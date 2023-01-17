P&G Health unveils campaign to mark launch of Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA in India
A study by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night
Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet millions of people in India do not get enough sleep. The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey2 by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night, with almost 60% Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. More than 40% sleep less than 7 hours on workdays, with a large part of the population unaware of the impact of sleeplessness on daily life. To address the issue P&G Health has launched Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA to help users fall asleep.
Speaking at the launch, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health shared, “The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey has brought to light important statistics on how India sleeps, and more importantly the limited awareness on sleeplessness as a condition and ways it can be addressed. India is the 2nd Most Sleep deprived country with 6 out of 10 Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. Committed to addressing the unmet needs of our consumers, we are delighted to introduce the latest addition to the House of Vicks in India – the NEW Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA. Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA - a Melatonin sleep supplement from the World’s No.1 Sleep Aid Brand - is a non-addictive sleep supplement, suitable for Occasional Sleeplessness with no next day drowsiness. It also has Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue, giving support to your night's rest to help you wake up refreshed. With 60% Indians willing to make lifestyle changes to get better sleep, we hope that our Indian consumers can start using ZzzQuil NATURA to unlock their best selves next day”.
Speaking at the ZzzQuil ‘Slumber Fest’, Celebrity guest & Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her tryst with sleep, “Being a new mom with a very busy career, I am now realising how much I took my sleep for granted. Especially for professionals like me, a struggle with quality sleep on a regular basis, leads to multiple issues including an irritable next day. I am glad that a product like Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA has been launched which makes life easier for people like me who are juggling multiple responsibilities. As I get back to my fitness regime Vicks ZzzQuil Natura will support me in regulating my sleep to unlock my best self. I am very pleased to be a part of this initiative to make India sleep better and call on people to try this non-addictive sleep gummy to aid your peaceful night’s rest.”
Dr. YongChiat Wong, Group Head & Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health said, “Melatonin is a natural body-produced substance. It is produced by our body every night to signal and relax our body to prepare for sleep. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but decreases as we age. After our 30’s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues as we age together with our lifestyle changes. Apart from age, other factors that may impact our body’s production of this important substance, includes device usage, shift work, alcohol intake, and usage of certain medications. Blended with melatonin and vitamin B6, Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA gummy is a nutraceutical intended to supplement your body’s natural production of melatonin to help you fall asleep fast with the added benefit to help fight tiredness and fatigue.”
News: Ad volume up 14% in 2022 against 2019
A total of 11400 brands advertised on news TV in the year, according to TAM report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Television news genre witnessed a slight drop of 2% in ad volumes in 2022 over 2021 and a growth of 14% compared to 2019. According to TAM Rewinding 2022 for Advertising in News Genre report, highest growth in ad volumes was observed in 2021 since 2018. Also, the first quarter of 2022 witnessed highest ad volumes (on a per day basis).
The report also indicates that the lowest share of news genre was during June 2022 and July 2022. Ad volumes started peaking up again post June-July 2022 i.e. during the festive period.
In 2018, the news genre reached its peak (at 30%). It increased again in 2020 as a result of Covid19, then started to drop. Due to a combined 3% boost in ad volumes across other genres, the news genre saw a 2% decline in 2022 compared to 2021.
Meanwhile, Hindi news topped the genre with more than 30% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021. The three out of the top five sub-genres retained their ranks in 2022; Tamil and Telugu news swapped their positions. The top five sub-genres accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both the period.
In 2022, while ‘services’ sector achieved the first rank, ‘food & beverages’ dropped to the second position. ‘Building, industrial & land material/equipment’ and ‘household products’ saw a positive rank shift. The top 10 sectors added 79% share in the news genre.
‘Retail outlets-jewellers’ category topped the news genre in 2022. Last year's number one, 'cars' fell to sixth place. ‘Building material/systems’, ‘vocational training institute’, ‘corporate/brand image’ and ‘two-wheelers’ were the new entrants among Top 10.
In terms of top growing categories, ‘vocational training institute’ saw the highest rise of 6.4 times in ad secondages, followed by ‘properties/real estates’ during 2022 compared to 2021.
According to the report, Reckitt Benckiser retained the first place, while Hindustan Unilever fell to the third place. Patanjali Ayurved, Mahashiya Di Hatti, Ultratech Cement, and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart were among the newcomers to the Top 10. The top 100 advertisers accounted for half of all advertising in the news genre. Also over 7600 advertisers advertised on news genre and over 5400 exclusive advertisers chose news genre.
A total 11400 brands advertised on news TV genre and 775 brands covered 70% of genre ad volumes in 2022.
Furthermore, regional and national channels had 73% and 27% share of ad volumes respectively in news genre during 2022. While share for national channels rose by 1% in 2022, regional declined by 1%.
Mondelez India & Ogilvy Group win big at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards 2022
Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign, 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:40 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the ‘EFFIE INDIA AWARDS 2022’ presented by Meta, Associate Sponsor Colors along with Ultratech Cement Limited as Category Sponsor and Crav/ing Digital as the Celebration Partner. Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO - Leo Burnett, South Asia, Chairman - BBH, India, said: “The work that Leo Burnett is creating reflects the transformation that the agency is going through over the past 4 years. Winning the ‘Grand Effie’ is a huge honour for us. At Leo Burnett we are particularly proud of creating work that solves real problems for both the client and the people. Our work for Whisper “The Missing Chapter” does exactly that – helping spread period education to stop 23 million girls from dropping out of school. The real impact of this initiative is in how it will add back to the society and the economy."
The awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. This year, EFFIE India received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.
Speaking at the EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It is extremely heartening to witness EFFIE become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, EFFIE has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”
Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India, said, “It gives me great joy to host the EFFIE Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the EFFIE committee, EFFIE New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”
Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, EFFIE India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading EFFIE organizing body, having successfully implemented the new ACCLAIM Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and EFFIE Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing.”
The 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy.
Kotex encourages young women to #ChooseItAll
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has recently launched the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. To mark this launch, Kotex has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign #ChooseItAll on multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign encourages young women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.
On the launch, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads. We actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realized women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are very happy to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between end benefits and give young women chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”
On the campaign idea, Tanuja Bhat, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy India said, “Kotex is about revolutionizing period solutions and prioritizing period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that is carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."
This campaign, targeted at digital natives, has been rolled out on almost all relevant Gen Z touchpoints. Shekhar, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker South Asia said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market it was critical we stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates has gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base. ”
Future Generali India Life Insurance focuses on ‘smart investments’
The brand has launched a campaign to focus on the benefits of their long-term income plan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 7:26 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance has unveiled its first product campaign for Long Term Income Plan on January 6, 2023.
The campaign focuses on the top 3 key USPs of the product.
The 360-degree marketing campaign comes with a message to remind all customers that it is important to make smart investments in life, which are both long-term and secure.
The campaign has been launched digitally on various digital mediums and will appear in 8 languages being – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarat, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The campaign will be ramped up with 20 and 6 seconder films via social media and through emailer campaigns.
Talking about the campaign, Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said, “Enabling the family to have financial security in the form of regular income in case of any uncertainties is an important task that many fathers miss planning for. At Future Generali India Life Insurance, we understand our customers’ needs carefully and craft products that will set us closer to fulfilling their requirements. Financial savings are a necessity, we want to encourage our customers to build the habit of financial planning and secure their future. Our plans are designed to help enable families to continue leading the same lifestyle even after an unfortunate loss of a breadwinner. Uncertainties in life cannot be planned, but finances can and, we are here to help you with that.”
Bathware brand Queo launches campaign with actress Aahana Kumra
The campaign is called ‘Let Time Wait’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Queo, a luxury bathware brand from the house of Hindware Limited, has unveiled its new TVC campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ featuring actress Aahana Kumra.
“With the new TVC campaign, Queo aims to strengthen its positioning as a luxury bathware brand providing consumers with European bath lounges that blends with design and innovation. In addition to the TVC, the film will have seamless integration with different platforms across print, digital, OOH, and OTT platforms,” the company said.
Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we are always engaging with end-user with experiences that matter to them. In line with our philosophy of creating luxury bath lounges, we are excited to launch our brand campaign ‘Let Time Wait’ for our brand QUEO. And we are optimistic that our campaign will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space”
Speaking on the launch, Charu Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing Hindware Limited, said “The newly launched campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ is an integrated 360-degree campaign having a seamless integration with different platforms such print, digital, OOH and OTT platforms. The campaign is a true arbiter of decadence and reiterates when it comes to superlative bath spaces, there’s perhaps none better than Queo.”
The TVC shows Aahana Kumra getting ready for her wedding and feeling bit nervous and stressful. However, as she steps into her bathroom, Aahana is instantly transported into the world of luxury and comfort. Aahana’s anxiety gradually dilutes as the experience of Queo bath lounge calms her, as time slowly passes by.
Jehangir Irroni, Director, IncNut Digital “It was a pleasure to bring this vision of Queo's European luxury to life! The products are exquisite and are undoubtedly the stars of the show! When we first heard and understood the ethos of the brand, we knew we would need to cast someone who was elegant, smart, and sophisticated which is why we felt Aahana Kumra would be a perfect choice. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Queo team.”
The TVC is featured in English, and to further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, OTT, TV, digital, online, social media channels. Alongside, the Queo is also relaunching its website with a refreshed look.
Atomberg’s DVC for mixer grinder talks about its speed range
The film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple, where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Mumbai-based Atomberg Technologies, a fan brand, has forayed into the kitchen appliances category by launching mixer grinder named ‘Atomberg MG 1’. Recently Atomberg launched their first DVC on mixer grinders around their core proposition ‘a range of speeds for a range of foods’.
The ad film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1. As the husband's beatboxing intensifies, the wife replies with a higher level of speed on her mixer grinder that shows chopping, slow grinding & heavy- duty grinding, all being done using only one mixer grinder.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Chief Business Officer at Atomberg said, "We are delighted to launch our very first Mixer Grinder DVC for all food lovers and enthusiasts. All our product innovations and the belief in challenging the status quo comes from asking this one simple question which is “Why Not” and staying true to the "Why Not" philosophy. With a storyline that is very different from traditional mixer grinder ads, we believe we have created something that should break the clutter. Sometimes, we don't need a lot of words to communicate the USP of the product. And the early trends (view rates, clicks and even purchases), are positive.
Effie Awards: Jury looks forward to crowning the best from the world of ads
Marketing and advertising experts share their experience vetting the entries for the awards and their excitement for the winners
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Effie Awards this year has seen an unprecedented number of entries across all categories. Professionals from marketing and advertising have spent hours selecting the winners. And these six industry stalwarts chose the Grand Effie.
Here's what each of them had to say.
Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers
Really enjoyed the open-minded discussion with some of the best marketing brains in India. We came to our decision on the GE basis the larger impact on society and how to inspire India's amazing creative houses to do cutting-edge and impactful work.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited
The Effies are among the most prestigious events in the world in the field of marketing and I'm honoured to have served on the Grand Effie Jury this year. All the entries were rare gems- case studies that have become the stuff of lore in the marketing world in India. Each case was crisply presented with real insights leading to outstanding creatives and landmark results. My best wishes to the winners and the shortlisted entries!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited
“The Effie’s Grand Jury was inspiring, questioning, provocative, respectful and wise! We brought out the best possible arguments and arrived at the winner unanimously. Privileged to be part of this distinguished group”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive- Foods Division, ITC Foods Ltd.
‘The Effies have always been about celebrating truly effective work, be it through their categories, the rigour of entry forms, or the judging & scoring criteria, keeping brands honest to the agenda of submitting their most ‘effective work’.
This year however has been particularly delightful, the quality of the winning entries has demonstrated the evolution of marketing communications, keeping up with the evolving consumer motivations. True consumer centricity enabled by a prolific combination of human insights-based creative ideas, media strategies, data and technology have been the essence, of almost all of the winning work.
May the best one win!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd
“As a member of the Jury at this year’s Grand Effie, I was truly astounded by the quality of the entries. We found it difficult to pick the winners. But the ones that made the cut all stood out for the same key basics that help deliver great communication campaigns - powerful and compelling consumer insights, extraordinary creative campaign ideas that have stood the test of time, ideas that are built around the brand promise & innovative use of Multimedia and technology - all of this culminating in great results for the brand. My congratulations to the winners as well as all the brand and agency teams that participated in this year’s Effies.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
I thoroughly enjoyed the process of judging- both solo and group discussion. The debate was very enriching with varied views. I learnt in the process too!!
