Manyavar associates with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Manyavar has announced their association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Official Indian Wear Partner of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games which commenced on 23rd October 2021 with the Australia vs South Africa match at Abu Dhabi. As part of the association, Manyavar will have its presence on-ground as well as on the Digital assets of ICC.

Manyavar has a longstanding relation with Cricket. The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as their ‘Official Indian Wear Partner’ at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Commenting on the association, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, ‘Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness and Cricket is the biggest celebration in the country which brings people of every age group together. Therefore, our association with Cricket is a natural extension. We believe that our longstanding partnership with IPL has resulted in good recall for our flagship menswear brand - Manyavar and we are confident that the association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers.’

