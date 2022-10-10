ManipalCigna Health Insurance onboards actor Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador

Through this association with Manoj Bajpayee, ManipalCigna aims to spread the message about the value of health insurance, said the company

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited today announced the appointment of actor Manoj Bajpayee as its brand ambassador.

Through this association with Manoj Bajpayee, ManipalCigna aims to spread the message about the value of health insurance, drive customer conversions and propel distribution growth across India, the company said.

Prasun Sikdar, MD and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “At ManipalCigna, our goal is to provide lifetime access to quality healthcare and ensure financial wellbeing in the lives of the millions of people in India. Manoj Bajpayee is a phenomenal ambassador for this mission and it is a moment of pride for us to be associated with a self-made, passionate, expert, and trustworthy personality like him who has a pan-India appeal. Sikdar further added, “As an actor, Manoj strongly resonates with our brand because ManipalCigna possesses all these values, expertise, and more. Over the years, we have built a comprehensive health insurance portfolio with a range of benefits, including inpatient, outpatient, and wellness benefits to take care of healthcare financing needs, and will continue to be there for our customers and their families, especially when they need us most”

Manoj Bajpayee said, “When it comes to my family's health and my own, I always rely on trusted medical experts as I value their expertise above all else. So, it’s an honour to be part of a brand that’s viewed as a Health Insurance Expert for its level of reliability when it comes to supporting people’s healthcare financing needs. ManipalCigna’s rich expertise lies in offering several innovative and fully loaded products in the market, providing quick and easy claim settlement, and delivering better healthcare experience. I am happy to join in their journey and spread awareness about the importance of health insurance.”

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “We are excited to bring Manoj Bajpayee on board to raise awareness about our health insurance solutions and build a purpose-driven connection with our customers. Manoj inspires trust and has the expertise to be associated with a category like health insurance, thus with ManipalCigna, it is a seamless brand association. Further given his mass fan following across the country, we believe that this association will help us maximize our reach, strengthen our brand awareness and build a deeper connection with the consumers. We look forward to our engagement and an enriching partnership”

