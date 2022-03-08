maspar inspires women to weave their own stories in new film with Priya Malik

The film celebrates womanhood, the spirit of women of dreaming big within the four walls of their homes and breaking all boundaries

Home furnishing brand maspar has launched a women's day film in collaboration with Priya Malik this International Women’s Day. The brand celebrates womanhood, the spirit of women of dreaming big within the four walls of their homes and breaking all boundaries.

The film is a thought-provoking, poetic narrative intertwined with the brand truth in the voice of Malik, a known poetess, writer, actor, columnist & storyteller.

This Women's Day, the brand celebrates women who weave their own story gracefully- embracing the realms of life and taking charge of their own.

Talking of the campaign, Abhinav Mahajan- Director, maspar, says, "The film aims to inspire women who are not smothered with their circumstances and social issues, and take pride in being themselves and pursuing their dreams, irrespective of whether they are stay-at-home women or outgoing professionals."

"Our association with maspar is more than 30 years, and we as their agency have built many campaigns over the years as part of offline brand building. This Women's Day campaign is our door opening to the digital world. We believe such memorable storytelling resonates well with the audiences, and their shareability factor is immense," says Neeraj Sharma- Co-Founder, Crescent Group.

"We understood celebrating a day could not resolve women issues; hence we moved away from promising a change to crafting a narrative for a lasting impact that stays beyond a day. We wanted the tonality to be soft yet inspiring; therefore, poetry was the best creative tool to achieve that, and of course, Priya Malik was the best voice and face for the brand- resonating well with the woman of today," says Shubhangini Srivastava, Creative Director, Crescent Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)