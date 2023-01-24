Media mix is constantly evolving, you always learn & unlearn: Sahil Sethi, P&G Health
The Senior Marketing Director of P&G Health spoke to e4m about the FMCG major’s new product, the marketing strategy and more
FMCG major Proctor and Gamble (P&G), Health, recently conducted a national sleep survey that has found six out of 10 Indians face occasional sleeplessness. Revealing the findings of the survey, P&G health also launched “Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA” for the Indian market in the presence of actor Sonam Kapoor.
The company claims that the product is a non-addictive sleep supplement based on Melatonin, which is suitable for occasional sleeplessness. It also has Vitamin B6, which helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue. The company also claims that the product has no side effects, but it is not recommended for pregnant women.
e4m spoke to Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health, to understand the product, the approvals involved, his marketing strategy and media mix among others.
Excerpts:
What are your objectives behind the launch of the sleep-aid in the Indian market?
There is a big unmet need for a sleep-aid in the Indian market considering the percentage of population battling with occasional sleeplessness and its effects. Besides, there is a need to create awareness about such an important issue and that is really our focus. It is not only about the awareness about the problem that people are facing, but also about humanizing the problem, potential implications of lack of good sleep and also giving them the right solution and empowering them to use the product and getting a good night’s sleep.
What would be your media strategy around this product?
We are looking at all the media touch points such as connected TV and social media. A lot of PR activities are also being planned to raise awareness.
Will actor Sonam Kapoor, who launched Zzzquil, be the brand ambassador of the product as well?
I would not be able to talk about the future plan today but, as of now, I can say that she is the face of our launch. She is the right choice for the launch as she has been using the product in the past. She knows a lot about melatonin and can talk about the product.
What are your business projections for this product in the next two or five years?
There is a big unmet need for sleep aid in India even as over 60 per cent Indians face sleeplessness occasionally. We want to drive awareness about the issue and our product, and help make consumers' lives better. We are looking at how we evolve and expand the category.
The intent for P&G always is to create irresistible innovative products to meet consumers' needs. There is a need for this product in the Indian market. Given the fact that it has been accepted well by the consumers in other markets where it has been launched such as the US, we hope it would do good in India as well.
What is P&G Health’s media mix?
Unfortunately, I can talk only about Zzzquil today. Our target consumers, evolving consumers' habits, the kind of content they are consuming and the places they are consuming. The media is evolving so fast in the last few years. Media habits of consumers are also changing so fast. Media mix is constantly evolving. You always sort of learn and unlearn as you go through the processes.
Digital and connected TV are two things that are coming up. Connected TV was not so important a couple of years back, but now it is part of our digital portfolio. But I can’t talk about the numbers as of now. When you launch a new product, you have to learn and unlearn many things before deciding on a media mix.
Will you adopt the IPL route, just as many new brands do or maybe the upcoming women’s IPL?
I cannot comment on the IPL property as of now because it is still a few months away. Right now, our focus is to bring this product to the market, leveraging all media touch points. If during the course, we get to learn that IPL is one medium that we want to use, we would surely take it up.
Has this product got approval from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of India?
From the India regulation point of view, we have ensured that we get the FSSAI license. Zzzquil is not a drug, it is a nutraceutical, hence we don’t need FDA approval.
Did you require US FDA approval to sell Zzzquil in the US?
I don’t have the US details. But in other markets, it has got approval as a supplement.
Raymond Consumer Care unveils AR filters on Meta along with Madison Media & Vserv AdLabs
Raymond Consumer Care and Madison Media collaborated with Vserv to promote fragrances and grooming products by using audience cohort & innovative Instagram filters
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:03 AM | 3 min read
Park Avenue Grooming encompassed products like deodorants, eau de parfum, beer shampoo, and pure luxury soap. While the brand has seen growth over the years, a lot of the same was attributed to placements and offering trials at POS.
The content of ingredients was the key aspect in the Personal care & Fragrance category and we wanted to ensure that consumers are aware of these before making an online purchase. Thus, we wanted to make users aware of ingredients on their smartphones, without having to physically visit the offline store. Post Covid when ecomm sales have seen an exponential rise, the brand was in a category where the likes of global giants enjoyed a massive share of voice. With more than 80 brands operating in the space, the clutter was immense.
Madison Media not only refined user engagement in an innovative way, but also helped drive incremental ecomm sales, with its partner Vserv - a leading data-driven marketing platform.
To break the clutter, we made use of the inherent feature of the smartphone – Filter on Instagram App. Vserv AdLabs delivered a unique customer experience by showcasing the ingredients of the products like Park Avenue Beer Shampoo, Park Avenue soap and deo. The filter smartly engaged the selfie camera on the users’ smartphone and coaxed users to experience a virtual try-on of the Park Avenue personal care product range. The user was prompted to tilt the head to explore more ingredients and their benefits – all this was done via a Virtual Try-On filter on Instagram app. The deterministic audience capability of Vserv was used to target customers who were in-market for purchasing these products which enhanced relevancy. Cohorts like gym goers, ecomm shoppers and grocery shoppers gave the highest engagement.
Led by a perfect amalgamation of creativity, technology and audience data, the innovative ad got admiration and love from consumers actively engaging and virtually trying on the new range of products. The campaign delivered close to 11 million impressions and reached unique audiences of nearly 4 million and saw 1.3X percentage rise in ecomm sales. The campaign successfully achieved engagement rate, which was 6.4X the platform benchmark.
“Working with Madison Media and Vserv to crack this impactful product marketing strategy for Park Avenue grooming products was a thorough delight. While Madison Media understood our vision & brand need, Vserv empowered us with their deep audience insights and creative expertise. Engaging the consumers via mobile, an AR-led virtual try-on of Park Avenue grooming products is a great feat we have achieved and we are happy with the way the campaigns has been received by the consumers,” said Pooja Sahgal, CMO, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd
Commenting on the collaboration, Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace says, “Park Avenue grooming campaign receiving consumers' love is another addition to multiple success stories that Madison World and Vserv have delivered together. Vserv has been a reliable partner to lean on for sharper in-target reach and creative innovation on mobile. Vserv Vinja’s effortless alignment to our vision and smart execution makes success story creation a whole lot easier.”
Saurabh Khanna, Vice-President, Agency Partnerships and Large Client Solutions, Vserv, said, “We are humbled by the trust Madison Media and Park Avenue grooming shows in the Vserv Vinjas. We are very delighted with the feat this campaign has achieved and the unique experience we all managed to deliver to the Park Avenue grooming consumers. We are only eager to create more of these success stories.”
How retailers will spend their marketing money in 2023
Industry experts suggest greater use of social media, content platforms and technology this year
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 24, 2023 9:07 AM | 6 min read
There was a time, two years back, when the retail industry was hit by the challenges thrown by the life-changing Covid pandemic which took over the world and had massive effects on the economy. Cut to 2023, the opportunities for retail and ecommerce have grown significantly as the world moved almost completely towards digital and the shopper’s experience changed accordingly.
Although 2023 brings in renewed consumer sentiment, challenges remain as countries grapple with recession fears and uncertain economic conditions. So, in a market that proposes both opportunities and challenges, what kind of advertising can we expect from this industry?
Social media marketing is a sweet spot
According to a report by market research company Technavio, the digital retail marketing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% between 2022 and 2027 and size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 902.88 billion. APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
“The rapid growth in social media is a major factor driving the global digital retail marketing market share growth. Social media platforms allow the advertising of the websites of individuals or organizations on a larger scale than most other advertising media. Advertisers are able to build brand acquaintance among users by putting up posts and updates on brand pages, which get shared among their network. Regular updates enhance brand visibility and help acquire new customers as well as increase familiarity among existing customers. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on social media usage,” the report mentioned.
Vinay Chatlani, CEO of Soch Apparels in India, swears by digital transformation as being essential for retailers to focus on. "The advertising outlook for Indian retail in 2023 is expected to be heavily influenced by the ongoing digital transformation and the increasing use of technology. Companies will have to become digital-first. Digital advertising, such as social media advertising, email marketing, and influencer partnerships, will most likely continue to be popular options as e-commerce continues to grow at a fast pace. Personalization and targeting will also be key for reaching specific demographics and interests.”
Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at Puma India, however, believes the marketers will return to a balance between both digital and offline advertising. “After witnessing a skewed split of advertising spend between digital and offline media for the last three years, there will be return to a more even distribution between the two channels in 2023. Ease of online shopping has turned retail stores from merely points of sale, to opportunities for deeper and more meaningful engagement with consumers,” opined Sachdev.
She added, “This is also the first year that we will witness sports fans back in the stadiums after a hiatus of three years, opening whole new avenues for marketing.”
Manvi Aggarwal, Chief of staff Mensa Brands, talks about increased spending on content platforms. “With higher focus on profitability and capital efficiency, Indian brands are looking for higher ROI on their advertising spends. Focus on retail media networks, whether e-commerce players or physical retail stores, will continue to increase to capture higher-intent consumers in 2023. We are also seeing increased spends on content platforms & communities (like MensXP and iDiva) that lend credibility to brands and can serve the dual purpose of brand building and performance.”
Study of the consumer is key
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, feels brands will start working towards acquiring more customers. “In a recessionary world, I think the focus will be on demand-led marketing, which is marketing that will drive demand or will get consumers to go and buy products on ecommerce platforms and other retail platforms. So, I think a lot of it will be focused, not so much on brand building, but on specific reasons to buy, whether it's the big Independence Day Sale, festival offers, special occasions etc. I think a lot of it will be very driven towards getting more customers on the platform.”
According to Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth, Meesho, “Business objectives will continue to be the driving force behind advertising. And since the macro challenges are expected to sustain at least in H1, I expect brands to continue stressing on their core value prop to maximize returns from their core TG rather than being too experimental. Even in media mix, we'll continue seeing a sharp ROI lens.”
Sourav Ray, CSO, Cheil India, also believes connecting with consumers will be the right approach for marketing in the kind of economy we are living in. “Smart retailers will also activate their loyal base to lower cost of acquisition & selling. Retailers are already capitalising on innovative ways to establish a direct connect with their loyal customers. Be it hosting category-focused shopping festivals which are quite popular in tier 2 towns to sharing personalised communication with their consumers, retailers can leverage myriad tact to connect with consumers. The nub of the matter is that continuous connect with customers is important.”
Vinay Chatlani talks about focus on VR and other new exciting methods of marketing technology to entice customers. “To effectively target consumers, retailers should use available consumer data to develop clustered advertising strategies that match products to the appropriate audience. Post the pandemic, as more people return to physical stores, in-store advertising and experiential marketing will also become important for retailers in India this year. Retailers will likely focus on creating engaging in-store experiences and using technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality, to create immersive advertising campaigns. Companies will continue to create impactful content through digital catalogues to elevate their presence through media and reach more consumers on a daily basis."
Manvi Aggarwal puts it in the right words, “In the post pandemic world, more consumers are looking for strong purpose-driven brands, whether it's a real effort towards sustainability or focus on employment generation for marginal communities. We are also seeing a higher focus on brands that develop and manufacture their products in India. Consumers are looking for brands they can trust and for that, it's important to invest behind content and creators that resonate with the TG and create a consistent strategy across all channels of distribution.”
'The purpose of brands must be defined to serve the customer differently'
At the e4m Pride of India Brands-North conference, homegrown brands came together to share some valuable pieces of advice for fledgling businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 2:24 PM | 5 min read
At the Pride of India Brands, The best of North conference 2023, industry leaders convened to discuss how brands of Bharat are driving the Indian economy, competing with brands in the international markets, creating brand resilience and meeting consumer demands. The leaders' roundtable was chaired by Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar. Participants included Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals; Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni; Dr. AK Tyagi Executive Director, Haldirams; Dr. Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management; Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians.
The session chair asked Haldiram's Dr Tyagi about the brand's growth journey. He replied, "The multi-location and multi-product Indian global brand Haldiram over the years have been growing using three mantras: Continuous and constant innovation; Changing the Company according to customer gains and the last mantra the company focuses on is about delighting customers. Besides being trained in traditional snacks, Haldiram is the first Indian company to pack branded Indian snacks in 1990. Further talking in the discourse of the historical significance of the brand."
Tyagi mentioned that the brand invested a good sum of money in Research and Development to understand the market. However, the company yet not developed any automation for traditional food, but working on the research to develop mechanisms to make the process easier. The brand never compromises the taste, quality, and hygiene of the products and also uses International food parameters to certify the food parameters and also focuses more to innovate to satisfy the customers.
The CEO of Surya Roshni, Agrawal said that the brand is completing its 50th year, and it is present in a very diverse segment including consumer durable products. Despite confronting ups and downs, the brand never compromised with the customer focus approach and usage of technology in making products innovative. Over the years, the brand has maintained an efficient and effective manufacturing process. Talking specifically in context to the lighting category, he, said, “The lighting is a very process industry. Surya is a brand that invested well in the lighting segment despite facing competition in the market. Surya is one of the largest LED manufacturing brands in the country. The brand stands out in the clutter of the LED market without losing relevance in the market and maintaining the customer focus approach amid the competitive market.”
Relatively a new player among homegrown brands, Healthians has a lot to learn from older players, said Sahni. "Today the making and breaking of the brand have become easier because of social media. Since the older brands have maintained the legacy since time immemorial, they are not being penalised much if they commit some mistake, but the new brands do not have such leverage. They have to be careful before committing anything in the market. Keeping in mind all these little things, our brand focuses more on the feedback process to address all the issues our customers face while engaging with our brand.”
Representing Modi Naturals, Modi added to the conversation and said, “While building brands with social media is tougher. We are witnessing a scenario in which the brand itself is no more a competitive advantage. Developing and implementing the business idea in a manner to build a sustainably profitable business is something that I being a new player in the market learnt so far” He also mentioned the book called ‘Competition Demystified’ to understand the concept of the market better. Aditi summaries the discussion in four points: “The base to do business is to start your business with customer focus approach; innovate continuously; build agility; and bring about a faster turnaround.
Furthermore, talking more from an education point of view, Dr. Narang shared his thoughts on what made India better for students to learn and innovate in a couple of years, he said: “The education is included in the concept ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ which was being shared by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back. There is a gap between National and International education, but a lot many changes happened in the education industry after the Pandemic. Online education has made the education system more flexible and open to all. India used technology to interact with people located all across the world to learn and innovate. Our system is more adaptive and agile as compared to the International system. National Education Policy is the breakthrough in the Indian education system. Our education system is also evolving in a better way. International economies are integrating with Indian economies and its education system to present better results.”
The panel agreed on a few points when it comes to brands surviving in a country with so many cultural changes. The globalisation of the Bharat brand eradicates the cultural barriers; the market study plays a major role in building a product economy; the brand needs to understand the larger needs of the consumer in a manner that differentiates from the other market players; Cultural differences push brands to deliver as per the customer requirements; Since India is a diversified country, so it is important to do an in-depth market study to understand the customer needs; Advertisement content and investment differs regionally;
They agreed that culture, emotion, place, and taste build brands. For upcoming brands, they had some valuable pieces of advice. Business should be done based on a realistic idea; the business model must be resilient; one must also look for competitive advantages while doing business; the purpose of the brand must be defined to serve the customer differently; think creatively to play big, a brand must build a unique way to stand out in the market; Product and marketing must contain USP and what the customer is additionally getting from the brand.
‘The opportunity is in staying connected with digital India’
Panelists engaged in an insightful discussion on ‘Digital India and Digital Media’ at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:53 PM | 5 min read
The first panel discussion at the e4m DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference saw dignitaries from several sectors coming together to talk about ‘Digital India and Digital Media: A Partnership for Building a Connected Nation’.
On the panel were Saurabh Dwivedi, Founding Editor, The Lallantop; Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer, ABP; Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner, Media & Entertainment (M&E), industry leader, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India; Dr Jagdish Mitra, Head & Chief Strategy Officer, Tech Mahindra; Anurradha Prasad, Managing Editor and Chairperson, BAG Films; Durga Raghunath, Head, India News Partnerships, Google; Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer, HT Digital and Nalin Mehta, Dean, School of Modern Media, UPES. The session was chaired by Sanjay Sindhwani, Chief Executive Officer, The Indian Express.
Sindhwani kick-started the discussion by talking about how digital media and digital India are partners in this progression.
According to Sanyal, “We have seen the benefits come out of digital India in terms of democratisation of information and information is what the whole digital ecosystem is providing to a lot of citizens, consumers and that is empowerment. In either sense, a good collaboration would be to not just tell people about how they are impacted by various government schemes and policies, but also in the responsible newsroom we should do more than say where these policies are failing, where they are not reaching out to the right people and where the government can have more impact. So I think that feedback mechanism should be completed in a much better way for digital India to collaborate with digital media more closely.”
As for Mehta, “We have had four to five revolutions in this country like the phone revolution, data revolution, digital revolution and so on. For instance, if you look at UPI or financial inclusion, the scale of implementation for a democracy like ours is unprecedented. Now, if you put that in context with big media, there are two glasses – one half-full and the other half-empty. For the digital arms of all big media, for that transformation, there is a lot more to be done. On the other hand, we look at the creator economy and that has really flourished.”
Talking about the trends and changes seen in the Indian ecosystem in the way that news is consumed and the information is processed by people, Thapa elucidated, “The real big change, I think, is that in those days, it was a simpler time. I knew who are your brands or who are your trusted incredible brands, and news consumption was in slots. Today, if you look at it, there is a deluge of news 24/7 and news has expanded from the narrowed definition of politics and current affairs. Hence, I feel it is relentless all the time and it creates a lot of different things for us. There are flip sides to this deluge of news - our people are prioritising quantity over depth and you wonder if you are getting a credible news feed from various platforms.”
Dwivedi further stated, “Earlier there was a hierarchy in news, selection of content, language and how people looked while presenting. But now, the doors are open. There is one thing that is still going on and we want to keep it. Eventually, you will hear a story that is relatable, raw and real. We are continuously producing such content in which the debate between entertainment and politics will be conducted in the same language. Many other freedoms came after the advent of this technology. The monopoly of distribution has ended.”
Raghunath further pointed out, “I think when we look at it from the Google perspective and when we look at the world of languages and the language user who is now coming on to the internet in millions and millions of the past few years, we see that the principles of journalism do not change. We are seeing a very fundamental change in user behaviour around access and technology.”
Mitra noted that the opportunity is about staying connected with digital India. “I think we need to understand probably what was digital India’s objective. The simpler objective is that it enables the country to develop socially and economically faster. Digital probably will help us get there faster. If the opportunity lies for us to go digital in an Indian way, then we might get to the solution faster. How we use this technology to drive the benefits and the challenges that India has is the biggest opportunity for us. So, we will have to solve the problem,” he said.
Mantha spoke about technology playing a key role and how digital media evolves where he noted, “It only learns from what it’s fed. It is a super-intelligent tool and it will give back the power to the creators and consumers. It pretty much has the potential to disrupt the entire media-news value chain. Going forward, you won’t be surprised if journalists look up on what topics to write about because it can tell you what is the reader reading. It can tell you what is being anticipated as a topic which is relevant and then it will help you write that creative. It will help you distribute it to the right audience and from a reader’s perspective, t will help them validate its accuracy. Hence, the power of it cannot be underestimated. It can change the way how the search works and the way content is created and edited.”
The future will need mixed revenue models to fund quality journalism: Owen Meredith
In his keynote at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Meredith, CEO, News Media Association, UK, explained why there should be a shift in the business model of news
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:43 AM | 4 min read
Owen Meredith, CEO, News Media Association, UK during the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 spoke in-depth about how the UK market is dealing with the shift from print to digital and the ways in which news publishers are driving revenues. Meredith also pointed out that the demand for journalism has increased over time but the problem with monetization is largely caused by the stranglehold of the tech platforms like Google and Facebook.
News Media Association is an umbrella body that represents local, regional, and national publishers, and it brought together two predecessor bodies in 2014- first, the Newspaper Society, which represented the local press and second, the News Publisher Association, which represented the national press. There are currently around 900 news brands published in the UK that cover local, regional and national news media titles. Together they reach 47 million people a month which is about 90% of the UK adult population.
While speaking about the UK market for publishers, Owen pointed out that the UK market base has been grappling with the shift from print to digital: "The ability to properly monetize that huge audience growth is extremely challenging and that is in large part because digital markets are not functioning properly or fairly.”
He further said, “We wrestle with a very different media landscape. We all spend far much more time on our phones with digital media that is highly targeted to our own interests or at least the interests that Google and Facebook think we have. And that adds up to a very different battle for attention. These challenges have been exacerbated over the past two or three years by the Covid Pandemic.”
Citing taxpayer-funded media organization BBC, he said, “BBC which now dominates online news is the number one news destination in the UK. BBC draws eyeballs and ad revenue away from commercial publishers. The BBC website in the UK does not carry any advertising and therefore loads much faster and provides a better UX. This of course then translates into better search results and search ranking. It has recently announced plans to expand its local news offering even more, which has caused widespread concern among UK publishers and simply just wouldn't be accepted if they were trying to do the same in the print market.”
He further said, “The challenges we are facing in the industry are not a problem with the audience. The demand for journalism has never been greater but it is the problem with monetization which is largely caused by the stranglehold of the tech platforms.” Meredith pointed out that there has been a tremendous rise in the pure play advertising post-pandemic which has largely benefitted two or three US tech companies.
Owen further described the legislatives the UK government is trying to bring in to regulate and fix a broken digital marketplace: “There are multiple studies which point out the exploitation and dominant market position of tech companies which has affected consumers the most. The current system of competition law is simply inadequate, ineffective and outdated. We expect the UK government to bring forward the legislation and we expect the bill to be published by the government next month.”
“With statutory powers to DMU, we will be able to tackle serious problems created by the tech giant stranglehold in the digital advertising of the wider ecosystem. This will be achieved by enforceable codes of conduct governing the relationship between online platforms and the businesses who rely on them, especially news publishers.”
In his concluding statement, Meredith said, “I just wanted to reflect that I don't believe this new competition regime is a silver bullet to fix all the challenges we face. Publishers are embracing new ways of working to drive new revenues which will take time to pay off but the future will likely require mixed revenue models that draw on multiple revenue sources to fund investment in quality journalism. Publishers are serving audiences in different ways with news, information and entertainment combined. I think the business model of news has to change as audience needs and behaviours have changed. We are reaching more people than ever before, but we are reaching them in new ways. Publishers continue to invest in quality journalism but the rules of the game need to change”
‘Innovation is the key to building a brand'
At the e4m Pride of India Brands-North conference, experts delved into the success stories of some leading Indian brands
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 7:26 PM | 4 min read
Brands are not built overnight. It takes months, years and even decades of consistency and determination and staying true to customers that a brand attains a strong recall value. During an engaging discussion at the recently-held e4m Pride of India Brands-North, representatives of some noted Indian brands shared their thoughts, journey and experiences.
Moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor, exchange4media & BW Businessworld, the panel comprised Aakash Anand, Partner, Ananta Capital and Founder & CEO- IDAM House; Akshay Bector, Chairman & MD, Cremica Foods; Arushi Jain, Director, Akum Drugs; Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & CMO, Baazi Games, and Punkaj Guptaa, Director, RP Foam Home Pvt Ltd.
Introducing her company and its operations, Jain said, “We are contract manufacturers and manufacture about 12 per cent of India's domestic pharma consumption for other brands. So, our customers are pharma, nutra and cosmetic companies and the sector we are in is highly regulated. To bring about a new product takes us more than two years. So, it (what has worked for the company] all boils down to how we build credibility and trust. In the last 18 years, everything comes down to the level of trust we have created among our customers through consistency in our service and quality. So, whether you have one customer or hundreds, or whether you are a B2B or B2C brand – it is all about building the trust.”
Speaking in how innovation and practice look like for a brand like Ceremica Foods, Bector said, “Innovation is the key to building a brand. If you look at any brand of any significance, it has to be the first mover – whether it is in design or disruptive technology or a new offering that is proposed to a customer. It is a long journey. I'll go back a little bit in time when I was getting into the biscuit industry. I would see the challenge of pricing. The real premiums ended up with the first originators of the business, which is Bakeman's and Parle. Learning from that point, it was understood very early that it is either by disruption and you be the first mover that you will do well. You have to strike out.”
Offering an insight into how to identify brands that hold potential for success and agreeing with Bector, Anand said, “The way we measure any brand's success is by innovation and disruption. If any young brand or business is disrupting the existing status quo, we bet on them. For example, when I got bet on by Ananta Capital, when I was building BellaVita, I think we were the only company in the country who was trying to build super luxurious perfumes at very affordable prices. And that was a year and a half back, and today, we, as a company, do above above 25 odd crore monthly just in perfumes. There are a few companies we will be acquiring and they are making life easier for the consumer by three very simple 'P's – product, placement and purpose. They have fantastic product, which solves the purpose for a consumer at the right price points. And the moment we see that combination, obviously supported by an aggressive and hungry founder, it is a no-brainer for us.”
Gupta deliberated on what makes a brand sustainable over the years. He explained, “We are manufacturers of PU foam and mattresses. And like Mr Akash said, the three 'P's are working everywhere. So, it is the same funda – you have to produce those products that are for and as per the market. And you have to be aggressive in your marketing. Your product should be luxurious because those are the factors that cater your brand up in the market.”
Elucidating on how to build a brand in a space that is ever-evolving, Ganjoo said, “While my fellow panelists spoke about disruption and innovation, and I feel that is consistent across industries, including gaming. But the initial part for gaming companies to succeed was to focus on experience. Gaming has been a part of our life and lifestyle for ages. It was offline long ago and with the invention of mobile phones there came, in the very beginning, games like 'Snake'. And then with the coming in of smartphones, it was an opportunity where we could bring to life to the digital mode of gaming, which people used to play offline. So, we had to ensure to retain the joy that people used to derive from playing offline and give that same experience online. More so because of the fact that these are the kind of products where people spend hours on. The experience on the product and on the app matters a lot. So, the experience has been a part which is our focus and we believe that to build a loyal customer base, experience and technology-led innovations are key for us.”
TV will continue to dwarf digital for the foreseeable future: Vibhor Gauba
Gauba, Associate Partner - Deal Advisory at KPMG India, delivered a keynote address at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 10:48 AM | 5 min read
At the inaugural edition of the e4m GroupM Let’s Play sports marketing summit, Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner - Deal Advisory at KPMG India, delivered a keynote address.
The address delved deep into the recently launched and highly lauded CII-KPMG report on the state of the Indian sports broadcasting industry in 2022, its recent wins, and future hopes. According to that report, the sports TV broadcasting segment has been calculated to be ₹7,560 crore in 2022, with the digital OTT sports sector estimated to be around ₹1,970 crore, with overall revenues for sports broadcasting coming up to ₹9,530 crore. According to the same report, just the TV sports broadcasting segment by itself is expected to grow to ₹9,830 crore in FY26, increasing at a steady CAGR of 7 per cent.
“We looked at the sector from two lenses, the first being TV broadcasting. In that segment, IPL is obviously the largest property, and we examined how effectively sport is being broadcast on TVs and how that can be best utilized. And then moving on, we also examined it from the digital angle, given that it has increasingly dominated conversations ever since Jio introduced its data plans in late 2016,” he said.
Gauba went on to elucidate on how there had been an uptick in worries about increased cord-cutting, the death of some genres of TV and other similar industry concerns.
As per the latest BARC data we had, we’re currently at 210 million households, and the overall penetration of TV is close to 70 per cent, so out of the close to 300 million households we have, we only have 210 million that have a TV, meaning 90 million have never had a TV set, so there is still a big gap,” he elaborated.
To crunch out more facts from that data point, the report compared the percentage of rural households in India with TVs, pegged at around 60 per cent, against that of other SouthEast Asian countries, with similar GDPs as measured by Purchasing Power Parity, and found that they had anywhere between 80-95 per cent penetration.
“Obviously we’re not likely to reach those levels, as India’s actual GDP is slightly lower than that of some of those countries, but growing TV penetration to 70-80% is something that is very achievable,” said Gauba.
When it came to cord-cutting, Gauba acknowledged it to be a reality in that a small number of households and high net worth individuals were turning away from linear TV, but the numbers were too small to pose a threat to it, coming in at barely 0.5 to 0.7 households in India.
Noting that seamless 5G connections across the country, requiring only a single data package were still a couple of years away, Gauba said, “What we shouldn’t forget is that TV is extremely affordable in India, and at ₹153 is all it costs to watch a 100 FTA channels. So while 5G is going to have an impact on cord-cutting, it won’t make a material difference to the number of households with TVs, and we see only 10-15 million households cutting the chord in the next four years.”
He added that it was interesting to note that, between 2019 to 2022, when digital consumption really skyrocketed across the country, TV managed to retain its market share of 52-54 per cent, as digital had mostly moved into other segments of media consumption.
“What’s a really interesting data point we found, especially from an advertiser’s perspective is that New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) A and B penetration in TV households has increased by 17 per cent, so the households we would have expected to be the first to cut the cord have not done so up till now,” said Gauba.
He added that the volume of original content on TV is unparalleled, noting, “If you look at any GEC, you’re getting four to four and a half hours of original content every evening of the week, during prime time, and that is not something that digital can cover any time soon.”
“So TV is here to stay, and the sports category remains one of the most popular and most monetizable genres. If we look at the Super Bowl of India, the IPL, we saw that it reached out to between 400-420 million people, and is greater than the combined reach of other top properties, for which we looked at KBC, Bigg Boss, Kapil Sharma, Khatron keKhiladi, and Shark Tank. In the two months that it is taking place, it has greater reach than all these properties combined, and it has 2x the amount in terms of watch time,” explained Gauba.
“If we look at concurrent viewers, meaning those watching via TV and those watching through OTT, and look at a match of say India vs Pakistan, which exceeds even IPL, then the T-20 World Cup 2021 match had 116 million users on TV versus 12.8 million on digital,” he said.
This means that TV will continue to dwarf digital for the foreseeable future, because even if digital adoption is growing at a greater exponential rate, TV has a far larger base.
“And while IPL is obviously the largest property, because of all the money it brought into the sector, a lot of non-cricket events also rose in prominence, predominantly PKL and ISL, and while they may never get as big as IPL, they cater to different sections of the audience and each reaches to between 150-300 million viewers in a particular season,” said Gauba, concluding that TV is not going anywhere any time soon, and is only going to increase in terms of opportunities for brands, advertisers, and the media industry.
