Medimix brings 'the ultimate protector' to old age home on Ganesh Chaturthi

The brand crafted bappa out of Medimix soap bars, spreading a sense of happiness and positivity in the lives of the residents

Ayurvedic soap brand Medimix celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with the residents of ‘SMIT Old Age Home’ in Mumbai, as part of its ‘Phir Ghar Aayein Bappa’ campaign. The residents of the old age home witnessed a unique idol of Lord Ganesh made by using Medimix Ayurvedic soap bars.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings immense joy in every home with the arrival of everyone’s favourite Ganpati Bappa. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who do not get to experience this, such as residents at old age homes. This Ganeshotsav, Medimix decided to do something special for the residents of SMIT Old Age Home in Mumbai. With many residents dearly missing the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Medimix helped them enjoy the experience of celebrating the coveted festival with their new initiative – ‘Phir Ghar Aayein Bappa’.

Medimix Nature Protect Soap is crafted with the natural protection of 18 herbs, and hence the Ultimate Protector (A unique Ganesh murti) was ingeniously made by assembling Medimix Ayurvedic soap bars. Along with providing a sense of positivity and happiness by celebrating the festival with the residents, Medimix also promised protection to the old age home for one full year with a commitment to donate its ayurvedic products to the SMIT Foundation till the next Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking about the ‘Phir Ghar Aayein Bappa’ initiative, Ashish Ohlyan, VP Sales & Marketing, Cholayil, says, “We are very proud about this initiative. Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious time, and is meant for everyone to experience. It was really great to see the happy faces of all the residents in the SMIT Old Age Home. I feel proud that an Indian brand like Medimix, with goodness of Ayurveda is leading these good initiatives and making a difference.

Dipti Rode, Content Lead and Mandar Sawant, Content Director at Wondrlab WYP, says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival in people’s lives. We felt that everyone should experience the joy of welcoming their Bappa home. We partnered with the Medimix team to start this initiative, where old age home residents too can celebrate the festival just like how everyone does.”

