Endorsement journey
Khan associated with soft drink brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi from the 2000s and many such ads from the era are still etched into the minds of the viewers. The most iconic is the Pepsi ad from the 90s where he starred alongside Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhury. Who could forget the variety of amusing characters he played in the Coke ads with the tagline "Thanda matlab Coca-Cola"?
Samsung Electronics and VIVO India
Khan also appeared in a Samsung mobile some years back. Later on, he remained the face of the brand for several years. Also, almost four years back, Khan endorsed VIVO India.
Godrej Group
About nine years ago, Khan also endorsed the Godrej Group. In the series of advertisements, he was featured to describe the Godrej products most interestingly. In 2013, Godrej roped in Aamir as the face of the brand when Godrej launched an integrated campaign of “ideas that make life brighter.”
Tata Sky
Khan has also endorsed Tata Sky as their brand ambassador in 2008, Vikram Kaushik, who was the CEO & Managing Director, of Tata Sky 2008 said, “Aamir makes a perfect fit with the Tata Sky brand values of trust, high-quality entertainment and innovation.” The statement defines how Aamir’s most creative and entertaining style of promoting brands stood out him in the clutter of other brand promoters.
Apart from promoting electronics and soft drinks brands, Khan also endorsed PharmEasy, Datsun, Phone Pe, Starplus, Walkaroo, Toyota Innova, Monaco Biscuits, Titan Watches, AU small finance bank and many other brands. However, he ran into controversy with the recent AU Small finance bank ad.
Through his career spanning over 30 years, Khan has made himself one of the most recognised actors in Indian Cinema. Besides achieving wealth and fame, Khan is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Filmfare awards, four national film awards, and an AACTA award. Also, Khan was awarded Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017. Besides being honored with awards and titles, Khan has been described as “the biggest movie star” in the world. He is also listed in “The 500 most influential Muslims of the World.” Khan’s work as a social reformist made him listed on the ‘Time 100’ list of most influential people in the world in 2013.
Unlike other celebrities, Khan’s attitude towards life and work is quite different. Besides being nominated for many awards, Khan’s rejected to receive the awards. In many of the interviews, he mentioned that he doesn’t trust the award ceremonies except the National Film awards. Nonetheless, magazines and media kept following him. In September 2012, Khan was featured on the cover of Times’s Asia edition with the title “Khan’s Quest” "He is breaking the Bollywood mold by tackling India's social evils. Can an actor change a nation?”
Talking more in context to Humanitarian causes, Khan actively participated in the movements like ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ and ‘Janlokpal Bill Movement.’ Moreover, In November 2011, Khan was awarded as the National Brand ambassador of UNICEF to promote child nutrition. Despite all the political turmoil in India-China, Khan was chosen as India’s Brand Ambassador to china. In 2016, Khan was associated with the Maharashtra government to make the state drought-free in the next five years. Besides being a philanthropist, social reformer, actor, and Scriptwriter, Khan remains an unbiased feminist.
Cadbury Gaane Mishti returns for season 3 with folk music edition
As part of a campaign, over 130 outlets from different parts of Bengal have come together to recreate the popular traditional mishtis of their region using Cadbury Dairy Milk as the key ingredient
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 6:44 PM | 4 min read
After the thriving success of Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti Season 1 & 2, Cadbury Dairy Milk, in association with Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph is back with the third season for the quintessential Bengali music lovers. With massive engagement and acceptance amongst the audiences for the last two seasons, the campaign registered an overwhelming response. Bengal’s music and mishti lovers’ unanimous verdict has spoken it!
Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti Season 3 brings forth the Folk Fusion Songs sung by the leading artists of Bengal
Five regionally popular folk songs from 5 different regions of Bengal have been re-created with modern musical instrumentation - a fusion replete with distinct cultural flavours. Just like the way Cadbury and the traditional Mishti of Bengal have blended together to create a unique concept of Cadbury Mishti, similarly a perfect mix of folk and modern music arrangement, together, has created Cadbury Gaane Mishti Folk Fusion. A celebration of the hidden treasures of Bengal.
Over the years the renowned and popular mishti brands of the state have been associated with Cadbury Mishti Shera Shrishti – a creation of the ABP Group. They have come up with innovative mishtis (sweetmeats) in line with the themes of the campaigns. This season they will be seen recreating traditional mishtis of the five different regions of Bengal clustered as under:
- From the land of the hills – Entire North Bengal upto Dinajpur
- Soil that breathes history - Malda
- The essence of laal-mati – Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, Bardhaman, Jhargram
- Magical confluence by the Ganges - Kolkata, Nadia, Murshidabad, 24 Parganas (N), Howrah, Hooghly
- Sailing into the waters – 24 Parganas (S), Midnapore
But only with a fusion twist!
Over 130 outlets from different parts of Bengal have come together to recreate the popular traditional mishtis of their region using Cadbury Dairy Milk as the key ingredient. Consumers in Bengal will be able to taste their favourite sweets like Kansat, Jalbhara, Babarsha, Lalmohan, Sorbhaja, Moa and many more, with a Cadbury twist.
In an initiative to recognise their efforts, the platform will be also seen appreciating the karigars (creators) of the mishtis under the coinage - Humans of Mishti. Working with passion for years, these karigars and their family members have been instrumental in the process of creation of a variety of mishtis. Humans of Mishti will recognise their contribution to the trade and award them with a token of appreciation.
There is also a consumer engagement leg at the mishti shops that have joined into the campaign. Tasting their favourite Cadbury mishtis from the different stores, the mishti lovers can vote for their favourite Mishti shop through a QR Code based voting mechanism available at the participating Mishti stores across Bengal and win exciting gifts from Cadbury Dairy Milk.
The 6-weeks long program will culminate with a two-day Mishti Mela (Carnival) around the first weekend of April where the artists associated with the campaign will perform live for the audiences on both days. Along with the performances, the consumers would also get a chance to indulge in savouring mishtis from the participating brands.
Cadbury Gaane Mishti Folk Fusion is available to viewers on its YouTube channel: bit.ly/GaaneMishti
Cadbury Mishti campaign is driven through the following pages:
Facebook – CadburyMishtiSheraShrishti
Instagram - cadburymishti.sherashrishti/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRPFEMdsZ-nkDH8isulSJw
The above mentioned hidden treasures that have been conventionally passed on through generations, but are yet not popular enough to the masses have been chosen and popular songs have been recreated by eminent Music Composers - Debojyoti Mishra and Joy Sarkar and sung by popular artists.
Region
|
Song
|
Singers
|
Gaane Mishti Music Composer: Debojyoti Mishra
|
|
|
From the land of the hills (UTTAR BANGA)
|
Mahut Bandhu
|
Rupam Islam + Ananya Bhattacharjee (Khnada)
|
Soil that breathes history (GOUR)
|
Chaiti Raater Sheshe
|
Iman Chakraborty+ Soumitra Ray
|
|
|
|
Music Composure: Joy Sarkar
|
|
|
The essence of laal-maati (RARH)
|
Nachni Poka
|
Lopamudra Mitra + Arkadeep Mishra
|
Magical confluence by the Ganges (GANGES)
|
Mayurpankhi Nao
|
Upal Sengupta + Prashmita Paul
|
Into the waters (BHATIYALI)
|
Dorodi
|
Abhijit Barman (Pota) + Ujjaini Mukherjee
Modi to SRK: What India's big guns said about India's Oscar wins
India scripted history by bagging two Golden Statuettes at the 95th Academy Awards for RRR and The Elephant Whisperer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 5:35 PM | 3 min read
As India woke up to the news of taking two Oscars home, with RRR winning the RRR and The Elephant Whisperers bringing home two Golden Statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards, the national went into a tizzy. From Narendra Modi, to Shah Rukh Khan to
Right from the world of politics to entertainment, and business everyone is lauding the teams with congratulatory messages, taking it to the internet.
Here are some of the posts that we couldn’t seem to ignore:
Exceptional!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023
The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.
India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt
Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 13, 2023
The roar of #RRR ?????? pic.twitter.com/eLyKudcNUl— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 13, 2023
Naatu Naatu all the way.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ
Here's the energetic performance of "Naatu Naatu" from #RRR at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/Lf2nP826c4— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/nhFVqp6pV4
Congratulations @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani and team #RRR for the Historic and well se Win at teh #Oscar #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/TCDddWVkyR— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 13, 2023
This is Phenomenal ! Such a proud moment for all of us Indians at the #Oscars !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 13, 2023
Congratulations #India ??
What an achievement by team #RRR and team #TheElephantWhisperers !
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist ! #NaatuNaatu has not only captivated audiences across the… https://t.co/fW2kPOGzS6 pic.twitter.com/OEma9iZ6gs
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS ?????? https://t.co/Q98CfjVLfW— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 13, 2023
The Elephant Whispers, India roars.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of the newest Oscar winning Documentary Short Film from India and to the makers of the song Naatu Naatu for winning the Best Original Song. Both are huge achievements!#Oscars #RRR#TheElephantWhisperers pic.twitter.com/WOXlN1cVKN
And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema ???— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023
Bravo team #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce. Team #RRR Team #TheElephantWhisperer. Thank you for showing us nothing is impossible just Dream BIG. Congratulations to all the winners and the Nominees .— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 13, 2023
The magic of Naatu Naatu continues to enchant audiences worldwide, and now they have taken home the prestigious #Oscar for Best Original Song! Huge congratulations to the entire #RRR team, whose incredible artistry has captured many hearts and imaginations. Keep shining! ??✨ pic.twitter.com/2klFqTDgZ3— Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) March 13, 2023
This is a watershed moment for Indian cinema ??♥️ India wins big at the Academy Awards with #RRR’s #NaatuNaatu & #TheElephantWhisperers bagging the #Oscars ??— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 13, 2023
Huge congratulations to the entire team of #RRR @ssrajamouli , @mmkeeravaani , @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999, @guneetm pic.twitter.com/yBICnzbFA9
i-activ urges women to take control of their lives
The campaign has been executed by White Rivers Media
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 5:03 PM | 2 min read
This year, White Rivers Media and i-activ from the house of Piramal Consumer Products Division hit all the right notes with their new campaign, ‘Choose Your Own Activ’ that motivates women to listen to their bodies. It empowers them to choose what is right for them during those tough days of the month, during their menstrual cycle. Whether a woman wants to swim, dance, or just do nothing, that's her choice; that's her activ. In its hard-hitting messaging, the campaign urges women to take the reins of their lives by making informed decisions and not letting societal taboos stop them.
Unlike conventional sanitary product commercials that push women to “conquer the world” during those days, i-activ speaks of choosing their own activity, whether it is going out or resting the day, celebrating different bodies with different needs. The core thought, with the clear execution, leads to one strong communication: i-activ menstrual cup, with its leak-free, silicon-comfort, and other features, gives women the freedom to indulge in any activity they want when on periods. Thus, helping women choose their activ(ity).
The campaign's launch witnessed a creative, poetic rendition by Priya Malik, a sustainable activist and influencer who motivated other women to come forward and take part in the campaign by simply sharing their "activ." Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of White Rivers Media, said, "Through its message of inclusivity and individuality, Piramal's i-activ, a modern, present-day brand in women's menstrual hygiene, is leading the charge in promoting a new, more empowering narrative around women's intimate health and well-being." The campaign strongly footed the brand's roots, spread awareness, and empowered women worldwide by communicating the benefits of i-activ, the go-to menstrual cup that gives women the freedom to do or not to do!
Brands celebrate India's victoRRRy at the Oscars
Social media was teeming with moment marketing posts, congratulating the makers of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 4:20 PM | 2 min read
The dawn broke on a celebratory note for India as we woke up to the news of not one but two Oscar wins for the country. At the 95th Academy Awards, two Indian films RRR and The Elephant Whisperers brought home two Golden Statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short. The Oscar win is another feather on SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani's cap as the producer-music director duo won a Golden Globe last month.
To mark such historic wins, brands across categories brought out their best creatives, congratulating the filmmakers and revelling in the joy of clinching two Oscar victories. Here's how brands cheered for the winners.
Blow the trumpet for India’s victoRRRy! #KotakMahindraBank #TheElephantWhisperers #NaatuNaatu— Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) March 13, 2023
#NaatuNaatu and #TheElephantWhisperer just deliveRRRed a 'jumbo' order for 140 crore Indians. #Oscars2023 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xcmPolutE1— Meesho (@Meesho_Official) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to The Elephant Whisperers team on winning the Oscars for the best documentary short film! Thank you @guneetm @EarthSpectrum and @sikhyaent for delivering hope to an entire nation!#Oscars2023 #ElephantWhisperers #OSCARS #GuneetMonga #BestDocumentary pic.twitter.com/f3aV8iiOXc— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) March 13, 2023
Congratulations team RRR for delivering smiles to a billion people! You’ve made all of us proud!#NaatuNaatuSong #Oscars95 #RRR #Oscars2023Live #NaatuNaatuForOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9xpW1HKseD— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) March 13, 2023
Naatu Naatu Oscar win made India's day incredibly sweeteRRR— zomato (@zomato) March 13, 2023
us and the award we pulled by eating jowar roti with chilli #Oscar pic.twitter.com/RVJTodsqIg— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 13, 2023
The Great Khali treats himself to Licious' All You Can Meat Buffet
Khali endorses the brand's latest offering on fresh meats
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 2:20 PM | 3 min read
Licious is offering a buffet of epic proportions called The Licious ‘All You Can Meat Buffet’. The Great Khali has been roped in for the ad film. The film opens with an upset Khali, expressing his displeasure about missing some recent weddings. While you may think it is to do with him missing the bride and groom or joining in their happy day; but he is in fact disappointed about missing the wedding buffets. But soon his frown turns into a smile - kyuki Khali ke paas hai Licious ka All You Can Meat Buffet!
himself! The Buffet is Khali’s and every meat-eater’s delight with a wide range of products on offer, topped with 50% cashback offers, making it an even meatier deal. Not a wonder then that Khali has his table laid out with the choicest of chicken and meat cuts, freshest of fish and most delectable kebabs, wings and more. In true Licious x Khali style, the Buffet was announced through a quirky campaign film that opens with Khali being upset about missing some recent weddings - band, bajaa, baraat, buffet… sab miss ho gaya - he sighs. Thankfully his dejection is short lived as he now has the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet and what could possibly be better than that? This ultimate celebration of meaty delights is available on the Licious App and at exclusive Licious brand outlets from March 10 to 19.
Santosh Hegde, VP-Marketing, Licious, talks about this meaty celebration saying, “Licious is undoubtedly the ultimate destination for fresh meats and seafood. The All You Can Meat Buffet is an occasion for our consumers to celebrate our wide range of products, with the added benefit of offers and cashback. When the offer itself is so epic, we had to bring in a personality that helps land the campaign in all its glory - and The Great Khali was an obvious choice. A fan of Licious himself, Khali has seamlessly lent his charming personality & love for meat to beckon other fans of the brand to join in the Buffet.”
Telling us more about how he’s enjoying the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet, Khali said, “It’s that time of the year again, when you gear up for band, bajaa, baraat and buffet. Whether you are invited or not, but the FOMO on the buffet is very real. Thanks to Licious’ ‘All You Can Eat Meat Buffet’ offer, shaadi or no shaadi, you can dig into the tastiest buffet spread of meaty delights. This one-of-its kind extravaganza is undoubtedly the most-awaited event of the year that all meat-eaters, like me, look forward to. The best part is that you can enjoy the many delicious offerings of Licious with even more irresistible deals & offers.
Meesho gears up to unlock 200 million Indian consumers
The eCommerce platform is running a pilot project with WhatsApp for conversational commerce
By Imran Fazal | Mar 13, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
With conversational commerce taking shape in India, Meesho is gearing up to launch its full-fledged and tailored conversational platform for 200 million consumers in the country. The home-grown e-commerce platform is running a pilot project with WhatsApp. Globally, the conversational commerce market is about $41 billion and is marching strongly towards $ 300 billion by 2025.
Recently, Jio Mart collaborated with WhatsApp to provide an end-to-end shopping experience for Indian consumers. Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) companies are heavily leveraging on the popularity of messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Messenger, Telegram, WeChat, Viber, KakaoTalk and LINE among others.
In China, Tencent’s WeChat app has made people dependent on their services, from listing of businesses to shopping, WeChat records over 100 million transactions daily. A Study by Forrester for Google found 68% of shoppers prefer brands which offer convenient communications like chat.
Meesho plans to provide tailored shopping experience to consumers with curated product suggestions during festivals and major events. It will enable the customer to choose products based on suggestions on WhatsApp rather going to website or the app. A consumer can purchase the product while indulging in an immersive and conversational experience on WhatsApp.
Confirming the development, Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director of Growth at Meesho said, “We are in the pilot stage along with WhatsApp, and I think a lot of other players are in the ecosystem. So, we are in that journey.”
Elaborating further, Gupta said, “We've been, in fact, for a long time using WhatsApp as a channel of communication. We have been doing certain pilots wherein, we can enable end-to-end leg shopping experience for our customers. Over 600 million people are familiar with WhatsApp and it can be a big use case for us to unlock 200 million audience in the country.”
