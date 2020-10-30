MarTech Friday: Panel to discuss programmatic advertising for next-gen of Digital

Panellists Ankit Oberoi, Abhishek Gupta, Karan Gupta and Sunny Nagpal will share insights on optimizing Digital with programmatic advertising

As part of MarTech Friday League, exchange4media is hosting a webinar today on the topic, “Programmatic Advertising- Optimizing the Next Gen of Digital.” The virtual discussion is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

The session will have a panel comprising Abhishek Gupta, CMO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Karan Gupta, CEO, Alchemy Group, Sunny Nagpal- Co-Founder & Managing Director APAC- Httpool; with Ankit Oberoi- CEO and Co-Founder, AdPushup as the Session Chair.

The panellists will discuss the upcoming technologies/practises using case studies and examples, snapshots of recent changes in the programmatic industry, challenges including targeting (especially after TP cookies), transparency and privacy and more.

The webinar will simulcast on exchange4media and all of its social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

To register, please click here.