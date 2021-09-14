Marico marks launch of new Talent Value Proposition with #MaricoGreenFootprints initiative

To commemorate the launch of new Talent Value Proposition and reiterate the commitment to ‘Make a Difference’ with its members, Marico Limited, an FMCG company, has planted one tree on behalf of all its members in India and other geographies. So far, over 2400 trees have been planted in partnership with Grow Trees in India, Greensavers in Bangladesh and Shahgra in Egypt to begin with. These trees have been planted in tribal and cyclone-prone regions to protect and support communities residing in the area as well as enhance the forest coverage.

Every member is given a certificate acknowledging the tree plantation with the geo-location for the tree. Further, to sustain the impact, each member will be given the opportunity to adopt/gift more trees through the partner organisations. The company plans to extend the initiative to its external stakeholders as well to multiply the effect. Through this unique initiative, the idea is to bring out the true essence of how an organisation and its members can create a positive and lasting impact.

Considering the evolving talent aspirations and business priorities of the 21st century workforce, Marico Limited’s brand new TVP centres around nurturing the growth of the members, who form the backbone of the organisation by fostering a diverse, autonomous and transparent work environment. In line with the new proposition, the company will recalibrate its employee engagement and culture to enable all members to “Go Beyond, Grow Beyond and Be the Impact” across all Marico offices in India and other geographies.

Speaking about this, Mr. Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico Limited has said, “Staying true to our core philosophy of making a difference, we have created our new TVP that actively realises our members’ aspirations of leaving a positive mark on the society, while also unlocking and nurturing their true potential and raising the bar of excellence with Marico. Therefore, we have chosen to mark the launch of our new Talent Value Proposition with the #MaricoGreenFootprints, while taking a step forward in our ongoing efforts towards building a carbon-neutral future.”

To bring their Talent Value Proposition alive, Marico Limited will be rolling out several new initiatives undergo beyond, grow beyond, be the impact pillars, thereby enhancing the member experience promised through the new proposition by the company.

