MediBuddy collaborates with Amitabh Bachchan’s film Jhund

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has collaborated with actor Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated ‘Jhund’ to promote their comprehensive healthcare services. Produced by T-Series, the sports drama will mark the Bollywood debut of the notable Marathi film director Nagraj Manjule and is all geared for a nationwide theatrical release on 4th March 2022.

The biographical sports film follows the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer and his inspiring journey of uplifting underprivileged kids through football. The film stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.

MediBuddy had recently announced the signing of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as their official brand ambassador to further accelerate their penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Through this association, MediBuddy will further promote their online consultation services and position themselves as people’s Health Buddy, a platform that they can put their faith in for reliable teleconsultations. The healthcare platform will be urging individuals to avail their various services at ease anytime and anywhere for any concerning problem.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, commenting on the association, said, " Indian cinema has always had the compelling power to engage and unite diverse people from all regions. People’s love for movies knows no bounds, and we wanted to use this wide connection to promote our platform and services to individuals across the country. We aim to make health a priority amongst young individuals and quality healthcare services easily accessible for all. "







